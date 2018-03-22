AMD Stock Price Slow To React To Catalysts?

As being one of the most shorted stocks, AMD stock prices have been delayed to reflect new fundamental information.

By K C Ma and Gabriel Silveira

Many Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ: AMD) stockholders have been frustrated by the inconsistency between the stock’s price and the company’s fundamentals. This article is part of the effort to identify the source of the inconsistency. Having examined the roles of AMD short sellers and the impact of institutional trading, we are set to see whether AMD stockholders can find clues from AMD bondholders.

AMD’s “7% 7/1/2024” bond has B- “junk” status. Since junk bonds are pretty much a “pseudo” stock, junk bondholders have a similar claim order as stockholders in the event of bankruptcy. Junk bond returns are more correlated with stock returns. For example, both AMD bond prices and returns are highly correlated with AMD stock prices and returns (Table 1). AMD stock prices move "roughly" in sync with bond prices.

Why Should Bond Prices Reflect More Information Than Stock Prices?

As typical bonds are held by institutional investors with a long-term holding period, most bond trades need to first seek “locates” with large minimum lot sizes, i.e., $100,000. As a result, the transaction cost or bid-ask spread is usually higher - in the order of 5 to 10 basis points, compared to less than 1 basis point in a corresponding stock trade. All in all, the illiquidity serves to discourage short-term speculators, arbitragers, or manipulators and bond prices tend to reflect more unbiased fundamental information. Thus, bond prices are more efficiently determined than their counterpart stock prices.

Furthermore, AMD stock price changes are “rumored” to be subject to manipulation with abusive uses of short sales and derivatives. As a result, AMD stock prices could be delayed in adjusting to new fundamental information as fast as bond prices. Bond prices should have reflected more current company information. As a result, AMD stockholders may be able to uncover some additional information from the more efficient bond prices. It is based on these arguments that I believe that AMD stock and bond prices do not move in perfect concert and there's a lead-lag relationship between the two.

Since any form of “interference” will delay the fundamental information transfer through the price discovery process, abusive short sales may be identified as one of contributors for the delay (Regulation SHO). In that content, I examined the lead-lag relationship between stock return and the bond returns at different levels of short sale activities. Using the short sale trade records from the SEC, I was able to aggregate the total short sale volume on a daily basis for the year 2017. For the 272 days being investigated, I classified each day based on the short sale volume bracket from the low to high. (1-13). Historical 10-day holding period returns were gathered for both AMD stock and bonds.

How Did Stock and Bond Respond to Earnings Releases?

One obvious test of information rationality is to look at the how stockholders and bondholders react to new fundamental information. To this end, I examined the stock and bond price reactions to both the revenue-miss and revenue-beat earnings releases for last two years. In Figure 4, it is clear that when AMD missed revenue estimates, stock and bond prices both reacted negatively at -1.45% and -1.03% (ER+1), respectively. However, when AMD beat revenue estimates, bond prices reacted positively at +1.66%, yet the stock reacted negatively -1.44%.

(Source: Author's Research)

The real question to ask is why AMD stockholders and bondholders reacted to the same positive fundamental information differently. One easy yet unlikely answer is that AMD stockholders have behaved consistently irrationally. Similarly, it is equally unlikely that bondholders have consistently more fundamental information than stockholders. On the other hand, one possible explanation is that stock prices, but not bond prices, have been affected by non-fundamental reasons, or stock prices have been delayed to reflect new fundamental information.

AMD Past Bond Returns Predict Future Stock Returns

My thought process is that if AMD stock prices have been delayed to react to more information than bond prices, the past stock returns should be able to predict future bond returns, and vice versa if bond prices have more information. To find out which way the information goes, I correlated the past 10-day stock (bond) returns with future 10-day bond (stock) returns to see if there's any significant pattern. Apparently, there's a” near-perfect” correlation between past bond returns and future stock returns (correlation=0.58%), suggesting that past 10-day bond returns can be used to predict next 10-day stock returns (Figure 1). Accordingly, as of today, AMD stock price is expected to increase by 5% within next two weeks based on what AMD bond has moved in past two weeks.

AMD Past Stock Returns Do Not Predict Future Stock Returns

On the other hand, the “causality” does not run from stock returns to bond returns. Figure 2 shows that there's some sign of correlation between stock past returns and bond future returns. But, the relationship quickly collapses once the short sale volume picked up (correlation=6%). In other words, the findings seem to suggest that the large short sale volume for AMD stock is associated with the lack of information transfer from stock prices to bond prices.

Heavy Short Sales Delay Information Transfer

Like any analysis using SEC short sale data, the results need to be qualified with caution. Due to the regular stock and option market makers’ hedging short sell trades, an extremely large short volume does not automatically indicate manipulation. Yet, the evidence in this study does suggest that large short sale volume is associated with a deteriorating information transfer from stockholders to bondholders. It also appears that the information is being delayed at where the short volume is generated, albeit for hedging or speculating.

There's also a broader perspective here. All types of transactions, including buy long, sell long, sell short and buy cover are designed to enhance the price discovery function which is one of the main functions of a normal financial market. If there's any portion of the transaction leading to the deterioration of the information transfer, it should be in the public interest to devise appropriate regulations.

