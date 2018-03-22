Gold Shines After Latest Interest Rate Hike

The firmness we've observed in the gold market in recent commentaries conspicuously shone through on Wednesday. Gold experienced an impressive rally on a day when Treasury yields rose and equities showed internal weakness. In today's commentary we'll examine gold's immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook in the wake of the latest fed funds interest rate increase. And as recent history has shown, that outlook is favorable for gold prices.

Gold rose from a three-week low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates a quarter-percentage point and stated it would raise rates at a more aggressive pace in coming years. The Fed said it would increase its benchmark fed funds range between 1.5% and 1.75% and signaled that rates would increase a total of three times this year. Spot gold rose 1.8 percent to $1,334 after earlier hitting $1,335.47, its highest level since March 7. Bullion had dropped as low as $1,306.91 in the previous session.

Recent history has shown that the gold price is tended to decline before an expected interest rate increase. After the Fed has hiked rates, however, gold has tended to rally. That pattern looks to repeat this time around if Wednesday's action is any indication. It was also made clear by Wednesday's rally that investors' anxiety over the imminent rate hike was the main obstacle holding the gold price down in the last several days. Now that that obstacle has been removed, gold should be able to benefit from recent safety concerns among investors. These concerns range from the sell-off in municipal bond funds - and the potential spillover threat this poses to the equity market - to global political concerns involving Russia and England, to President Trump's recent tariffs. Indeed, gold has no lack of safety-related fears which can serve to boost its near-term demand among safety-conscious participants.

Let's take a look at gold's immediate-term price structure. Shown here is the daily graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy and trading vehicle. As it clearly shows, the IAU price rose conspicuously above its 15-day moving average on Wednesday - the first such time this has occurred in several weeks. The rules of my technical trading discipline state that a two-day higher close above the 15-day moving average constitutes an immediate-term Buy Signal. Thus, IAU is very close to confirming an immediate-term bottom and subsequent breakout signal. In view of the fact that the gold ETF is significantly outperforming the broad equity market and other markets, this latest show of strength cannot be emphasize enough. While we do need to see some additional follow through, this latest impressive showing in the face of internal stock market weakness is a sign that informed investors are finally starting to turn their attention to the yellow metal.

Source: BigCharts

Gold wasn't alone and it show of strength on Wednesday, however. As is often the case when gold is about to break out, its latest breakout attempt was preceded by a strong performance in the crude oil price on Tuesday. Shown here is the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index (OIL), which I sometimes use to track broad movements in the oil price. Keeping in mind that crude oil is arguably the most sensitive barometer of near-term inflationary pressures, a sustained rise in the oil price more often than not paves the way for a tradable rally in the gold price. Because of its extreme sensitivity to commodities price inflation, fund managers closely monitor the oil price and have historically extend their exposure to other inflation-sensitive assets (namely gold) whenever oil commences a bull market. The graph shown here is starting to look very constructive of a bullish immediate-term (1-4 week) trend.

Source: BigCharts

While a simple 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average in IAU would suffice to confirm a technical breakout, any additional rallies in the gold ETF would be greatly augmented by a corresponding erosion in the U.S. dollar. Shown here is the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which I use to illustrate the dollar's recent progression. As I mentioned in a recent commentary, not only should UUP remain below its trading range ceiling at the $23.75 level for gold to have any chance to rally this month but it should ideally resume its declining trend to allow gold its best chance for an extended rally beyond the immediate term. A break under the Feb. 1 pivotal low of $23.13 in UUP would accordingly pave the way for additional gains in the gold price.

Source: BigCharts

For now traders should remain vigilant in light of gold's latest breakout attempt. Per the rules of my technical trading discipline, a follow-through higher close on Thursday would allow us an entry point on Friday (which will be discussed in my next commentary). No new trading positions are currently recommended until gold confirms its latest immediate-term bottom. Longer-term investment positions in gold, however, can be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

