CenturyLink: The Storey We Trust

CEO Glenn Post to retire early in May leaving the Level 3 CEO Jeff Storey as the new CEO.

Earlier this month, CenturyLink (CTL) investors got the long awaited news everybody wanted since originally announcing the Level 3 merger. The stock continues to offer an incredibly large 13% yield as the market mostly ignores the bullish news.

CEO Jeff Storey

The telecom announced on March 6 that CEO Glen Post plans to retire at the annual meeting in May allowing for the promotion of former Level 3 CEO Jeff Storey to the CEO position. The original plan was for Story to take over in 2019.

The reason the news is bullish for the stock is based on the results of the last decade where CenturyLink declined while Level 3 surged into the merger. My last article highlighted how Level 3 was impressively growing EBITDA and free cash flows under the leadership of Storey.

The shift in the executive suite was one of the reasons that Corvex Asset Management selected CenturyLink as a top pick at the Sohn Investment Conference last year. Over the last five years under the leadership of CEO Post, the stock has struggled during the big bull market.

CTL data by YCharts

Jeff Storey took over at Level 3 in April 2013 and one can see how that stock started an immediate climb from $20 to $60. Level 3 went nowhere for years prior to him taking over the helm.

The prime reason is that the financial picture at Level 3 improved dramatically as Storey took over. The below chart doesn't completely capture the picture, but prior to 2013 the telecom was generating sizable pre-tax losses that turned into sizable profits before merging with CenturyLink.

Source: RocketFinancial

Dividend Remains A Go

The numbers show that the dividend remains safe after the merger. The last thing a CEO wants to do is cut a dividend and tank a stock making the best solution for Storey is following the Level 3 plan and growing EBITDA and cash flows to better support that dividend. Causing the dividend to go from 13% to 6% based on stock gains is the best solution here.

As part of the merger, the company forecast free cash flow topping $4 billion after all of the nearly $1 billion in synergies are realized. For 2018, CenturyLink provided guidance for FCF of $3.25 billion exceeding the dividend payout of $2.3 billion by up to $1 billion.

Source: CenturyLink Q4'17 presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CenturyLink shareholders got the gift they've long waited for to occur. All the new CEO needs is to follow on his work at Level 3 and grow key financial metrics. The business plan is already in place for that outcome following the merger with Level 3.

CenturyLink remains a solid part of a diversified portfolio looking for high yield at a risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.