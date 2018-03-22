ExxonMobil: High-Quality 4.1% Dividend Yield And Upside

I discuss three reasons why (income) investors may want to consider ExxonMobil for a high-quality DGI portfolio.

ExxonMobil is an appealing income play in the energy sector that has produced above-average dividend growth in the past.

ExxonMobil (XOM) offers income investors a high-quality, sustainable dividend in excess of four percent and capital upside in a rising oil environment. ExxonMobil is by far the free cash flow-strongest company in the sector and has raised its quarterly cash dividend all throughout the last energy downturn. I think the February market drop - from which ExxonMobil has not yet recovered - is a good opportunity to add XOM to a high-quality DGI portfolio.

Like most stocks, ExxonMobil was kicked to the curb in February when investors sold dividend-paying stocks into the weakness. Year-to-date, ExxonMobil's share price has dropped ~10 percent. The good news is that ExxonMobil - according to the Relative Strength Index - is no longer oversold and appears to be forming out a bottom in the low to mid $70s.

While there are probably a lot of reasons to buy ExxonMobil for the long haul, I think these three reasons stand out.

1. ExxonMobil Is A Real Cash Cow

ExxonMobil is a cash cow, plain and simple, and this serves to significantly reduce investors' dividend risk (i.e. the risk of a dividend adjustment to the downside). The energy company pulled in $14.3 billion in free cash flow in 2017 and returned a whopping $13 billion to shareholders the same year.

ExxonMobil is the strongest company in the energy sector in terms of cash flow.

2. The Dividend Kept Growing During The Last Downturn

If you want to know how serious a company is about growing its dividend, just see what it does when times get tough. Does the company immediately slash its dividend in lockstep with falling revenues and cash flow? Or does it keep its promise to maintain and grow its dividend?

ExxonMobil clearly belongs to the second group, for which the company deserves credit. Despite the harsh downturn in the energy markets from 2014-2016, ExxonMobil has NOT cut its dividend.

As a matter of fact, ExxonMobil has actually grown its dividend payout throughout the last bear market.

Here's ExxonMobil's dividend growth chart.

A company that stands by its implicit promise to grow its dividend during hard times is a company income investors would want to place at the top of their shopping lists. I expect ExxonMobil to continue to grow its dividend going forward, which in turn implies a growing yield on cost.

ExxonMobil's dividend growth has outpaced the dividend growth rates of its competitors, too.

3. Cyclical Earnings And Cash Flow Upside

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil company and obviously retains upside in a rising oil environment. Higher price realizations equate to higher earnings and free cash flow, making ExxonMobil a directional bet on higher energy prices going forward; I made the same point about ConocoPhillips (COP) which I also recently recommended in my article "ConocoPhillips: Strong Buy".

The U.S. economy is in great shape, and the Federal Reserve just attested to its strength by raising interest rates another 25 basis point on Wednesday. The Fed also raised its 2018 and 2018 GDP growth forecast. This, of course, bodes well for energy prices, which could see growth fueled by higher domestic energy demand.

In other words, I think the odds are widely tilted in favor of continued price growth in 2018 (as long as a recession doesn't manifest itself, which would be a major negative for the investment thesis as far as the capital upside part is concerned). The oil price recovery trend is intact.

ExxonMobil has significant free cash flow and capital upside in a rising oil environment. The higher energy prices climb, the bigger the free cash flow boost for ExxonMobil.

Your Takeaway

ExxonMobil makes a strong value proposition based on its free cash flow strength which enabled the company to grow its dividend payout during one of the most painful energy market downturns in modern history. ExxonMobil has further grown its dividend payout at a faster rate than its peers, enhancing its investment proposition for income investors. Last but not least, ExxonMobil retains significant earnings and free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment as long as the U.S. economy roars ahead.

ExxonMobil has potential for above-average dividend growth and has an appealing reward-to-risk ratio after the February market drop from which shares have not yet recovered. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

