TransAtlantic Petroleum's (TAT) CEO Malone Mitchell on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEMKT:TAT) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Robert Blum - Investor Relations

Malone Mitchell - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Fabian Anda - Vice President, Finance

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q4 2017 TransAtlantic Petroleum Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Robert Blum, Managing Partner of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Robert Blum

Thank you, Ayela and welcome to TransAtlantic Petroleum’s year ended and fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call. My name is Robert Blum, Managing Partner of Lytham Partners. I would like to be your host for this morning’s event.

On the call today, we have TransAtlantic Petroleum’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Malone Mitchell and Fabian Anda, Vice President, Finance and myself.

During today’s call, the company will make certain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding its beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections, future performance, its marketing efforts and the assumptions underlying such statements. Please note that there are a number of factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements, including the factors identified and discussed in the company’s earnings press release, which was issued after the close of business yesterday and in the company’s SEC filings. Please recognize that, except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Upon completion of prepared remarks by management, we will open the call to a Q&A session. We will first take questions from the audience followed by questions that were submitted via e-mail. I will also like to point everyone to the company’s website at www.transatlanticpetroleum.com. On the website, there is a presentation that we will be referring to throughout the call. To access the presentation, please click on Investors, select Events and Presentations and click on View 2017 Earnings Presentation under the Event Listing for the Q4 2017 TransAtlantic Petroleum earnings conference call.

With that said, I will turn the call over to Mr. Mitchell. Please proceed.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you ladies and gentlemen and thank you for calling in this morning. I am in London and I am on a handheld phone, so if you will bear with me a bit, it might be a little bit more manual than it would be if we were in Dallas. 2017 and the first part of 2018 were a time period in which economic fundamentals improved remarkably for all companies, but both bank’s willingness to finance energy companies and the public’s value of all stocks remain very hesitant today. Despite a broad offer at the beginning of the year, the company was unable to source debt capital to drill the wells needed to satisfy several of our necessary future lease development requirements. The debt we did obtain required personal real estate collateral and has allowed us to undertake a limited development well program this year to increase production.

The inappropriateness of issuing equity is self-evident given the current share discount. Again, these circumstances are not unique to TransAtlantic, but prevalent throughout the small oil and gas small cap market. The above factor, along with the time critical requirements of our leasehold, prompted the Board of Directors to begin a process to sale or merge the company through a marketing process conducted by the investment banking firm of Tudor, Pickering and Holt through their London office. I will be able to answer some, but not all questions regarding this process during our question-and-answer session.

Now, turning to the presentation we filed yesterday March 21, 2018, I am going to talk from the slides on that to a certain degree. I first direct you to the cover, which is a photo taken last week looking south from over our central production facility at Bahar Field up our number 3 well location in Southwest Turkey towards the number 4 well and the number 11 well, you can see the well in the distance that has the pulling unit on it. And the number 6 well just to the left of the number 11 are shown. As you can see the fleet is green and growing. The land is just like Western Oklahoma where the scoop and stack are located at. Peacefulness in this region has been continuing and has allowed us to operate normally for the past 10 years in this region.

I call your attention next to the disclaimers that we have on Pages 2 and 3. Please consider these along with any other data that we present. Page 4 is an overview of our changes in SEC reserves from year end 2016 to year 2017 as adjusted for the sale of our Albania Company and for the Thrace Basin natural gas interests. We added about 2.5x times what we produced in terms of barrel of oil equivalent reserves. This increase in reserves technically is referred to as revisions that had mostly came from our wells producing and declining less than what was expected at year end 2016, therefore recovering higher amounts of oil in the future. Price also helped as well. Overall, our reserves grew about 14% to 15.5 million barrels of oil equivalent by choosing a 6 to 1 conversion ratio for natural gas. Discoveries have been made at Pinar and Cavaslu structures, but we continue to complete and test zones, excuse me which won’t be expected to book reserves until year end 2017. The Bakuk and [indiscernible] gas fields are resuming production after linked fee shut-in periods.

Page 5 reflects the 10% discounted future cash flows of the reserves both on an SEC basis which is a backwards average flat future price, excuse me or presentations we have been making take about 5 hours apiece, so my voice is obviously having a little difficulty. So Page 5 reflects the growth and 10% discounted future cash flows of these reserves both on an SEC basis which is a backwards averaged flat future price and a Brent forward strip which is the forward futures price. Both prices are net of pricing differences to the indexes, but do not include deducts for taxes or the impact of G&A, debt, etcetera. SEC monetary reserve values rose 67% to $260 million and Brent forward rose 28% to $336 million for our proved, developed, proved-developed non-producing and proved undeveloped reserves.

I will now turn the call over to our Vice President of Finance, Fabian Anda to discuss our financial results for 2017.

Fabian Anda

Thanks Malone and good morning everyone. As we communicated in our press release and published in our 10-K filed yesterday regarding our Q4 ‘17 operating a results, our Q4 revenue was $15.2 million, up 20% sequentially and down 17% year-over-year from $68.6 million in 2016 to $56.6 million in 2017. From prior quarter driven by a decrease of 2% in production volumes and 11.25 increase in the average realized price per Boe. Year-over-year, the decrease primarily relates to approximately 28% decrease in production volumes which was partially offset by an increase of $8.3 per Boe in average realized price. The year-over-year decrease is also due to the sale of our TBNG which contributed 165 Mboe or $6.9 million in gas sales and $5.1 million in purchase of natural gas in 2016. Adjusting 2016 for the sale of TBNG, revenues were down $1.2 million or 2%.

As far as our production expenses of $3.4 million, they were up 15% sequentially and down 1% year-over-year. And primarily, the production expenses increased $500,000 in Q4 due to the increase of activity in Selmo and Bahar fields. As a reference, TBNG production expenses were $1.1 million or 9% of the total production that we have in 2016. The reduction in 2016 was offset by the increase of work-over expense previously mentioned.

Our G&A expenses of $3.5 million were up 39% sequentially and were down 21% year-over-year. The quarter increase primarily relates to the increase in severance and legal contingencies of $400,000 and increasing wages of $200,000 and also increasing professional fees for $100,000. The reduction of 21% year-over-year is primarily related to the other cost measures – reduction measures to lower our personnel expenses, accounting and audit fees. As a reference also, if we take in consideration G&A for TBNG expenses were $1.6 million or 10% of our total 2016 G&A.

As far as our balance sheet, as you all know, we have continued making significant progress in restructuring our balance sheet during the past quarter and year despite our natural decline in production. During the fourth quarter, we paid down $4.1 million on our 2016 term loan with DenizBank and entered into 2017 term loan extension for $20.4 million. Our net debt at December 31, 2017 was $9.7 million.

Our consolidated working capital increased from a deficit of $4.3 million at September 30, 2017 to a surplus of $12.8 million at December 31, 2017. As far as our EBITDAX, our Q4 adjusted EBITDAX was $8.4 million, up 15% sequentially primarily due to the increase in our oil and gas revenue offset by G&A increase and production expenses of $500,000. Our year-over-year EBITDAX decreased 22% primarily due to decrease in our revenues and decrease in our real life hedge settlements partially offset by the decrease in G&A and the cost of purchased natural gas. If we take in consideration TBNG, 9% of the EBITDAX decrease was related to TBNG. And excluding the impact of TBNG, our EBITDAX decreased $4.8 million or 13% from $36.1 million in 2016 to $31.3 million in 2017.

Moving on to cash flow, in terms of full year 2017 results, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $17.9 million, down 16.3% from 2016. We paid down debt principles of $33.7 million during the year and received $20.4 million in loan proceeds and we increased our capital expenditures investing $15.9 million in field capital expenses compared to $9.5 million in 2016. And our capital expenditures during the fourth quarter remain relatively aligned with prior quarters and primary goals where we have $12 million in drilling, $2 million in re-completion, $1 million in capital work-overs, $1 million in facilities and pipelines. In addition, we invested $4.9 million on seismic and $2 million in work-over expense. We expect our net field capital expenditures for 2018 to be in the range between $27 million and $30 million. We expect that net field capital expenditures during 2018 to include $20.3 million and $26 million in drilling and completion expense for the 8 planned wells and approximate $4 million of re-completions.

Briefly, I want to talk about our current hedge position. As of December 31, we have coverage of 60%, but we also place new hedges on January 4, 2018, 450 barrels of additional hedges with DenizBank with a floor of $55 and a ceiling of $70. On January 10, 2018 that placed 500 barrels additional hedges with DenizBank with a floor of $56 and a ceiling of $70 and 84 ThreeWay Collars.

I will now hand the call back to Malone.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Fabian. Turning to Page 9 is a graph which a few numbers from with – it has a few numbers from our financial statements and reserve reports. Going all the way back to 2011 and I believe this graph will demonstrate partially why our stock struggled so much. Most of you are aware that companies tend to be evaluated using a metric called enterprise value, which is basically the number of shares outstanding, time stock price plus or minus in net debt. Net debt is basically the financial assets minus the financial debts of a company, so things like cash and receivables minus things like debt and payables. And our most common measurements our net debt would round to about $10 million at year end, so adjusting for financial net debt the rest that shares times price should represent the hard assets of the company and its future earnings perceptiveness. Google Finance, Yahoo Finance and most simple our analysis will follow this process.

The hard asset cost less depreciation is usually a good proxy for this value in most industries, it is GAAP accounting standard. In our industry and particularly in our case, we don’t think this is necessarily so. We use successful accounting practices which means we immediately write-off anything which fails and write-off that which succeeds for the accounting standards. For well cost $2 million to drill and complete, but we will make $5 million in net future income, it still goes on the books at $2 million and begins its depreciation, depletion and amortization immediately. Over time this DD&A, depreciation, depletion and amortization grows and picture value towards zero even if it’s still producing much value.

Secondly, all of our income is in Turkey, but we report in U.S. dollars, so we also have to adjust our entire balance sheet by changes in the relative values of the two currencies. While in 2017, the Turkish lira appreciated a bit versus the U.S. dollar, over a longer period the lira has devalued against the dollar significantly. This adjustment is captured just above the total shareholders equity line going back and looking at your balance sheet under a line titled accumulated other comprehensive loss. For year end 2017, this amounted to nearly $125 million write-down of our equity. If this is new to you or seems confusing don’t feel bad, explained this to a room of financial experts on Monday and none of them understood what the accumulated other comprehensive line was.

So now back to Page 9 and the graph, our simple financial analysis, we will look at our balance sheet net equity of about $32.6 million, do a simple analysis of our financial net debt and conclude that at our current price we are probably fully priced with a market cap of $67 million. This graph shows the effect of both DD&A and accumulated other comprehensive income on the GAAP book value of our hard assets what we would say our oil and gas properties and our equipment like pipelines and the effect of that on our overall equity. So against the property cost took in 2017 of $240 million, SEC reserve values of $227 million or forward strip reserves of $336 million and again these are only for the proved category of a reserve and analysis – and an analyst might conclude that all of our non-financial assets, all of our properties and everything on a cost basis are actually worth a negative $14 million. At a minimum, you should add $125 million back to the $32.6 million in analysis of our value.

Turning to Page 10, looks at what TransAtlantic makes is a net back per net barrel of oil produced and how our 2P reserves are valued as compared to many of our peers in the region. As you can see, these are third quarter numbers, because not everybody has filed year end numbers yet, smaller to London AIM Exchange, people aren’t required to file but twice a year and on a longer schedule. Our full year numbers shown in the upper right hand side would pull us even further up and identify us as an even greater value among our public peers. Simply put, when you look at this, it’s evident that Turkey oil economics blows everything else away. Page 11 puts into a single slide what we are trying to convey to interested parties what the components of the various areas of potential value might stack up and looking at our corresponding share price. Of course, all of this is weighted against political risk, exploration risk and execution risk, along with many other offsets.

Page 12 is the timeline of the marketing, IR process for the next few months. Immediately, I need to correct a few things on here. We are actually expecting bids at this time to be approximately the week of June 15, not the week of June 4, but that is subject to change as we see everybody finishing their work. Secondly, I will note that IPAA we are currently scheduled to present at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time on April 9, the last year they changed your time less than 24 hours before presentation. So you will need to look at that through the Internet and confirm that. And we have scheduled our annual meeting for June 19 in Dallas, but the actual time and details have not been released yet. Now, I would encourage you to contact Lytham Partners with contacts down there, for both the fireside chat or a participation in the IPAA OGIS conference in New York or one-on-one conferences.

Now, the balance of the presentation after this is generally reconciliations of the numbers that we have used where they differ or have to be reconciled back to SEC GAAP numbers. And turning through the last page is a picture of a multi-well pad in our Selmo field. Now, myself, Lee Muncy our Vice President of Geosciences; David Mitchell, our Vice President of Engineering and IR in London this week making technical presentations to companies about TransAtlantic and our properties. We called this the presentation phase of the marketing process. Each presentation has taken approximately 5 hours. We expect more might be scheduled for the next several weeks. And while not absolutely firm, we would again expect Tudor Pickering Holt to call for bids in midnight. Those would then be considered by the Board and a special committee led by Mel Riggs. While we expect a very little can be said about any participant in the process, we will be having two more public presentation events and we expect to file a more comprehensive file presentation to be given at IPAA. So, once again please contact the IPAA or Lytham Partners to schedule participation or a call or meeting around this event.

I would now like to take questions and get back with Lee and David who are currently presenting down the hall.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Malone Mitchell

I might go ahead and ask Robert Blum with Lytham as you may have noted in the press release they had asked for people to ask questions by e-mail of them to be asked during the call and I know we have – I know that they have told me they have received several of those. So, Robert, why don’t you go ahead and then we will interject back into the live calls if they come on.

Robert Blum

Alright. Thank you very much, Malone. The first question here is can you discuss your thoughts on the engagement of Tudor Pickering to market the company?

Malone Mitchell

Well, Tudor Pickering is a firm that we have worked with in the United States. They are one of the most active kind of mid-market, obviously the extremely large banking houses of the world are active around the world, but actually, we don’t fall into the size or category that would be considered by say JPMorgan or Credit Suisse. So, within that next tier of kind of the mid-marketing groups, Tudor Pickering Holt is a firm we have known for a long time, their experts and they have provided a tremendous amount of help in this. The data rooms and the presentations literally are in the thousands of pages. So they have a broad worldwide contact list and they do a good job of helping facilitate the whole process. So we are very pleased with – we are very pleased with their role and function in the process to-date.

Robert Blum

Alright. The next question here is Valeura has seen their stock increased by about 500% since announcing positive interim results in the adjacent Thrace region to your acreage, how do you think this relates to your prospects in the Thrace?

Malone Mitchell

Yes, the results that Valeura and Statoil had have been really exciting and confirming what all of us would believe for some time is the basin center gas accumulation, whether it’s extremely high pressure in the Thrace Basin. Along the shallower parts of the basin, this rocks have been drilled and over 900 times and successfully completed and produced for years, so it’s not a new formation or new rock, it’s just simply down dip. TransAtlantic has what we believe is approximately 50,000 acres of potential in that same geological setting. We have wells on our acreage and immediately I will talk about maybe 100 feet off that have penetrated through the sands of tested gas, of tested pressure. So we think all of that is necessary and obviously actually have and completed flowed wells is a very, very – it’s kind of defining qualification. But that basin geology, the 3D seismic we have indicates that our acreage should be very comparable to theirs.

Robert Blum

Alright. The next question we have here is can you expand on the Selmo well development program?

Malone Mitchell

Sure, we have got a fairly large inventory of 40 wells to 50 wells and that particularly at the price we are at today is towards the larger end of just infield, proved infield wells are set between existing producing wells where we are targeting the matrix of the rock that can be drilled. And so the financing that we were able to secure this year allows us to drill six of those wells. That’s important to say and the overall thing that’s subsequent to receiving our year end reserves, we have turned those reserves over to our banks are vast obviously for a top up or an increase, although we have not yet got any indication when we might get an answer either positively or negatively to that response. So given our current – given our current schedule, we expect to drill six infield wells. We expect those all to be productive, average initial production on those is around 190 barrels to 200 barrels a day per well.

Robert Blum

Alright.

Malone Mitchell

I would further say they are all off existing pads where we have existing pipeline and existing infrastructure. So production connection to sales is virtually immediate.

Robert Blum

Alright, very good. Our next question here is what are your thoughts on Bahar given the development well to be drilled in 2018?

Malone Mitchell

Well, we have one well that we have – that we have firm financing for and that is the number 10 well and we are – I am sorry the number 8 well and we are very excited about that well. Bahar Field has been a phenomenal income producer for the company. And we typically penetrate as many as five pay zones in Bahar field oil, now we obviously have a lot more wells that are proved probable on everything on the reserves that could in the future be drilled in the field. So we expect to drill that well and that to take about 25 days. We will be moving to that, when we finished the well we are currently rigging out any of oil and so we expect that to be a well that’s drilled and online probably during this summer.

Robert Blum

[Operator Instructions] Malone the next question here is can you discuss your current thinking in Bulgaria?

Malone Mitchell

Well Bulgaria has probably got one of the most phenomenal physical terms of any country we are aware of in the world. And we own a production license there and it has a couple of shut in gas wells and due to stimulation bans in Turkey, they really – they don’t produce at a very large rate, because you are not able to fracture stimulate them. So our plan or our proposal is that we will go in and cut out web stock in one of the existing wells and redirect it to a little more favorable geological position and completed open hole. Again, that’s one – that’s a bit beyond our current secured financing, but the company has a very large cost pool based on its acquisition of our company there. So, it’s conventional, it’s not a reservoir that needs to be fracked if it’s open hole completed, which is a good thing, because you can’t frac in Bulgaria, but we are really excited about that potential from a conventional standpoint.

Robert Blum

Alright. Our next question here is can you remind everyone what your production costs are relative to many of the other lower cost production regions around the world?

Malone Mitchell

In fields like Bahar, production costs – actual production cost at the field level are down in the $3 and $4 a barrel range. So, it’s extremely profitable production on an older more mature field like Selmo with water that we turnaround, separate and re-inject, there are costs maybe closer to about $9. Now, our production costs per barrel have shown a bit of an increase over the course of the last couple of years. That’s mostly a result of us selling or having a smaller part of our production that’s natural gas. Natural gas normally has fairly low production expense and a little bit associated with the decline in our overall production. If you will notice for the last 3 years, our production expense has been relatively flat. You have to spend a certain amount of money to maintain integrity and your production two pillars and do things the right way from HSC and everything else standpoint. We are excited as we would then have the opportunity to grow production and very large component of costs are relatively fixed. So, if production grew you would have a corresponding decrease in per barrel expense and on obviously a production decline you would have a corresponding increase. But when you compare that to other places around the world, it is really extremely – that’s extremely tricky to do, because oil companies tend to present that in a number of ways and in Turkey and in Bulgaria although we have no current production today in Bulgaria, the oil company gets a very high percentage of the oil as the share of the total production. So, when we report that we reported in a manner that’s very similar to what you would talk about in the United States, which is around total oil production.

Now in many other countries in the Middle East, it’s yet – they are very, very prolific wells that produce large amounts, but the oil company share is a very, very small amount and the oil companies will then tend to report that on a total barrel basis, so that it looks like it’s a relatively low amount per barrel. That’s come here of typically in Saudi Arabia or something it costs $2 to produce a barrel of oil, but what they don’t then make it very easy to understand is that when you take that against their share of production or in Turkey we get 87.5% of every barrel of oil or many cubic feet of gas we produce, if you go into a number of those countries it’s not unlikely that the oil company gets the inverse, the oil company gets 12.5%, the government gets 87.5%. So, it’s not easy to easily say that, but we certainly have very low cost production and as low as any of the metrics in the United States are lower.

Robert Blum

Alright. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a couple more questions here from the e-mails. Malone, what is your company doing to stabilize and reverse the decline in production?

Malone Mitchell

Well, primarily we have restarted a new drilling program. Now, our engineering group just concluded a thorough review and then identified about 42 current wells in Selmo and Bahar field that they can make changes too either on an operational basis or a recompletion basis that will add production and that is part of that $4 million worth of budgeted workovers that Fabian mentioned in our capital expenditure budget that we proposed for 2018. So that’s we both work over existing oils, we change lift procedures and then of course at the end of the day you have to drill new wells, so that’s what’s important that we are able to get back to that program or we are drilling to increase some production this year. And we would expect our net production that to the company to be about 3,600 barrels to 3,700 barrels per day near the end of the year as a result of the drilling workovers and then offset by natural declines from reservoirs.

Robert Blum

And I think you just touched on this, but the next question is what is the estimated daily net production upon completion of the currently funded seven wells, the six Selmo and one Bahar developmental drilling program?

Malone Mitchell

Well, we have actually got 8 funded. We are drilling an exploration well and what we call our [indiscernible] structure is well now. While we certainly believe it’s very promising, we have not forecasted any production out of that, but we have made discoveries at Pinar and Cavaslu that we are in the process of completing and we expect those to contribute production during the course of the year as oil. So again we believe that you may have very temporary peaks or changes that are higher or lower, but at this time internally we are looking at a year in kind of a December production rate still growing through the end of the year, but you are in, we are in about 3,600 or 3,700 barrel of oil equivalent net to the company.

Robert Blum

Alright. And our final question and I believe again this has been touched upon, but can you please provide an update on the status of wells drilled or projects undertaken with the 2017 CapEx and their effects on 2017 daily net production?

Malone Mitchell

Sure, I don’t think I have the numbers at hand to give you the exact current for the annual basis or for the daily basis today exactly what its percentage is as the total of annual nor actually even actually received the numbers, but I don’t have it at hand or I can tell you what percentage it is of the daily part. Obviously, there is Selmo well and the Bahar 11 wells we drilled are both producing online and then contributing normally. As you can see in the picture on the cover of the book we had anticipated drilling the Bahar 11 as a horizontal well. So we place that will very, very near the Bahar 6 well. You can see how close those are on locations. And we are not able to drill that well horizontally, so we completed it vertically. It’s very, very close and we saw some depletion with regard to bottom hole pressure on the Bahar 11 well, so when we completed it, it didn’t come in quite as high as a number of our offset wells. Now we have monitored, it’s been online a. Good number of months, we have not seen any effect on our Bahar 6 well, which is producing at the same interval. So we are very pleased with that, it gives us another bit of information. And I can’t tell you there is a lot of wells in Selmo and I cannot tell you what that individual well that we drilled is producing. The other wells that we undertook we re-drilled Pinar well and that well now is flowing or without any water out of the upper better non-section and are right about equivalent to what the Bahar number 1 did us. There is the Pinar number 1. We did have a stuck packer in it. We are going to fish that out and then frac that oil. And so we expect good results out of that and that’s fairly far down dip on a structure that we think is fairly large structure. At Cavaslu oil we have fracked and completed both of the lower better non-oils, so I think we drilled that oil, we came in a little different seismically that what we had expected. We did find to better non-sections, they both had good oil in them. And we do believe that we are not quite on the crest of the structure now, but the structure lies mostly to the north and west of where the current well is. While we are drilling that well we also encountered oil flows out of the margin section and a good show out of the [indiscernible] shale, so engineering asked for a time period to do some additional evaluation on the [indiscernible] and we are preparing to frac that. And we will go through testing each of those with two lower better non-oils each tested at a rate of little under 100 or under 100 barrels a day apiece. And so we are going through test in these zones so that we have a good idea of what we would expect in offset development wells as far as an overall reserve value for a well from an economic standpoint and we would expect then once we have completed multiple intervals tested and put that whole well online and then start looking at the economics associated with drilling additional wells offsetting that. So, we will be furnishing in our IPAA some additional information that would indicate that while we spent a reasonable amount of money on projects that we have been considered exploration in 2017, we had a very, very high success ratio with those as we believe right now based on what we are seeing from our results and you know from what might be a future potential of those.

So I also mentioned that throughout most of 2017, we were shut in and we were moving from a high pressure gas system to low pressure we have finished that and are now starting to resume sales there although that’s not a large amount. And really in far South East Turkey along the Syrian border, we had exactly one well in our entire company that we shut in as a security precaution when things were really active in Syria. We literally bulldozer covered the location in wellheads over with dirt and that’s all in such a peaceful state now that we have dug that up and we are getting ready to resume production in the Bakuk field. So, those are coming back online after being offline for virtually all of 2017.

Robert Blum

Alright. Malone, it appears that there are no additional questions at this time. I would like to turn it back over to you for any closing remarks that you might have.

Malone Mitchell

I appreciate everyone taking the time this morning and dialing in and calling and those of you that sent e-mail questions, again, I would encourage you to either contact IPAA or probably more directly contact Lytham Partners with the contacts that are listed on our current presentation deck and we would be glad to join you in, where you might be able to learn a little bit more about the potential of owning stock in TransAtlantic Petroleum in 2017. Thank you so much and please enjoy the rest of your week and the weekend. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.