Newcrest Mining - A Long-Term Buying Opportunity Arises

The second one, the updated feasibility study for the Wafi - Golpu copper / gold project, should bring additional long-term value to the company.

The first announcement, the tailings slump at Cadia East, should have a negative impact on the company's results in the short term.

In my previous article on Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF), (OTCPK:NCMGY) I estimated that the company’s equity value was $11.8 billion or $15.36 a share. Most recently the company made two announcements that may be crucial for Newcrest in the short and long term. In this article I am discussing these events.

Wafi – Golpu copper / gold project

On March 19, 2018 Newcrest published basic figures for its Wafi – Golpu project located in Papua New Guinea. The project is jointly held (50% / 50%) by Newcrest and Harmony Gold (HMY), a South Africa based gold producer.

In my opinion, Wafi – Golpu is one of the world’s largest mining projects to be developed in the coming years. According to the company, the project hosts 380 million tons of ore grading 0.91 grams of gold per ton of ore and 1.3% of copper classified as mineral reserves. As a result, there are 11 million ounces of gold and 10.6 billion pounds of copper at Wafi – Golpu (all figures relate to 100% of the project).

Now, over its 28-year mine life the Golpu mine should produce 7.4 million ounces of gold and 10.0 billion pounds of copper. However, here is the first point – Golpu is a copper / gold project where copper accounts for as much as 75.7% of total production (assuming gold and copper prices of $1,330 per ounce and $3.1 per pound, respectively). Definitely, the Golpu project differs from other projects held by Newcrest (mostly gold producers).

Further, I am writing “Golpu” because the feasibility study assumes that a future mine will be mining at the Golpu deposit, only (for the time being the Nambonga and Wafi deposits are free lottery tickets):

Source: Wafi - Golpu joint venture

The Golpu deposit consists of three block caves: 44, 42 and 40. The first two block caves have been thoroughly drilled so they meet the feasibility study criteria but the third bloc (40) is a small question mark at the moment (it qualifies for a pre-feasibility study).

The mining schedule is as follows:

Between the fourth and twelfth year of operations the ore will be mined at the block 44

Between the tenth and eighteenth year of operations the block 42 will be exploited (it means that between the tenth and twelfth year the company will be mining at blocks 42 and 44)

Lastly, since the eighteenth year the block 40 will be mined

Interestingly, the life of the mine may be extended – a drilling program at the last block (40) may end with higher reserves; additionally, the Golpu deposit is open at depth.

Now, the Golpu mine should be a super low-cost operation. According to the company, an all-in sustaining cost of production should stand at minus $2,128 per ounce of gold. Unfortunately, the company uses a by-product costing method, which is a very misleading approach for projects where gold accounts for 24.3% of total production. I have recalculated this cost using a co-product costing method and arrived at a more appropriate cost of $458 per ounce of gold (or $1.15 per pound of copper). I am impressed – the mine should be one of the lowest cost producers in the entire industry.

How is it possible? The answer is simple – the block caving method of mining. For those unfamiliar with mining – the block caving method is used when a huge and deep, low-grade underground deposit is to be mined. In that case, a mining company firstly digs the so-called “undercut level” where the ore is drilled and blasted. Then, the blasted ore falls down (due to gravity) to the so-called “extraction level” where it is loaded and delivered to the processing plant. In other words, once these two levels are operational, the mining process goes smoothly and no additional levels are sunk, constructed etc. Hence, very low costs of production.

However, before any mining starts, a mining company has to spend a lot of capital to build the mine. And here is the point – block cave mining is cheap but mine construction is not; what is more, construction is not easy and takes a lot of time. For example, to build the Golpu mine the joint venture will spend $2.8 billion; additionally, it will take six years to build the mine.

Now, according to the company, the project’s after-tax net present value is $2.6 billion (assuming a gold price of $1,200 per ounce, copper price of $3.0 per pound and discount factor of 8.5%) and an internal rate of return should stand at 18.2%. Well, although these measures are positive, the project is far away from the strict investment standards used by Randgold Resources (GOLD), in my opinion, one of the best gold mining companies. To remind my readers, Randgold is interested in gold projects delivering an IRR of 20% (at least) at a gold price of $1,000 per ounce.

On the other hand, the project’s economics is better than that reported in the previous economic study (released in 2016 and showing the NPV of $1.95 billion and an IRR of 17.5%). To improve the project, Newcrest is betting on higher throughput (17 million tons of ore per year vs. 14 million in the previous study), higher amount of gold produced (due to exploration success) and better gold recoveries (68% in the current study vs. 64% in the previous one). Simply put, the updated Golpu project should be of shorter duration than the previous project but it should deliver higher and earlier cash flow.

Lastly, the payback period is 9.5 years, which is, in my opinion, one of the main features of a block caving project – due to huge capital spending and a time-consuming construction process, the payback period is very long (one of the longest I have seen in the mining industry).

Summarizing – in my opinion, Newcrest (and Harmony) made progress. The figures disclosed in the updated feasibility study are better than those presented before. Although the life of the mine is shorter than previously, the project’s economics is better (NPV and IRR). Interestingly, the estimated project capital spending is only slightly higher than in the previous study. To build the mine the joint venture will need $2.83 billion (previously $2.66 billion) but sustaining capital spending (capital needed to keep the mine going) will be substantially lower ($2.56 billion vs. $3.73 billion).

Finally, in my previous article on Newcrest I have set the net present value of the company’s main assets at $13.29 billion. This value was calculated assuming the price of gold of $1,300 per ounce. Unfortunately, the net present value of the Golpu project was calculated using the price of gold of $1,200 per ounce. As a result, I want to say this:

The Golpu project should definitely bring additional value to Newcrest. At the price of gold of $1,200 per ounce the value attributable to Newcrest is $1,302 million (50% of the total net present value of $2,604 million). Of course, at the price of gold of $1,300 per ounce this value will be higher but it is not possible to find the exact figure. However, assuming that the current operating assets are valued at $13.29 billion (using the price of gold of $1,300 per ounce) the Golpu project should bring additional value of $1.30 billion at least. As a result, the total net present value of the current operating assets plus the Golpu project is $14.59 billion, at least. On a per share basis (assuming the debt of $2.00 billion and cash of $0.54 billion – as of the end of 2017) it is $17.12, at least. In my previous article I have found that one share of Newcrest is worth $15.36 so the Golpu project should lift the share value by additional $1.76, at least.

Cadia’s tailings slump

On March 10, 2018 Newcrest reported a breakthrough of tailings material at the Cadia East’s northern tailings dam. A few days later the company delivered additional data and published this photo:

Source: Newcrest

On that news the company’s shares dropped 4.4% (the chart below) but, in my opinion, investors were quite far from a panic (no significant increase in trading volume).

Source: Stockcharts.com

Since then (March 12 – March 22) Newcrest shares have gone down 6.1%, which supports a thesis that Newcrest investors are not particularly worried. And, in my opinion, they are partly right.

First of all, here is an excerpt from the 12 March release:

“The tailings material is the slurry of finely ground rock, water and a low level of benign processing reagents. Cadia uses a gravity circuit to recover gold, with the remaining gold and copper reporting to a concentrate, which is exported to copper smelters. Cadia does not use a chemical reduction process to recover gold – that is, the gold extraction process does not involve the use of substances such as mercury, cyanide and arsenic”

In other words, there are no aggressive chemical substances at Cadia’s tailings that could cause a substantial damage to the environment.

On the other hand, all operations at Cadia East have been suspended. As a result, Newcrest has notified its investors that this event will adversely impact the guidance for this year.

Now, to remind my readers, Cadia East is the Newcrest’s flagship operation. For example, during 2H 2017 this mine delivered free cash flow of $216M, which accounted for 60.2% of total free cash flow generated by all five operating assets:

Source: Simple Digressions

Definitely, any stoppage at Cadia East is going to have a negative impact on the company’s results in the short term.

Summary

In this article I have discussed two issues impacting Newcrest’s results in the short and long term. The first issue, a new updated feasibility study for Golpu, should bring additional long term value to the company. The second issue, the Cadia’s East tailings slump, will have a negative impact in the short term and its scale depends on for how long this flagship operation is out of business.

In my opinion, the main takeaway for investors is as follows

Any short-term disruption driving share prices down is a good buying opportunity for the long-term investors. The latest slump at Cadia East is not, in my opinion, a major incident. While it is definitely an issue, most probably its negative impact will dissipate relatively quickly. Therefore the current share price weakness should be considered as a buying opportunity for Newcrest investors (Newcrest shares are trading at $15.3 a share now while the long-term value stands at $17.1, at least).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.