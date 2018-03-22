General Electric: Speculative Buy

General Electric has a cash flow problem which the industrial company is confronting head on. GE will save ~$4 billion in cash this year based on its dividend cut alone.

General Electric's (GE) shares have been in a downward spiral and have produced devastating returns for shareholders over the last year as investors continued to ditch the stock. GE's main power division is struggling, and the company recently slashed its dividend by 50 percent in an effort to conserve cash and improve free cash flow. Investors are still not convinced the company's turnaround efforts will pay off. What should investors do now?

General Electric was one of the worst investments I have made in the last two years, by far. The company ran into multiple problems in the last several years including revenue contraction in its underperforming oil and gas business during the oil crash, weak profitability in its huge power division, and overall poor cash flow that rendered its dividend unsustainable. To make things worse, General Electric said at the beginning of the year that it had to take a whopping $6.2 billion charge tied to its insurance reserves. The charge significantly impacted the company's fourth quarter results, and was another reason for investors to sell into the weakness.

Investors overall reacted very harshly to General Electric's challenges. The company's shares price has dropped from ~$30 a year ago to just $14 on Tuesday. Year-to-date, General Electric's shares have slumped ~20 percent, reaching a couple of new 52-week lows in the process (latest 52-week low @$13.57). I have warned of new 52-week lows earlier this year in my article entitled "General Electric: Brace Yourself, New 52-Week Lows Ahead" (even though I remain bullish on GE over the long haul).

The really hurtful part: The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over the last year and in early 2018, reaching one new record after another...at the same time when General Electric's shares marked new lows. The underperformance gap is striking, to say the least.

A Turnaround Play?

Investors have no love for General Electric at all right now which might be an interesting point in time to consider a speculative (i.e. contrarian) long position in the industrial company.

General Electric is doing all the right things in order to address its biggest problem: Weak cash flow. For one thing, the company realigned its dividend with free cash flow. GE slashed its quarterly dividend payout from $0.24/share to $0.12/share last year, dealing income investors a nasty 50 percent dividend cut. While that's not nice, the dividend cut was unavoidable and is now out of the way. It will save the company ~$4 billion in cash each year going forward. GE is addressing its free cash flow problem head-on, which is the right thing to do.

The company has also said that it will sell $20 billion of assets in 2018 which would dramatically improve General Electric's cash flow position, which in turn could actually set the basis for dividend growth in the future. The company's biggest challenge right now is to grow cash flow, which has dropped off in the last two years.

The company's power division has been a growing reason for concern as the business is underperforming, though GE has already started to restructure the business. The power business has been a major drag on General Electric's margins in 2017.

Going forward, General Electric is targeting at least $2 billion in cost cuts in 2018 of which $1 billion or more will come from the power business. Cost cuts (overhead cost reduction and layoffs) are obviously the long-hanging fruit. General Electric also plans to simply its portfolio, improve project execution, and address overcapacity issues in the sector. If successful, the result would likely be improved free cash flow in the latter half of 2018.

What Should Investors Do Now?

General Electric has been a major disappointment in 2017/8. That said, though, I think there is a good chance that we are nearing a bottom.

For one, the company has slashed its dividend by 50 percent which will save GE about ~$4 billion in year. Include in that maybe ~$10 billion in asset sales in 2018 and $2+ billion in structural cost reductions this year, and General Electric will most likely be in much better shape at the end of the year than it was at the beginning of it.

I still think that investors are too bearish on General Electric and that GE's stock price has fallen too far. As far as I am concerned, there is a reasonably good chance that GE could surprise to the upside in 2018 as the restructuring gains traction and its cash flow position improves gradually throughout the year. I continue to see the risk-reward as attractive as shares now sell for a low P/E multiple.

Risks To The Investment Thesis

I see three major risks that would likely affect the investment thesis negatively.

Risk 1: General Electric can't engineer a turnaround in the power division and the segment continues to be a drag on margins. Risk 2: Free cash flow doesn't improve materially in 2018, and the industrial company falls behind the restructuring curve. Risk 3: A U.S. recession would likely result in lower revenues and earnings multiples for industrial companies with a high degree of cyclicality in their earnings.

All three risks would be major negatives for the investment thesis, and each of the risk factors discussed would probably be a negative catalyst for GE's share price, too. Given the risks discussed here, I'd recommend an investment in GE only to investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

Your Takeaway

General Electric is a work in progress, yes, but the conglomerate has already started to execute on its turnaround plan (dividend cut, restructuring of its power business, asset sales) that points at improved cash flow later this year. Hence, I see significant surprise potential in terms of FCF which in turn could be a positive catalyst for the share price. GE is a promising, yet speculative turnaround play as its restructuring gains traction and investors regain their confidence in GE. The beauty of a new speculative buy position at today's price point: Investors get paid a decent 3.5 percent yield while waiting for higher share prices. Speculative Buy.

