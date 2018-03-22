Uber Arizona Accident Shows The Why Tesla Is At The Losing End Of Autonomy

We believe that fake it till you make it an approach that is doomed to fail when it comes to autonomous cars.

On Wednesday, Tempe police department released an edited video showing moments up to the Uber autonomous car accident that killed a pedestrian walking her bike on March 18th.

This accident led to Uber putting a stop on its autonomy trials and has now created a raging debate in the autonomous driving space about the safety of these systems.

The disturbing video showcases much of what is wrong with several autonomous driving technologies including the one from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Debate has raged and will continue to rage on if the accident is avoidable although Arizona police are on the record saying that the accident may have been unavoidable.

However, we believe the Arizona police view and the view of many others who say the accident was “unavoidable” is off-the-mark.

Firstly, we note that the video shows no intent by the car to stop itself or by the safety driver to take an evasive action. We will never know if such remedies would have saved a life here but being aware that no corrective action was taken ahead of an accident should be a cause for concern.

Secondly, we note that the video presented is from the eyes of the machine – the Uber autonomous trial car cameras. There are two cameras that come in to play here. The camera that is road facing and that captures the accident and the camera that is driver facing that captures the driver’s actions. We note that, with the available information, it is unclear if a typical human driver can see the road better than the camera. If an average human can see better than the camera that Uber uses then that further makes the “accident was unavoidable” a questionable claim.

There are three components to this accident:

A pedestrian walking the bike proceeds through a high-speed roadway in darkness who goes unnoticed by Uber’s Vision system, arguably, until it is too late. This is one of the fundamental challenges of a Vision centric system like the one used by Tesla. The value of the Vision system deteriorates under low light scenarios. LIDAR, on the other hand, is a complementary system that would work well in low light situations. There is a reason that almost all autonomous companies, with the notable exception of Tesla, use LIDAR as part of sensor suites.

A driver who is not paying attention the road and likely complacent due to the mostly functioning autonomous system. Note that the driver does not see the pedestrian until very late. Distracted driving and delayed response to emergencies are known problems with partially autonomous systems. This is the classic hand-off problem with systems that are not fully autonomous. This is also the key short coming of current Tesla systems and Tesla autonomy strategy. In our view, it is foolish to expect that people can maintain a required level of alertness when autonomy seems to be working. Even partially working autonomy lulls people in to a false sense of security and increases the response time. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has long argued that man-machine hand off is a problem and has opted to move directly to implementing Level 4 system.

A nonexistent or nonfunctional LIDAR or RADAR based systems which could have or should have seen the pedestrian even in a low light situation. We are unsure as to why the relevant Uber technology was not working in this car but a properly implemented LIDAR would have certainly detected and classified the pedestrian in this situation. And, once perceived, the system should have made an attempt to stop the car before collision. We see no evidence of this in the video.

We are of the view that this accident was completely avoidable with a capable autonomous system.

In our view, this accident vividly demonstrates that autonomous car technology is very weak if it relies on a machine-human hand-off. And, the autonomous systems will work poorly in low light situation if they depend primarily on Vision systems.

For the above reasons, we do not believe the Tesla autonomy story is credible. This is something we

have argued for a long time but there is nothing like a vivid example to show how broken the Tesla autonomy story is.

Because of incidents such as this, we expect that society’s expectations of autonomous cars would require the use of LIDAR. We do not expect any of Tesla cars produced in the past, or currently being produced, or those which will be produced in the near future, will reach a level of safety that the society will find acceptable.

Coming to Uber, we would argue that an autonomous system that fails to detect and classify a pedestrian in such a close range does not belong on the road. This failure also points to a need for standardized testing of these technologies before they can be allowed to operate on public roads. However, technology is currently running ahead of regulations and no autonomous systems regulations exist. Given the lack of sufficient regulatory framework, and given the available information, it is appropriate that the industry police itself rigorously. In this context, it is appropriate that Uber trials stop indefinitely until Uber can reasonably ascertain that its technology is roadworthy.

Investors should not view this as a problem with autonomous technology itself but as a failure of one implementation.

We currently view Google Waymo as the only player with sufficiently advanced and sufficiently safe system to be a candidate for deploying autonomous system. California DMV autonomous data collection validate that view.

Uber and Tesla, on the other hand, are taking a “Fake it till you make it” approach to autonomy which we expect is doomed to fail given the safety driven nature of the task at hand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.