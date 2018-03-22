Alibaba: When Will It Get A Growth Premium?

Alibaba is trading at 17 times its forecasted CY2020 earnings, making it one of the cheaper tech stocks with strong fundamentals, good moat, and high growth potential.

As the company increases the revenue share from international markets and new growth segments, we should see a better growth premium awarded to the stock.

The market is overestimating the risk involved in Alibaba as it gets an overwhelming majority of its revenue from its domestic market.

Alibaba has been able to deliver high revenue and free cash flow growth over the last few years but still lags in delivering similar valuation growth.

Alibaba (BABA) has been a clear winner when it comes to showing revenue growth in the past few years. Amazon (AMZN) is nowhere near the revenue growth level shown by Alibaba. On the other hand, Amazon's stock price has appreciated faster than Alibaba.

This shows that the market does not give Alibaba a similar growth premium which is given to other tech stocks. This should change as Alibaba focuses on its non-core segments.

Divergence in fundamental and stock performance

Taking the most fundamental metric of revenue growth over the last three years, we can see a clear divergence in the way Alibaba has performed compared to Amazon. Alibaba has shown a staggering cumulative revenue growth of 174% compared to 93% by Amazon. However, the price growth in the Alibaba’s stock has been trailing far behind. Alibaba has shown a mere 126% growth in last three years whereas Amazon has shown over 300% growth.

A similar story is repeated in the case of Alibaba’s main competitor in China, JD.com (JD). JD has shown a revenue growth of 135% in the last three years whereas its stock price growth has been a paltry 70%.

This divergence can only be explained by the fact that the market is associating higher risk with BABA and JD as they obtain a major chunk of their revenue from core commerce operations in China. According to Alibaba's recent earnings report, the company gets close to 80% of its revenue from core commerce segment.

When will Alibaba get a good growth premium?

Amazon has seen its valuation grow rapidly in the past few years on the back of excellent performance of its AWS as well as a strong ecosystem which allows the company to enter new segments easily. Alibaba’s new strategy also focuses on segments other than its core e-commerce business.

BABA is increasing the pace of investments in international retail, digital media, cloud, and payments. Some of these segments have already started showing good growth potential. BABA made $1 billion investment in Lazada and another $1.1 billion in Tokopedia in the latter half of 2017. Both these companies operate in Southeast Asia where Alibaba is trying to rapidly scale up its own operations.

In the last quarter, international commerce retail revenues increased by 93% YOY. The revenue share of this segment increased from 4% to 6%. Alibaba is still in the early stages of harmonizing the operations between its AliExpress platform and the independent platforms of Lazada and Tokopedia. Once this is completed, we should see better growth momentum from these regions.

Alibaba has also increased its stake in Bigbasket, an online grocery store in India with a valuation of close to $950 million. Alibaba’s biggest stakeholder is SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF) which has also increased investments in Indian e-commerce player. Just a few months back, SoftBank made a massive investment of $2.5 billion in Flipkart (Private:FPKT) which has given it 20% stake in the company. Flipkart is currently the market leader in e-commerce market of India and is trying to limit the market gain of Amazon in this region.

It is possible that we will see doubling down by Alibaba and SoftBank in the online retail segment of India which should provide Alibaba access to another fast-growing market. According to a recent Morgan Stanley report, the online retail market in India is expected to expand from the current annual rate of $15 billion to $200 billion by 2027. Alibaba is in a strong position to build a good market leadership position in Southeast Asia and India through subsidiaries and acquisitions.

The growth rate in cloud computing segment is also very encouraging. In the latest quarter, the company delivered 104% growth in quarterly revenue of $553 million. The company is adding new products and features in this segment at a rapid pace, and we could easily see some big-ticket investments in 2018 to expand the scale of this segment. Even without major acquisitions, the revenue share of cloud computing should reach close to 10% by the end of next year.

Digital media segment has shown a “modest” growth of 33% in the latest quarter. But this segment improves the customer engagement substantially and helps Alibaba market other goods and services more easily.

As the revenue share of other segments increases, the risk of a rapid fall in growth rates due to a slowdown in Chinese economy or smaller customer additions will decrease. This diversification of revenue is a vital part of the future growth momentum in Alibaba.

Risks involved

There are a couple of risks to this rapid expansion in international locations. The biggest risk comes from its arch-rival Tencent which is also ramping up its investments along with its partner JD. Together, these two companies are competing with Alibaba in retail, payments, cloud, social-commerce, and many other segments. A head-on battle between Alibaba and Tencent will impact the margins of both these companies. There is also a risk of additional government regulations in new geographies targeted by Alibaba like Southeast Asia, India, and Europe.

Comparison of valuation

Due to rapid growth in most of the peers and Alibaba, we should compare the valuation multiple for a couple of years down the road. A good point is CY2020 consensus EPS forecast by analysts. BABA’s EPS forecast for CY2020 is $10.76. At the current price, it would give BABA a valuation multiple of 17.2 times its CY2020 earnings. On the other hand, AMZN has received consensus EPS forecast of $30.11 for CY2020 giving it a valuation multiple of 48.1.

We can see that Alibaba is priced quite modestly considering the revenue and EPS growth it has shown in the past few quarters. Investing in Alibaba also provides an added advantage of diversifying in other faster-growing economies of Southeast Asia, China, and India.

Investor takeaway

Alibaba has shown faster revenue growth in the past few years compared to Amazon. However, the price appreciation of BABA has lagged behind these companies. We should see Alibaba getting a similar growth premium once the revenue share of international retail and cloud reaches a significant level. Both these segments are currently growing at close to 100%. Multi-billion dollar investments in other segments and regions should also help in the diversification process of the company.

Investors can add Alibaba at the current price level at a valuation multiple, which looks modest compared to the future growth potential of the company. Faster and diversified growth should help Alibaba’s stock show price growth at a much higher rate. Alibaba is a Strong Buy at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.