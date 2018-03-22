H&R Real Estate Investment Trust: This 6.8% Yielding REIT Is Trading At A Significant Discount

The company is currently trading at a significant discount to both its peers and to its own historical average.

Investment Thesis

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) owns a portfolio of high-quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties in North America. The REIT has consistently maintained high occupancy ratio in the past two decades. The company has also improved its financial condition considerably in the past few years. For investors looking for both income and capital appreciation, H&R is a perfect choice as the REIT offers a dividend yield of 6.8% and is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers.

Source: Company Website

Five Reasons why you should own this REIT

A Diversified REIT

H&R is Canada's largest diversified REIT with total assets of C$14.6 billion. Its portfolio of properties include about 12.3 million square feet of office properties, 10 million square feet of industrial properties, 18.4 million square feet of retail properties, and 5,633 multi-family units. This diversified portfolio is advantageous as it reduces the impact of any weakness in one particular type of property. H&R's assets are also diversified in both Canada and the United States. This also reduces any regional risks such as an unexpected natural disaster.

Source: Investor Presentation

Stable Occupancy Rate

H&R has a stable occupancy rate. While its occupancy ratio declined a little bit in the past few years, the rate is still in the mid to high 90s. The decline in occupancy rate in 2015 and 2016 was due to the aftermath of Target's (NYSE:TGT) closing of its Canadian operation. We noted that its occupancy rate only declined by 10 basis points in 2017 even after Sears Canada's decision to close its business. In fact, its same-store occupancy rate actually increased by 40 basis points in 2017 from 2016.

Source: Investor Presentation

Significant Opportunities in its Residential properties

Over the past two years, H&R has sold about C$1.2 billion of properties and invested heavily in acquiring and developing its residential rental units. Here we will highlight a few. Its 1871 luxury residential rental units development in Long Island City, NY is nearing completion. The REIT has a 50% ownership interest in these units and they expect to bring about US$36.9 million of operating income in its first year of operation. Beside its own development projects, H&R also acquired several multi-family properties in 2017. Currently, H&R's Lantower Residential division has a portfolio of 17 properties (or 5,633 multi-family units) in the United States. The average age of these properties are about 7.3 years. These relatively new buildings should be beneficial to H&R as they do not have very high maintenance cost.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong Financial Condition

H&R has a strong financial position. Over the past few years, its debt to total asset ratio improved significantly from 49.2% at the end of 2013 to 44.6% at the end of 2017 (it was over 60% back in 2011). Its interest coverage of 3.0x at the end of 2017 is also much better than 2013's 2.4x.

Source: Investor Presentation

Trading at a Significant Discounted

H&R is currently trading at an attractive valuation. Below is the table of H&R and its peers' valuation based on three metrics: price to AFFO ratio, dividend yield, and price to NAV ratio. The calculations are based on net asset value ("NAV") and adjusted funds from operation ("AFFO") estimated by TD Securities. As can be seen from the table below, H&R's price to 2017 AFFO ratio of 12.3x is below the 13.9x average of its peers. Similarly, its price to 2018 estimated AFFO ratio of 12.0x is below the average of 13.4x. Its current dividend yield of 6.8x is also attractive compare to the average of 6.4% of its peers. H&R's price to NAV ratio of 82% is significantly below the average of 91%.

P/AFFO 2017 2018E 2019E Dividend Yield P/NAV H&R REIT 12.3 12.0 12.4 6.8% 82% Canadian REIT* 15.9 16.0 16.0 4.0% 92% Cominar REIT 12.7 12.5 11.9 8.1% 87% Granite REIT* 16.1 14.6 13.9 5.5% 102% Artis REIT 12.3 12.1 11.4 7.8% 93% Average 13.9 13.4 13.1 6.4% 91% * Based on Q3 2017 Data

Source: Created by author; TD Securities

Let us now compare H&R's valuation against its historical average. As the table below shows, its price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 12.0x is significantly below its historical average of 14.1x. Likewise, its current price to NAV ratio of 82% is also significantly below its historical average of 93%.

Historical Average (Past 8 years) Current Price to Forward AFFO Ratio 14.1x 12.0x Price to NAV Ratio 93% 82%

Source: Created by author; TD Securities

Investor Takeaway

H&R REIT owns a diversified portfolio of high-quality properties in North America. Over the past few years, the REIT's financial position has improved considerably. It has consistently kept its occupancy rate at mid-to-high 90s range. H&R is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers and to its historical average. It also has an attractive dividend yield of 6.8%. For patient investors, this is a stock that offers attractive dividend income and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

