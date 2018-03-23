2 Reasons Why Boeing's Earnings Might Disappoint

Source: Boeing

Earlier in the month, Boeing (BA) shares dropped and various news sources connected that to the fear of a trade war happening between the US and the rest of the world and primarily between the US and China. AeroAnalysis believes that primary reason for share prices moving lower were low February deliveries and reported supply chain challenges. If the concern of a trade war with China would be the real reason for the drop, it would have been likely that Boeing would have seen continued pressure on its share prices. None of that is the case. In fact, share prices have even remained somewhat flat over the past few trading days. President Trump is also continuing to threaten China with a $60B tariff package which should directly pressure Boeing’s share prices if trade war was that big of a concern to be directly reflected in share prices of the US jet maker. China Southern Airlines even announced the purchase of 30 single aisle aircraft with Boeing, which should put much of the concern aside for now. This shows that a trade war as portrayed by some media is not as straightforward as it might seem and recent price action is mostly a mix of sentiment and some concerns on Q1 earnings. This does not mean that there is no price action related to a possible trade war, but it is mostly company specific news or broader market sentiment that 'triggers' the added concern of a trade war. We believe that the worst has yet to come if a trade war erupts. In this report, AeroAnalysis will have a look at 2 things that could hurt Boeing’s earnings in the first quarter of 2018.

Low deliveries

Figure 1: January and February deliveries for Boeing since 2014

The first reason for a possible disappointing first quarter are the low deliveries in the first 2 months of the year. Obviously, there still is one month left for Boeing to roll out jets. Deliveries have been contracting in the first 2 months since 2016. So the low output fits the trends, but is somewhat disappointing given the higher production rates on Boeing’s single aisle program, which should have ended the downtrend for the first 2 months. Looking at the past 5 years, deliveries were at the lowest point for February and for the first two months of the year combined. That likely raised some concerns about Boeing’s Q1 earnings. Boeing expects Q1 earnings per share to be roughly 15% of full year and 10% of the cash generated will be generated in the first quarter. The company is expecting adjusted earnings per share of $13.80-$14.00. Taking 15% of that figure, an EPS of $2.07 to $2.10 is obtained. Analysts are expecting full year earnings of $14.07 per share with $2.64 earnings per share in the first quarter. Analysts estimates seem to be higher than what Boeing has guided for and also the earnings per share for the first quarter might be on the high side. The relatively low delivery volume in the first 2 months, if not made up for in March, could result in disappointing first quarter results.

KC-46A Costs

Source: Defpost

The second reason why earnings might be disappointing is the potential cost growth on the KC-46A program. For Q4 2017, AeroAnalysis expected no charges to be announced and Boeing indeed did not announce any charges. However, with 2 primary deficiencies that have yet to be dealt that will subsequently call for additional fixing and flight testing, cost growth in the first quarter is bordering certainty and might even affect Boeing’s full year deliveries. Additionally, penalties might be obligated for late delivery.

For Boeing and the US Air Force, the KC-46A program is a painful project. The US Air Force asked for an advanced boom design and Boeing thought it would be able to provide this without budget exceeding costs. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Northrop (NOC) that had initially won the contract (after it was found that Boeing was given favorable terms that would put the government at a disadvantage) refused to file a protest after Boeing successfully filed a protest against the selection of the A330 MMRT saying that Boeing’s bid would likely to be a money loser for the company. That was years ago and it seems that Airbus was right. The A330 MRTT and KC-46 are 2 tankers that could already have been airborne by now, instead Boeing offered the KC-46A which has several technological upgrades that have turned the program into an engineering and financial disaster for Boeing.

Conclusion

AeroAnalysis believes that much of the pressure that Boeing saw on its share prices comes from the soft delivery volumes in February that put output for the first 2 months at its lowest point since 2014. Additional pressure came from bottle necks in the supply chain of Spirit AeroSystems, which should support Boeing’s plans to increase production on the single aisle program later this year. Lower deliveries in the first 3 months could results in disappointing earnings, while failure to increase production will certainly lead to Boeing missing its delivery and financial target for the full year. We think that a rate increase will still happen this year and that Boeing will be able to meet its delivery target for the full year, but remain skeptical about Boeing’s ability to post satisfying results. The US jet maker would need a strong delivery volume in March for that.

The second reason why Boeing might post somewhat disappointing results is the possible cost growth on the KC-46A program following some issues with key systems. For investors, that of course is disappointing but for Boeing, as an engineering powerhouse, it is extremely disappointing that they can’t seem to get the issues fixed without jeopardizing the delivery schedule which is now expected to slip even further.

Both issues, the low deliveries and KC-46A deficiencies, could impact Q1 earnings but at this point we have no reason to believe the full year delivery target will be missed.

What should also be noted is that the trade war concern might become the new normal for Boeing until there is some clarity on it, which could put a more permanent form of pressure on share prices. We are holding our shares at this moment.

