How Far Could CSX Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of CSX who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

Introduction

A few months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question. So far, in March I have covered Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), and S&P Global (SPGI). In this article, I will examine CSX (CSX) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of CSX. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning CSX, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This examination also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part, which assumes a medium-term investment strategy. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine CSX?

CSX data by YCharts

The initial question I'm seeking to answer here is whether or not it is reasonable to think that CSX might be near the top of a price cycle. For example, if the price of CSX stock had recently dropped 40%, then it wouldn't be reasonable to examine the stock from the top down to question how far it might fall from its peak. In order to measure things from the top down and have that measurement be useful, we need to have a reason to think a stock might be close to its peak (my guideline is within three years of reaching a peak).

CSX is near all-time highs and about double the price it was at its previous peak before the last recession in 2008. It also has a very clear pattern of first sharply outperforming the S&P 500 index, like in 2008, 2011, and 2014, followed by a relatively quick return to similar index performance in 2009, 2012, and 2015. It has been very much a reversion-to-mean story over the past decade for CSX, and right now the stock has outperformed the index enough I think it's reasonable to take a look at it from the top down.

But it could be that one explanation for the significant outperformance of CSX recently is simply that earnings have risen a lot during this time period, so it is useful to take a look at where CSX's p/e multiple stands today compared to its historical average. If the p/e multiple is in-line with historical averages, it might not be worth a close examination.

For this F.A.S.T. Graph, I chose to use a 20-year time-frame because it was more generous than a 10-year timeframe. CSX's 20-year average p/e multiple is 17 while its 10-year is only 15.5. Even using the higher average p/e multiple, CSX's current multiple of 23.1 is still significantly higher than average. Assuming earnings stay the same, CSX's stock price would have to fall about 26% to bring it back in line with its historical average multiple. Given the fact that the stock is near all-time highs, has had a nearly decade-long bull run, has significantly outperformed the broader market the past year, and is trading significantly above its average p/e multiple, I think it's reasonable to examine how far it might fall during a downturn.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current CSX shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 38 years, CSX has had five sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time until bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1982 6 months 15 months 40% 1987 3 months 3.5 years 44% 1998 3 years 8 years 66% 2008 17 months 5 years 70% 2015 14 months 2 years 41%

My interpretation is that CSX experiences two different types of drawdowns, the first type involves mild recessions or price corrections, where it usually falls about 40% from peak to trough. The second type of drawdown occurs during deeper recessions, and these tend to be in the 60-70% range. 1998 was a combination of both. First, the price corrected and then tried to recover, but before it could fully recover, the whole market corrected and then we had a recession:

CSX data by YCharts

Notice how in 1997 CSX had its 'normal' 40% decline through about April of 1999, then it started to recover, only to have that recovery interrupted by a wider market decline and a recession. If that wider decline would have happened a couple months later, I have no doubt CSX would have followed its usual correction pattern of falling 40% and then fully recovering.

There are several factors that weigh on whether the price of a cyclical stock like CSX keeps running higher, has a relatively mild drawdown of 40%, or a deep drawdown of 70%. I'm not particularly fond of creating precise narratives for what moves stock prices. The reason for that has to do with how the human brain works. We have a tendency to first decide whether we like or don't like something based on emotional or subconscious biases and then work to rationalize that decision by attaching a narrative as to why we feel the way we do. I think this natural human tendency is especially dangerous for stock analysts because part of our job is to explain exactly why something is happening (or is going to happen) with a given stock. (And there are whole news networks dedicated to doing just that.) Unfortunately, I've noticed that quite often the most reasonable, persuasive, and articulate arguments when it comes to stock-picking, can also be the most dangerous. Most of my best stock picks have had very smart and articulate people on the other side of the trade. Many of whom made better arguments than I did at the time. So with that warning in mind, let me offer a brief narrative on what I think is happening with CSX's historical price cycles and stock cycles in general, if for no other reason than to take a bit of the mystery out of why these large price swings happen.

I think the best way to approach this is to answer the questions why -40% instead of +40% or -70% or flat? What's going on here to cause a cycle and why are some cycles different than others?

There are lots of factors that go into causing cycles but a few major ones can explain a lot: extrapolation, sentiment, macro-environment (in which debt is usually the primary factor), and the fundamentals of the business. When it comes to determining whether a stock price goes +40% or -40% in a year, a good part of those swings can be attributed to extrapolation and sentiment. When a stock manages to put together a few good years of increasing earnings, investors begin to extrapolate those earnings far into the future without taking into account cyclical downturns. That can make a stock look cheaper than it really is and over time attract investors who think they are getting a good value. As time goes on, this extrapolation becomes easier and easier to make because the previous downturn drifts farther and farther into the past. This tends to happen in conjunction with investor sentiment rising because the longer stocks go up, the less risky they seem. People generally begin to feel good about owning stocks, and this can drive the price up, too. These two factors can explain a lot of why we get multiple expansion from a stock that normally trades at a 17 p/e multiple, that now trades at a 23 p/e multiple. This can happen with any stock, and those multiple swings can explain a lot of why during a mild recession where the economy only contracts a little bit, why we might get a -40% drop in the price in a stock like CSX.

The deeper drops usually have multiple factors layered on top of one another. For example, in 1998 we had a financial crisis in Asia, that may have shifted the mood of some investors and sent CSX price lower. But then maybe lower oil and commodity prices made for a little less business for CSX on top of that. Interest rates then kept rising and people had less disposable income because it cost more to service their credit, and then eventually the economy actually contracted so we had macro factors tilting negative, too. Then in 2001, we had 9/11 and terrorism fears. Now, instead of forecasters forgetting the cyclical nature of things and forecasting linearly upward, they start extrapolating future earnings downward, lowering the stock price even more. That's how you get 70% drops in stock price on a semi-regular basis. The tricky part from an analyst's point of view is that we can't really know exactly what combination of factors are going to come together ahead of time. It doesn't stop analysts from trying to do it (and usually making fools of themselves in the process), but few are consistently good at it. My approach is to watch the conditions that increase the probability of these negative events layering on top of one another. So, I look at things like expectations as reflected in stock prices, consumer debt loads, the direction of interest rates, and if those conditions look similar to the conditions of a late cycle economic stage, then I start looking at history and focusing on price, because price is the one measurement that takes all these factors into account across time.

So, depending on whether we have a small correction caused by one or two mild factors (like falling commodity prices in 2015) or multi-layered negative factors and deep recession like 2008, we're probably looking at either a 40%, or a 60-70% drop in price during the next downturn. Based on previous cycles, the stock will probably take about 18 months to bottom, and anywhere from 2-5 years to fully recover.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare CSX's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a down-cycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of p/e multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose a 25.6 p/e since that was a little higher than where the p/e is now, and forecasted out just under three years into the future.

After about 3 years, we can expect a total gain for CSX stock, including dividends, of about $54.69. If we add that to the current price of $56.92 we get $111.61. If at that point in time we have a correction or a mild bear market, we can expect a 40% drop in price if history is any guide. That would give us a price of about $66.97 4-5 years from now. All in all, compared to many of the other stocks I've analyzed this way, that's not too bad if we can make it three years before the next major correction or mild recession. If we were to have a fairly serious recession like in the early 2000's or in 2008-9, then we should expect at least a 60% drop, which would bring the price down to $44.64 in 4-5 years. That would be much worse, obviously. I think if the next bear market happens sooner rather than later, then odds are in favor of the milder 40% decline because there will be less extrapolation error on the part of investors leading up to the decline. But if the market continues to run up for three more years, I think the odds of a serious recession increase and we could see that 60%+ drop we've seen in the past.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

For CSX my suggested alternative is a 50/50 mix of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). Experience writing on SA has taught me that there are a lot of dividend investors around these parts, and this mix will produce a dividend yield of around 2.05%, compared to CSX's 1.5%. So, the mix would give shareholders about a 35% dividend increase. It should also be much more defensive while not sacrificing too much upside potential if the bull market keeps climbing for a few more years.

Here's why:

Let's begin with the VPU portion of the mix. I like VPU for three main reasons, the first is because, while it's not cheap, it's cheaper than the rest of the market. The second reason I like it is that utilities have shown to be a reasonably good defensive investment during a down market, and the third is that the dividend will help its performance in the event of a sideways market, and make it attractive for dividend investors. In addition to these benefits, the fees are low, and it carries less risk than picking one or two individual utility companies.

Let's take a look at how VPU performed relative to CSX during the last downturn in 2015:

CSX data by YCharts

This chart starts about one year before CSX's peak price in late 2014. We can see that in January of 2016 VPU was up over 15% while CSX was down over 20%. This was more of a commodity-driven drop for CSX than anything else, in my opinion, as the price of oil fell from around $100 to $30, reducing production of US-based on-shore oil production and the services that support that production (like railroads). The overall economy was still chugging along, albeit slowly. While I don't expect the next downturn to be similar in nature to 2015, I do think the stock prices could experience a similar type of pattern if we measure from the peak in 2015:

CSX data by YCharts

If we measure from close to the last peak in January of 2015, then VPU declined about 15% while CSX declined over 30%. I think the 2 to 1 ratio is probably what we can expect during the next downturn, and a lot of that has to do with how the market is pricing in the future for each investment right now. Expectations for utilities are low compared to CSX. Those expectations show in the recent price appreciation of CSX and the foundering of VPU:

CSX data by YCharts

This is what has happened to the two investments over the past 15 months. Basically, the market expectations for utilities have gone nowhere, while expectations for CSX have risen substantially.

The danger with rotating out of CSX and into VPU, though, is that if CSX grows fast enough for long enough, even when it eventually drops, it may not drop far enough relative to VPU to buy CSX back at a discount. That is what happened in 2008:

VPU data by YCharts

If one would have rotated out of CSX and into VPU in January of 2007, then the best they could have done was rotate back into CSX and broken even in March of 2009. Given the housing and commodity boom that led up to 2008 recession, I don't think we'll see a repeat of this scenario this time around, but it's not impossible. A lot of it will be determined by how fast and high oil prices and interest rates rise. If they rise slowly, consumers might be able to get increased wages to offset the extra expenses and not have to ratchet down spending. If interest rates or oil prices rise too fast, then that could constrain consumer spending and put the brakes on economic growth, which could spark a shift in market sentiment and create a tipping point for stocks like CSX. It's hard to tell over the short term which of these scenarios will happen (slow growth, or tipping point).

This is where I think Berkshire Hathaway can play a role in the strategy. On the basis of Berkshire's price to book value of 1.46, I think it is trading at about fair value right now, and stands to profit significantly should the US economy continue to grow for longer than expected. Additionally, Berkshire only needs to fall about 18% price-wise to put the stock at a 1.20 price to book value where there will likely be a lot of support for the stock because of Buffett's authorization to buy back stock below that level (and the fact he has the cash on hand to do it). So, the Berkshire portion of the 50/50 mix should add some upside potential, while still protecting against the deep downside potential of CSX. We saw some of that dynamic in 2014:

CSX data by YCharts

Berkshire's stock price fell from January 2015 to January 2016, but not nearly as much as CSX even though Berkshire did a pretty good job of keeping up with CSX during the run-up to the peak from 2014 to 2015.

Conclusion

Ultimately, you're not risking much in the way of opportunity cost by rotating out of CSX at this price level and into a 50/50 mix of VPU and Berkshire Hathaway. Dividend investors can even raise their dividend yield by doing so. Perhaps one might have a 10% opportunity cost in a worst-case scenario if CSX can keep running strong for several years in a row. The benefit of rotating into VPU and BRK, though, is a less risky investment mix should the market drop within the next three years. VPU has held up extraordinarily well against deep cyclical stocks like Cummins (CMI) during our recent correction when I first suggested it as an alternative back in January of this year:

VPU Total Return Price data by YCharts

I think using this strategy there is a high probability one could rotate back into CSX after a market decline and purchase shares at a 20% discount or more at some point over the next 3-5 years.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the first of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: February Edition" here. And thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.