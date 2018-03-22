Facebook: Ignoring The Positives?

It has definitely been a rough week for social media giant Facebook (FB) and its investors. The Cambridge Analytica data scandal has sent shares down more than 10%. But as everyone is starting to panic about how this might hurt the company in the short term, it appears many are missing some key positive items. The following CNBC headline is a good example:

(Source: cnbc.com, full article here)

Now the headline seems quite reasonable. An analyst cut his price target on Facebook shares on concerns that users will delete their accounts after this data scandal. However, what that title doesn't tell you is that the analyst also reiterated his buy rating on the stock. What was the price target cut? It was from $265 to $230. Where does that compare to shares currently, well, the following is a snapshot of the company's quote page.

So even after a $35 price target cut, the analyst is still calling for just under 40% upside on the stock! Was that really mentioned in the article anywhere? Nope. Everyone wants to pile on right now, so every tiny negative surrounding Facebook seems to be magnified several times over. Even if the analyst cut his target by another $35, he still would be calling for more than 18% upside.

Given this price target cut, the average price target on the street is around $220, but I wouldn't be surprised if that number ticks down a few bucks in the coming weeks. Interestingly enough, as seen in the table below, the average EPS estimate for this year and next has actually risen over the past seven days. It's possible that the pullback in the stock will be good for the company's buyback program, allowing more shares to be repurchased at a lower price.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Now I'm not here today to dismiss what happened at Facebook or say it is no big deal. There likely will be some financial impact due to lawsuits. There probably will be a small amount of users that leave the site, although it may not be that material, and maybe revenues and earnings growth trickle down a tiny bit. Even so, the stock currently goes for 18.5 times next year's expected earnings. That's basically a S&P 500 average multiple for a stock that still should show revenue growth of 35% this year and perhaps 25% next year.

So while everyone is jumping on Facebook, let's not forget the other side of the coin. The company is still likely to produce above-average growth while trading at an average multiple. Even with a few price target cuts here and there, most on the street still see this as a stock that will be worth north of $200 in the next couple of years. With shares currently below $165, that would seem to provide an opportunity for those that don't mind a little near-term risk while looking for long-term gains.

