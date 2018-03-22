Rates Rise, But Dollar Falls? (Podcast)

The expected reaction to a rate hike would be a rising dollar, yet that did not happen. Why would the dollar fall on global currency markets even though U.S. interest rates are now more attractive than those of the euro, sterling and the yen? In the following podcast (2:13), I suggest that the U.S. economy is not as strong as the good press it has received recently – and a key cause, in my view, is a still over-leveraged economy.
Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire –from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.