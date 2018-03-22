Watch For Positive Signals For Semiconductor Equipment Companies With SEMI Billings Report

Companies with exposure to memory chip production, specifically etch, deposition, and process control, should benefit from continued growth in memory demand.

While the semiconductor equipment industry is forecast to grow 9%-11% in 2018, growth will only be a quarter of the 38% growth exhibited in 2017.

Semiconductor equipment billings for North American companies should show double-digit YoY growth when published by SEMI at the end of the trading day on March 22.

SEMI, the equipment consortia, will announce its monthly billings report at 3:00PM PDT on March 22. The three-month average global billings are a strong indicator for trends in the worldwide semiconductor industry. For readers of my Seeking Alpha articles, I regularly provide information following the report announcement. I use this information in my own analysis for my marketing reports on the semiconductor equipment sector and provide this insight to my readers.

Shown in Chart 1 are billings for North American equipment companies. The tremendous 38% growth exhibited by the semiconductor equipment industry is mirrored in the chart, comparing 2017 with previous years. I put an arrow on the chart pointing to the January 2018 datapoint in case you missed it. The February 2018 datapoint will be announced on March 22.

Chart 1

Chart 2 below is a different perspective of Chart 1, showing billings for January 2017 to January 2018. As noted, these are for North American companies.

The big jump for December 2017 followed by a flat January 2018 is a result of efforts by equipment manufacturers to pull in revenues for the end of calendar year, which usually coincides with the fiscal year.

Chart 2

I was able to compile the billings for Japanese companies, which I present in Chart 3 below. This chart also shows February billings for Japanese companies, which gives us a preview of North American billings that will be announced after the market closes on March 22. Billings for February were up 24% YoY.

Chart 3

I also present Chart 4 showing billings for January 2017 to February 2018. Note that we don’t see the ramp in December billings as with North American vendors, primarily because most Japanese companies' fiscal year ends on March 31.

Chart 4

Investor takeaway

The point of this article is to provide readers with a preview of expected YoY February billings growth for North American equipment companies based on strong YoY February billings growth for Japanese equipment companies.

This article also is an attempt to provide an estimate of how the global equipment industry will fare in CY 2018, and in particular what companies will benefit.

The latest update to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report, published on February 28, 2018, reveals fab equipment spending will increase at 9% in 2018 following 38% growth in 2017.

We projected on February 5, 2018, another 11% growth in 2018 for semiconductor equipment.

While 9-11% growth in 2018 is only about 25% of 2017’s growth, there are several pockets of opportunity for semiconductor equipment manufacturers. To hone in, we need to first look at forecasts for semiconductors.

I presented semiconductor forecasts for 2018 in a December 13, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “The Memory Sector Is Distorting Overall Semiconductor Industry Growth In 2017.”

Table 1 below shows that according to WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics), the memory segment registered the greatest growth in 2017. In fact, the 60% revenue growth for memory chips in 2017 is 500% higher than other major sectors, namely Analog at 10.2% and Logic at 10.8%.

In 2018, WSTS forecasts a move to normalcy, with the memory sector growing 9.3% and only 50% higher than the other sectors.

It is not surprising then, that companies with products focused on specific memory processes performed best among competitors. I detailed this in a March 7, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research Rises In Semiconductor Etch Sector On Heels Of 3D NAND Memory.”

In agreement with my analysis, two weeks later, Bank of America Merrill Lynch on March 21 initiated Lam Research (LRCX) with a buy rating and $305 price target. Analyst Vivek Arya named the company a Top Pick due to Lam’s exposure to the memory upcycle.

I indicated above that a company would gain if it focused on specific memory processes. The processes to build a 3D NAND device are a series of deposition and etch. Lam Research competes directly against Applied Materials (AMAT) and Japan’s Tokyo Electron. In 2017, all three companies performed well (a rising tide raises all boats), but that was for a memory market that grew 60%. For 2018, WSTS forecasts only 9.3% growth.

So, if LRCX gained share against AMAT in etch, it means LRCX has “best of breed” equipment, which is the way customers evaluate equipment suppliers and purchases.

In the deposition area, atomic layer deposition (ALD) is a technology replacing older PECVD deposition technology. AMAT is a leader in the overall PECVD market but LRCX exhibited strong growth in ALD in 2017, and Korean suppliers Jusung Engineering, Wonik IPS, and Eugene Technology, which acquired Aixtron’s ALD business in 2017, are gaining share with Korean memory manufacturers Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix from AMAT’s PECVD technology.

Another key component for memory devices, particularly 3D NAND, is process control – inspection of all those layers constructed by a series of deposition etch steps. While KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is the market leader in process control, Rudolph Technology (RTEC) is worth a look.

The company reported it received orders for process control solutions from two customers: a Korean-based manufacturer of advanced DRAM (that’s either SSNLF or SK Hynix) and a rapidly expanding 3D NAND manufacturer in China. For the Chinese company, I discussed the tremendous potential for process control equipment in China’s new memory fabs coming on board in 2018 and 2019 in a February 28, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “The Semiconductor Metrology/Inspection Market Dominated By Just 5 Companies.”

Not only is RTEC positioned for process control for Korean and Chinese memory manufacturers, it is also the market leader in back end semiconductor inspection.

Semiconductor equipment for 2018 is expected to grow 9%-11% compared to a growth of 38% in 2017. Investors need to take a closer look at individual equipment stocks in 2018 because not all are going to exhibit growth. Those that gained market share in 2017 will grow at the expense of those that lost share. With smaller growth for the industry, some of these companies may even exhibit negative revenue growth in 2018.

