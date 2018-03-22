44 'Safer' Dividend MoPay S-M-L Stocks For March

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" SML MoPay stocks projected 25.11% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. Low priced small MoPay stocks were back in charge.

"Safer" Dividend SML MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios, to back-ip their dividend commitments. Negative annual-returns dismissed forty-six of one hundred fifty-four.

44 of 154 Monthly-Paying (MoPay) Small-Mid-Large (SML) Cap US & Canadian Dividend stocks were tagged "safer" by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 3/20/18.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten SML 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Stocks Net 11.45% to 52.74% Gains By March, 2019

Five of the ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) based on analyst 1 year target prices, were among the ten highest yielders for the coming year. So the yield-selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 20, 2019 were:

Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] netted $527.38 based on a target price from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

SmartCentres Real Estate [SRU.UN.TO] netted $213.99 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SRU.UN.TO.

Choice Properties [CHP.UN.TO] netted $199.18 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $177.51 based on a median target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) netted $147.40, based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for APLE.

Agellan Commercial REIT (OTC:ACRVF)[ACR.UN.TO] netted $139.03 based on a median target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $165.39 based on dividends and the median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. No Beta number was available for CJREF.

Timbercreek Financial [TF.TO] netted $136.35 based on estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% opposite the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $157.42, based on no target price estimate analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) netted $114.47 based on estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.62% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" SML MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

44 of 154 March SML Cap MoPay Dividend Dogs Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields To 2019

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 125 of the 154 SML cap MoPay stocks from which these 44 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. Those 44 monthly pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial priorities however are easily re-arranged by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A more recent example is dividend reductions by Orchid Island Capital (ORC) chopped its monthly dividend from $0.20 to $0.14 as declared January 10, 2018.

Seven Business Sectors Showed Up With "Safer" Equities Paying Monthly Dividends For March

Seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the forty-four equities with "safer" February dividends. Those were from: consumer cyclical (7); real estate (24); financial services (7); Utilities (1); energy (3); healthcare (1); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Technology (0).

The first two sectors named on the list above comprised the top ten.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Nice Bargains In Smaller MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per March 20 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 17.65% VS. (12) 14.11% Net Gains from All Ten By March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 25.11% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced "safer" MoPay dog, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO], was projected to deliver the best net gain of 52.74%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of March 20 were: BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF)[BTB.UN.TO]; Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO]; Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $4.59 to $7.32.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for March 20 were: Inovalis Real Estate [INO.UN.TO]; Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF); Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO]; AGNC Investment (AGNC); ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), whose prices ranged from $9.99 to $22.66.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Three of these monthly paying dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I plus 52 DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site that are now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook!

At 8:45AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of one of five stocks vying for a slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio.

Bring up Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM on most trading days and watch live, and be sure to comment and share it. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays, too.

Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. "Safer" Money Dog photo from: pinterest.com

Three of these monthly paying dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I plus 52 DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site that are now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of one of five stocks vying for a slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Bring up Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM on most trading days and watch live, and be sure to comment and share it. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays, too. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.