General Mills: Another Profit Warning At The Worst Time

A 15 times adjusted earnings multiple does not cut it for me yet, as I will only slowly start to buy around the $40 mark.

Less than a month ago, General Mills (GIS) announced the multi-billion purchase of Blue Buffalo (NASDAQ:BUFF). In the article named "Blue Buffalo Blues", I was highly sceptical about the deal. While the $8 billion deal makes strategic sense, in the sense that it offers exposure to organic growth, the financial multiples were too steep in my opinion. Even worse, the company would be leveraging up the balance sheet in a huge way without any near-term earnings accretion in exchange, while the contribution to the growth profile was very limited as well.

As the company now issues a big profit warning, at the worst timing ever, payout ratios increase further, as do leverage ratios, which makes that a 15 times multiple does not automatically create appeal. This is especially the case in a rising rate environment as the company has little pricing power but does face the problem if emerging inflation continues. Hence, I am cutting my desired entry point towards $40 per share.

Quick Review Of The Deal

For a more detailed analysis of the Blue Buffalo deal, please review this article of last month. The $8.0 billion deal looked very expensive in my eyes as Blue Buffalo would contribute just $1.27 billion in sales and EBITDA of $319 million. While dog and cat food is a growing category and the natural positioning of Blue Buffalo is very strong, reality is that the impact on all of General Mills is relatively limited.

Despite the issuance of a billion worth of stock, General Mills would see leverage ratios jump to levels in excess of 4 times, at a time when the core is struggling quite a bit. Yet the actual financial contribution to General Mills is limited despite the $8 billion price tag.

Revenues will grow from just $15.5 billion to $16.8 billion as organic growth of 10% reported by Blue Buffalo adds just 70 basis points to the organic growth profile of General Mills. In that sense, the deal is very expensive, adding just 8% to pro-forma sales, while General Mills was willing to spend 20% of its enterprise valuation on the company at the time of the acquisition. After the plunge in the share price of General Mills, this percentage has even moved higher.

That is not enough to create structural growth after the company has made other natural and organic deals already in recent years with the purchase of Annie's, Epic, and Carolina, among others.

Taking On A Huge Amount Of Debt

Ahead of the deal with Blue Buffalo, General Mills carried along a net debt load of $8.8 billion. Including $7 billion debt taken on in connection with the deal, the net debt load will exceed $15 billion, being a very sizeable amount.

General Mills generated about $3.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA while Blue Buffalo will contribute $319 million in adjusted EBITDA for a leverage ratio of 4.3 times, even if synergies are taken into account. In February, I still pegged earnings power at around $3 per share (GAAP numbers). The high earnings multiple paid for Blue Buffalo makes that acquired EBITDA would be offset by financing charges and dilution from the $1 billion equity issuance, resulting in flattish earnings at around $3 per share.

The discussion above says it all why I was very cautious on General Mills. Trading at $55, shares traded at 18 times, while the deal pushed up leverage to more than 4 times, organic growth would improve by just 70 basis points on top of a very challenged core business already, as the outlook for the industry at large was not expected to improve anytime soon.

I noted that the company was still early in its transformation process and that deal-making is an expensive way of "buying" this growth. I even compared the situation somewhat to GE which has been shedding cash cows at low multiples as well, while buying trophy assets at higher multiples, with devastating consequences.

Given the situation, the 3.5% dividend yield was not compelling enough for me, as that is a simple capital allocation decision, and the high yield does not allow for much deleveraging as well at the same time. This yield has now jumped to nearly 4% as shares have collapsed to $45 following the latest warning by the business.

Bombshell Third Quarter Earnings

CEO Jeff Harmening was forced to issue a big profit warning. While sales growth has been reasonably in line with expectations (2% total growth and 1% organic growth), margins have not, which Harmening blames on cost pressure as a result of inflation in freight and commodity costs. The other explanation that of improved volume growth resulting in higher operational costs is pretty laughable if you ask me.

The company has already taken actions to cut costs, yet will only partially offset the cost headwinds this year, although they are expected to boost the bottom line in 2019. The margin picture has been pretty dismal in the third quarter, as adjusted gross margins plunged 250 basis points to 32.5%. The company has been able to offset some of the cost pressure, as adjusted operating profits were down 120 basis points to 15.7% of sales.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the third quarter. General Mills now sees fiscal 2018 earnings per share flat at $3.08 per share or up by a percent at best. That results in an earnings guidance of $3.08-3.11 per share. Previously, the company anticipated 3-4% growth which yielded a guidance of $3.17-3.20 per share. As adjusted earnings hit $2.32 per share for the first nine months of the year, that implies that fourth-quarter earnings are seen between $0.76 and $0.79 per share. That is quite a big profit warning given that third-quarter earnings were more or less in line with expectations.

The guidance more or less implies a 10% shortfall to fourth-quarter earnings which is the reason why shares are selling off so aggressively, certainly as inflation pressures might be long lasting, the brands do not enjoy much pricing power in this environment and already high leverage ratios will jump up as well.

Not Pulling The Trigger Yet

Following the recent plunge from $55 to $45, earnings multiples have essentially fallen from 18 to 15 times. Let me put it this way, the 18 times multiple was too high to begin with as the earnings yield has now risen to more than 6.5%.

This looks appealing, even as interest rates have inched up as well, yet the reality is that the outlook has not only become more challenged in terms of growth but it now manifests in terms of margins as well. If we include the high leverage following the expensive deal with Blue Buffalo as well, the situation becomes challenged enough to make me conclude that value at 15 times earnings cannot be found yet.

Following the challenges, I am cutting my entry target even further as depressed earnings only increase relative leverage ratios and higher payout ratios do not allow for much deleveraging as well. Consequently, I require an even greater earnings yield of around 7.5% before getting appealed, making me a "slow" buyer if shares hit the $40 mark.

