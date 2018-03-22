Shale Oil Myths: 'It Is Too Light And No Good'

The world is facing acute shortages of heavy and medium grades, the argument goes, and shale oil is of little help in meeting that demand.

Shale oil skeptics claim that the global crude supply is turning alarmingly light due to the growth of shale production.

The rapid increase in U.S. crude production in the second half of last year defeated the claim by shale skeptics that the U.S. oil industry was struggling to grow volumes and an acute global supply shortage was just around the corner. According to the EIA, U.S. production exited 2017 with an impressive 1.2 million barrels per day ("MMb/d") increase.



As U.S. production growth returned, with a vengeance, a new myth appears to have gained popularity:

U.S. shale oil production is too light and, therefore, is not a solution for the growing global demand.

Heavier crude grades are in short supply, the argument goes, and the lightest grades cannot provide relief as they cannot satisfy the world's demand for distillates. Oil prices for heavier grades will continue going higher, regardless of the pace of growth in light crude production. The narrowing of light/heavy differentials during 2017 is often mentioned as supporting evidence.

In OIL ANALYTICS' view, the argument has little merit and is readily disproved by empirical data.

Is Heavy and Medium Crude In Short Supply?

Goes without saying, ultra-light crudes - condensates - do not have the same effectiveness in terms of meeting refining demand as heavier curdes do. Condensates - specifically, high-API condensates (60 degrees and higher) - are often a petrochemical feedstock. However, high-API condensates represent a very small portion of the U.S. shale oil production and are a rounding error for the global supply growth.

It is also true that lighter crudes have lower middle distillate yields than intermediate and heavy crudes - assuming, of course, that the heavy crude is processed at a modern, complex refinery. However, "lower" does not mean "none" or "little." Middle distillate yields are still quite meaningful for lighter crudes and contribute significantly to diesel and jet fuel supply.

It is also true that light/heavy differentials narrowed in 2017 as a result of the "perfect storm" for heavy crude. However, as we show further in this note, the narrowing was insignificant.

Is the shortage of heavier crude grades acute? We would argue, not more so than the shortage of all other grades. While global demand for distillates has been on the rise, demand growth for lighter products - gasoline and naphtha - has also been quite strong. Light crudes have been sold out just as much as heavier crudes.

The global refining industry has proven very capable of using all available crude grades to meet demand for products and we do not see this changing anytime soon.

Empirical Evidence

To prove this view, let's perform the following market-based check.

Our starting argument is that in 2015 and 2016 the global market was adequately supplied in all grades of crude, from heavy to light. In fact, the market was strongly oversupplied and storage was overflowing. As a result, refiners could easily optimize their runs.

Since then, we would argue, the global light/heavy supply mix has experienced a "perfect storm:"

Mexico, an important supplier of heavy crude to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, experienced continuing steep declines in production.

Venezuela's oil industry has been in a melt-down mode, which culminated in big drops in heavy crude exports in the last six months.

Brazil has been continuously displacing its legacy post-salt production, which tends to be heavy, with light sub-salt production.

Finally, Gulf Cooperation Council exporters have reduced their production by a significant amount since 2016. GCC volumes are dominated by medium-heavy crudes, but significant heavy volumes are also exported. We believe that the heavy grades were disproportionately impacted by the cuts.

While the supply of heavy and medium heavy crudes experienced headwinds in 2017, very significant volumes of light crudes arrived on the market: U.S. shale, Libya, Nigeria, just to name the most important sources of recent light production growth.

As the global supply got lighter, it is no surprise that light/heavy differentials have narrowed. Naturally, one would expect the narrowing to be particularly pronounced in those areas where refineries had heavily depended on the heavy and medium-heavy supply streams that experienced the steepest declines during 2017. The U.S. Gulf Coast, the traditional importer of heavy crudes from Latin America, is such an area.

So if one were to measure the impact of this "perfect storm" on crude prices, how big of an event was it?

Let's compare average light/heavy differentials in 2016 with the same light/heavy differentials during the most recent months. Again, in 2016 all crude grades were in ample supply. Most recently, shale skeptics argue, the global supply is facing a severe imbalance in terms of the light/heavy mix.

To avoid the possible impact of changes in international transportation routes, we have composed several light-vs.-heavy baskets that represent crudes sourced and marketed in the same regions. The prices are shown below.

The data show that light/heavy differentials have indeed narrowed. As anticipated, the narrowing is the strongest for the Gulf of Mexico basket.

The following table - which corresponds to the baskets shown above - quantifies the narrowing.

On a per degree of gravity basis, the narrowing is ~$1/barrel per 10 degrees API for the Middle East and West Africa baskets. For the Gulf of Mexico example, the narrowing was more pronounced, roughly twice as great.

In percentage terms, the differentials narrowed by ~20% for the Middle East basket and ~30% for the Gulf of Mexico basket.

This is the measure of Mr. Market's reaction to what one might think of as a "perfect storm" for the global light/heavy supply mix. In other words, the impact of the lighter global supply slate on prices has been minimal.

In our interpretation, this market data disprove the claim that the global supply mix is significantly out of balance and the world is facing acute shortages of heavier crudes.

Going forward, we do not see this situation changing. Even if one were to assume that U.S. shale production - which is predominantly light - increases by 1.3 MMb/d in 2018, roughly in-line with the EIA's STEO forecast, the global refining system will easily accommodate such growth. It is also worth mentioning that North America's heavier production stream (Canada's bitumen and heavy oil and Gulf of Mexico) is also likely to deliver growth, helping to keep the balance.

Concerns Overstated

Two decades ago, the global refining system was presented with a major challenge: a stagnating and then declining supply of light sweet crude. The industry was forced to increasingly rely on the more difficult - and much more expensive - to extract and process heavy/sour crudes. The challenge was met, with many new upgraders and complex refineries built and older refineries re-configured to process the more challenging slate.

A decade later, the global refining system is asked to accommodate a lighter slate of crudes. Fortunately, this task is a lot easier to handle. First, the majority of refineries have the flexibility to process varying crude blends, as long as the slates fall within certain specification ranges. With the current supply mix, this flexibility of the global refining system is far from being exhausted. Second, light sweet crudes, such as shale oil, are typically easier and less expensive to process than heavy crudes. Topping facilities can often be added at a relatively low capital cost to increase the system's ability and flexibility to process a lighter mix. Many such facilities have been built in the last several years and more will be added as the need comes.

At some point, additional refining capacity will be needed to process the growing global supply of oil and meet end-user demand. Shale oil is a blessing in this regard, as it can be accommodated with refining expansions and modifications that require the least amount of capital and shortest lead times.

Implications For Investors

Let's make no mistake, the topic of the adequacy of heavy and medium-heavy crude supply is relevant to the crude oil price outlook and, therefore, to the outlook for the entire universe of stocks in the oil sector.

Global demand for oil is expected to continue to increase at a brisk pace in 2018. For example, OPEC estimates global demand growth at 1.6 MMb/d. Global production of crude oil will also grow. However, a big portion of this growth will be shale production in the U.S. The EIA estimates U.S. volumes to increase by 1.3 MMb/d year-on-year.

Let's assume for a moment that the thesis "shale oil is no substitute for heavier grades" is correct. In that case, given OPEC's policy position, the world would face a severe and imminent shortage of "proper" crude supply. Given that demand for crude oil is inelastic, oil prices are destined to go higher, with a possibility of a sharp spike. OPEC's willingness to respond to demand would be the only relevant price-defining factor. (Extrapolating the logic of this argument, we should be seeing light sweet crude currently accumulating in storage, while the light/heavy differential should have already inverted - none of which is currently the case.)

On the other hand, if the thesis is without merit, it is quite possible that the market will prove adequately supplied in 2018. Implications for oil prices are obviously quite different - shale oil economics define the medium-term price range and OPEC's policy is only marginally relevant.

