Cronos Group Upping Its Branding Game - Could Pay Off In The Long Term

The small company is attempting to position itself as a bellwether in the cannabis sector.

Cronos Group trying to get in front of the game by embracing an aggressive branding strategy.

I like some of the swagger Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been engaging in lately, as the company beat its Canadian rivals to being listed on the Nasdaq, the first Canadian cannabis company to do so, and recently announced it entered into a deal with major U.S. brand MedMen to build a branded retail business in Canada.

It followed that up with an announcement it has entered into a C$100 million bought deal with a "agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by GMP Securities L.P. and BMO Capital Markets."

The consistent string of accomplishments and marketed announcement has brought the company much more attention, and is now on the radar of a lot more investors.

More important in my view is it appears to me it's trying to upstage its larger competitors by taking some of their thunder with it series of strategy wins.

The market is talking about Cronos being the first to be listed on Nasdaq, and landing a deal with one of the more recognizable retail cannabis brands in the U.S. This has given it the sense of being a bellwether for the industry, resulting in, to its credit, disproportionate impact when measured against its size in comparison to it peers.

Cannabis business likely become a commodity

One of the major long-term challenges for cannabis producers is dealing with the strong probability of that segment of the market becoming a commodity. That means only a couple of major winners that could compete primarily on price.

This won't happen in the near term, but once the Canadian market in particular discovers the size of legal demand, and production aligns with market demand, there won't be a lot to differentiate brands from then on.

That's not to say there won't be marketing attempts to brand marijuana strains, only that I don't think they'll take in the same way cigarettes have in the past. From that point of view, if a company can brand a specific product as higher end, it could gain an advantage. But with regulations being tough, it would be a gamble if brands are brought under a microscope to determine whether or not there is legitimate differentiation from other brands.

Having said that, Cronos has taken the step to strengthen its brand in Canadian retail with its 50/50 joint venture with MedMen Enterprises.

While there will be some focus on developing targeted pot brand recognition in the venture, which will be sourced from Cronos, the most important element of branding in my view is the stores themselves.

In its U.S. stores MedMen has developed an appealing design that caters to more of a mainstream consumer. That should benefit MedMen Canada as it provides a comfortable and desirable shopping environment to some that may be concerned about the overall quality of the shopping experience.

If Cronos can position itself as a branded market leader in cannabis retail stores, it could generate a lot of revenue and earnings for the company over time.

As mentioned earlier, I think it'll be tough to brand individual pot strains, so I think branding the experience of the stores first, will position the company to enjoy a competitive advantage. It's a long-term strategy, but one that will probably pay off in the long run.

I draw that conclusion from the idea if it can brand the shopping experience, it'll be able to further leverage that with the already recognizable MedMen brand products.

Cronos as a bellwether?

Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein, said this in a press release:

Cronos is focused on changing the perception of cannabis on an international scale, and we prioritize working with best-in-class partners who share our vision for the future.

What Cronos has done so far over the last several months has been very effective, and it appears to me it's working on becoming a bellwether for the cannabis industry, as suggested by Mr. Gorenstein above.

Its acceptance by Nasdaq probably underscores this as a priority more than any other action the company has taken. All around the media it was noted that Cronos was the first Canadian cannabis grower to be listed on an American exchange. That catapulted the company to a much higher position in regard to market mind share, which is part of being a bellwether. It also has given it more respect and influence than it had ever had.

What the Nasdaq listing has done is given the Canadian cannabis sector more acceptance, moving it out of the shadows into the light of the international markets.

That improved respectability should loosen up the purse strings of some institutional investors as well; not only for Cronos, but for other cannabis companies too.

Based upon its Nasdaq listing and important joint venture with MedMen, I see the company as a bellwether of the Canadian pot market, and we should see similar actions from its peers in the months ahead.

What's impressive to me is the company has pulled this off with a lot smaller market cap than a number of its competitors, along with lower capacity and sales. That could change fairly quickly because of its recent announcement is has entered into a C$100 million bought deal.

Of the C$100 million, Cronos said it will use C$15 million for expansion of its capacity and CapEx associated with global operations. The rest of the capital raised will be used for "general working capital purposes, including working capital for the Company's international operations, and as capital on hand for potential new investment opportunities."

Conclusion

In the past, Mr. Gorenstein has said, "We don't believe cannabis is a commodity." I believe he's right and wrong in that statement.

He's right in that there is probably going to be a few brands that break out in the sector, with the rest in fact coming under pressure from failure to convince consumers there is significant differentiation between the various strains that are grown.

Where I believe he's wrong is in regard to the overall industry. With the initial legalization of recreational of pot in Canada, and the resultant soaring demand, after a time it's almost certain that users won't be convinced of the attempt to brand pot from different companies and growing areas.

We may find out there are a few that are different in the same way coffee beans from different regions of the world have a distinct flavor. But I don't see that happening across the board, or even with a lot of different growers.

There will probably be a range of strengths of the pot, but that will be the case in all the marijuana that is produced.

That's why I like the way Cronos has successfully branded itself in the eyes of consumers, potential partners, and investors. The actions it has taken reinforce the vision of Mr. Gorenstein to make cannabis an acceptable and legitimate business around the world. This will help raise the value of all the quality pot companies, but it'll do even better for Cronos in my opinion.

With its Nasdaq listing, MedMen branding strategy, bought deal financing, international expansion, and the Canadian recreational pot market being legalized in the second half of 2018, I like what I see with Cronos; especially the way it has managed to position itself as an industry leader in the eyes of the public and financial community. It makes me confident it will be able to deliver in other areas as well as it scales out.

It has a sound strategy it is delivering on, and has initiated a stream of actions that is keeping it at the forefront of those interested in the cannabis market it competes in. For those reasons I think Cronos could surprise a lot of people over the long term.

