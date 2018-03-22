How Emerson Radio Corp. Can Become Great Again

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN: MSN) is an American consumer appliance and electronics brand whose history dates back to 1912. Today the Company sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. This includes microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, audio products, and other products comprising televisions, mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers, cameras, and more. The Company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products.

Emerson Today

In recent years Emerson Radio Corp. has faced declining revenues, recurring losses and weakening market position due to lack of product uniqueness, evolving retail environment and strong competitive forces. To make matters worse the Emerson brand is weak – giving customers little reason to choose Emerson over any other competitor and making the brand easily dismissible. As a result, the Company’s long-term existence as a going concern has been in doubt with future sales and profitability highly uncertain.

Despite this tough market position the Company has ample opportunity to reverse the downtrend. According to the most recent quarterly filing the Company is mostly debt free with a balance sheet that consists primarily of cash and short-term investments ($43 million). Book value of equity is roughly $49 million, or $46 million net of preferred stock ($3.3 million), and net cash value approximately $1.7/share. Furthermore, following our recommendation on May 1, 2017 the Company amped up its share repurchasing program and has actively been buying back stock.

The main question surrounding the Company is whether it should continue as a going concern or liquidate. Given the active share buybacks and some recent efforts by management to restore the fortunes of Emerson the current emphasis seems to be on the "going-concern part". Whereas our previous May 1, 2017 letter to the board partially addressed the possibility of liquidation, the following discussion here therefore focuses mainly on potential strategies to continue the business in a going concern - specifically outlining suggestions on brand strategy, online retailing and marketing tactics that may strengthen the Emerson brand and trigger a beneficial reversal in the Company's fortunes.

What Emerson Radio Corp. Needs

When we approach companies we always ask, “What can we do to make this company the best of its kind in the world?”

In the case of Emerson, the Company needs more effective marketing supported by a brand strategy that is based on a strong unique selling proposition. In simple terms, Emerson needs a stronger brand. Gaining shelf space is not sufficient anymore, especially with retail moving more and more online. A stronger brand built by effective marketing of the Company’s products and its unique selling proposition gives people a better reason to choose Emerson – ultimately ensuring the sustainability of the Company’s operations with stronger sales and profitability.

The key is to promote the benefits of the products in a way that is both unique to Emerson (in terms of style, design, image and message) and relates to the unique selling proposition (reliability and trustworthiness based on a longstanding history). All in all, give customers a reason to choose Emerson over its competitors.

Building The Brand

To revitalize the Emerson brand the Company needs to do the following (see more details in our letter to the board here):

Unique Selling Proposition & Positioning: The Company should base all decision-making on the brand’s fundamental selling proposition, i.e. reliability (or trustworthiness). Emerson has been around for over 100 years – and that’s why prospective customers should choose Emerson over any other competitor. As a consequence, Emerson should be positioned as “the reliable home appliance and electronics brand”. Differentiation can be established by leveraging the brand history to create an image of trust and reliability.

Product Benefits: Marketing and product presentations should focus on the benefits provided by Emerson’s products. Customers will only choose Emerson once they’ve been made aware of the benefits they get from buying its products. Example: The benefit is the rotisserie chicken. To get it you need a toaster oven, and then specifically the Emerson toaster oven (because Emerson is reliable – it’s been around for over 100 years).

Offer: Product offers should be strengthened by promoting product warranties or guarantees. This will underline the reliable-aspect of the brand. The “Since 1912.” (or a similar note) should also be displayed on every branded material (packaging, advertisements, etc.).

Lifestyle Marketing: The Company should make the products attractive by presenting a desirable lifestyle. With the history of Emerson one could effectively think of it as a “modern, vintage-inspired lifestyle brand”: The earbuds (sold by Emerson) relate to a healthy, sports-driven lifestyle; The microwaves imply a quick, on-the-go, fast-paced lifestyle; The toaster ovens imply a “foodie culture”; The alarm clocks an early riser, and the wine coolers imply a certain nightlife. The Company should promote the benefits of the products by presenting this desirable lifestyle – in a manner that builds on the unique selling proposition – and people will buy the product to “get” that lifestyle.

Image: In the end it's all about creating an image that is specific to Emerson Radio and makes the brand memorable in the minds of consumers. The starting point is the positioning of Emerson as “the reliable home appliance and electronics brand”. Next is applying a specific style and design (perhaps “vintage-style” that references the Company’s longstanding history). And finally is engaging in marketing activities that promote the benefits of the products in a manner that is true to the brand image, honors the Company’s history and creates desire among customers. People must truly want the product and for that to happen the Company must make it desirable (hence the lifestyle-marketing idea and focus on product benefits). Creating this desire in various ways (see below) while referencing Emerson’s longstanding history (and hence it’s reliability) will give people a reason to buy the product specifically from Emerson.

Social Media (e.g. Instagram): The Company could seriously "up its game" in this area. The focus should not be on the product but rather on the end benefits that result from using the product and everything surrounding the products from the standpoint of the customer. The Company should tell the story of the brand, share some old advertisements, and post valuable content that is worth talking about (“share-worthy”) – the “implied” use of the product will deliver subsequent results. It should also present the lifestyle mentioned above, be consistent in style and design, and use hashtags to get greater distribution (e.g. #food, #rotisserie).

Content Marketing: In addition to social media, the Company should consider creating content that is valuable on its own to customers. This can then be used in full or in part on social media or elsewhere. Examples: Guides (e.g. “15 meals you can make with your toaster oven”, “How to store wine”), list of recipes, music playlists (for the earbuds), morning routines (because of the alarm clocks), etc. Also, the Company should take advantage of people's love for food and its offering of products that are very food-related (e.g. microwaves, toaster ovens, wine coolers, etc.) by creating relevant content that implies the use of Emerson's products.

Style / Design: The manner in which the Company presents the products is crucial in giving Emerson an edge over the competition. The Company must be consistent and focused in terms of style and design (and the overall image). A lot of this has to do with “feel” and perception of quality; attention to detail, finesse, and a little more effort beyond the average. Our vision for Emerson is one that can be characterized as vintage-styled, where the connection to its history, 50s/60s-era design inspiration and “old-fashioned” style perception lends the brand a unique sense of trustworthiness while underscoring its unique selling proposition of reliability.

Advertisements: Creating vintage-inspired advertisements might be well worth considering. This may be a key element and a cornerstone in an effective marketing campaign for Emerson.

Online Advertising: The Company should consider advertising on Facebook and with Google AdWords. Also, advertising or partnering with specific niche-based websites that feature content related to the benefits received from the use of Emerson’s products (e.g. food websites, health websites, etc.). Sponsored stories might also be worth thinking about.

Traditional Advertising: Lastly, the Company should drive the message home with traditional advertising, e.g. in newspapers, journals, radio, etc.

New Products / Partnerships / Limited Editions: It might be worth considering offering a product that is “Made in America”, either in partnership with a US-based maker or by the Company on its own. This might be a “Limited Edition” product, special version or a generic one. A truly innovative, attention-grabbing product would of course be ideal. A venture like this will both underline the American roots and history of the Company while simultaneously present an opportunity for news coverage and promotion.

The above suggestions are relatively easy to implement, requiring at most only a small outlay of funds. With such a strong balance sheet and outsized cash position the Company can therefore set the brand-building process in motion quickly at a minimal cost. The results will surely be positive.

Conclusion

Overall, Emerson needs a stronger brand and a boost in marketing. The basic idea with building and revitalizing the brand is to give customers a reason to choose Emerson over its competitors. Gaining shelf space is not enough anymore, especially since retail is moving more and more online. The key is to promote the benefits of the Company's products in a way that is both unique to Emerson (in terms of style, design, image and message) and relates to the unique selling proposition (reliability and trustworthiness based on a longstanding history).

A stronger brand supported by effective marketing gives people a better reason to choose Emerson over its competitors – ultimately ensuring the sustainability of the Company’s operations with stronger sales and profitability. By implementing the above suggestions, management will both strengthen the Emerson brand, improve the business and set Emerson Radio Corp. on a path towards a brighter future for its customers and shareholders.

Note: On January 12, 2018, we sent a letter to the board of Emerson Radio Corp. outlining the information and suggestions stated above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.