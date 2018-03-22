The Insanity Of Using Peer Groups To Evaluate Hedge Funds

Hedge fund assets are expected to hit an all-time high in 2018, according to a new Agecroft Partners report. But not all hedge funds will benefit according to Don Steinbrugge, founder and CEO of Agecroft, who observes:

Over the past five years, most hedge funds focused on developed markets have not done well against the S&P 500 and a lot of people are unsatisfied with their long/short equity performance.”

Accordingly, Steinbrugge sees most flows going into strategies like long/short Asia and Quant strategies.

There’s an ebb and flow to the hedge fund industry that is negatively correlated to the past performance of equity markets. Money flows into hedge funds following market crashes and it flows out during market recoveries. This is no surprise since hedge funds are an alternative to simple long-only investments. Regardless of the direction of the flows, someone has to decide which funds will gain or lose assets. This decision is made by intermediaries, namely consultants and fund-of-finds managers. The problem is that these decisions are not being made wisely, which is surprising in light of the extraordinary fees paid to intermediaries.

Bad decisions

Most intermediaries use peer groups to evaluate hedge fund performance. Also, most “sell” the hedge fund concept as bringing unique investments to the table. Hedge funds are indeed unique. But “unique” means “without peers.” Accordingly, hedge fund peer groups are worse than useless; they’re misleading. Hedge funds get hired or fired because they’re different rather than because they’re good.

I wrote about this problem 2 years ago in Hedge Fund Peer Groups Are Hazardous to Your Wealth and thought that the time was right to remind you of this problem. If you don’t have the time or interest to read this article, please watch the short entertaining video at Future of Hedge Fund Due Diligence and Fees.

Conclusion

This time won’t be different but it should be. Billions will flow in and out of hedge funds for the wrong reasons, and intermediaries will get paid regardless.

