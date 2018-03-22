J.C. Penney In A Positive Scenario

It's very interesting to see what happens when we are a bit more conservative.

I have been bearish or neutral on JCP for a while and want to try to value the company in a positive scenario.

I have been neutral or bearish on J.C. Penney (JCP) for a while and, in the meantime, it hasn’t been a great stock to hold. The stock is still flat compared to the levels of November 2017, while the rest of the retail industry has reported a solid rebound following strong retail sales in the last holiday season. The solid improvements in the consumer spending environment don’t seem to be strong enough to help J.C. Penney, which reported a moderate increase in sales in Q4 (+1.8%) but kept reporting declining margins, with EBIT margin contracting 70bps against the corresponding period of 2017.

Besides a modest increase in comps (2.8% YoY) in Q4, the recent (and less recent) trends leave not many reasons to be optimistic, but I want to give a chance to JCP and its management and try to understand how much the stock would be worth in a positive scenario that implies that the company will be able to perform in line with management’s goals.

Comparison with peers

Let’s first have a look at how JCP is currently valued by market operators. JCP trades at 5.1x full-year EV/EBITDA, which is not far from the department stores’ industry average EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.7.

The 10%-11% discount is largely justified by the poorer performance in comparison to peers such as Macy’s (M), Kohl’s (KSS) and Dillard’s (DDS), as all of them largely outperformed J.C. Penney in terms of revenue growth last year and last quarter as well.

J.C. Penney underperforms peers according to basically every metric, and shows a less attractive business model with much lower returns on invested capital. I calculated ROIC for JCP and three of its main peers, including operating leases in total invested capital. The result is shown in the table below and confirms JCP is the least attractive business in terms of ROIC.

As I said, I had to adjust invested capital for off-balance financial items such as operating leases:

It’s reasonable to assume that JCP deserves to trade at a discount to its peers in the department stores industry, although we can discuss whether the valuation gap is too low or too big. In the past, I already explained why I'm skeptical about JCP’s prospects and picked other stocks as my favorite buys in the industry, which ended up outperforming JCP significantly. In this article, I want to change my perspective and try to understand the attractiveness of JCP’s stock in a positive scenario.

Management’s expectations and valuation

The management’s most recent guidance implies expectations of comps growth in the 0 to 2% range and adjusted EPS in the $0.05 to $0.25 range. Using the midpoints of these numbers, we would expect comps growth of 1% and EPS of $0.15. Based on these EPS estimates, JCP would be trading at roughly 20x 2018 EPS, which is definitely a rich multiple compared to the 8x-14x range of its peers. The market is a bit more conservative on comps, expecting a low-single-digit decline, while EPS expectations of $0.17 are basically in line with management’s guidance.

Starting from EBITDA guidance of $915 million and subtracting $550 million expected as D&A, we can estimate $365 million in operating income in 2018. Assuming the same comps growth, a flat number of stores for the next decade (which is rather optimistic) and constant margins, we can build a DCF model to estimate JCP’s fair value as a going concern. In my model, I'm going to use reasonable but optimistic assumptions for revenue and margins and objective assumptions for the cost of capital.

As I said previously, I want to assume management will be able to deliver the performance indicated in the guidance and, in order to model a positive scenario, I'm going to pick the high end of the comps guidance of 2% growth. I will assume the same growth rate for the next five years and will model a further increase in the growth rate each year between 2023 and 2027. This choice is based on the assumption that JCP will be able to solve its fundamental issues and slowly reach a terminal growth rate of 3.54% (US GDP long-term growth expectations of 1.64% plus 1.9% inflation) by 2028.

I'm going to be positive on margins too, assuming that the company will be able to expand profitability to the levels of the 2002-2012 decade, when operating margin was 5.7% on average. Therefore, I forecast an expansion to a 5.7% operating margin by 2021 and assume profitability will remain at that level forever. To understand how optimistic these assumptions are, let’s consider that JCP’s recent ROIC was just 3.03%, while CAGR for operating margin in my model is 10.16%, basically, three times what we could expect from reinvestment in the company at the recent ROIC.

Starting from these optimistic assumptions, I tried to be as objective as possible when calculating WACC, looking at a weighted-average bond yield at current market prices for the cost of debt, and using the Capital Asset Pricing Model for the cost of equity. I estimated a 10.3% cost of debt and a 14.48% cost of equity, with the 10-year treasury bond’s yield as a risk-free yield and beta calculated on the S&P 500 using 6-year data.

The terminal value was calculated using an 8.34% WACC and a perpetuity growth rate of 3.54%, for the reasons explained above, which gives me a terminal value of $5,708 million, which can be summed to the total present value of FCF of $3,384 million to give me a total EV of $9,039 million. After adding $458 million in cash and cash equivalents, subtracting financial debt and lease obligations totaling $6,767 million, I estimated that JCP’s equity value in this optimistic scenario would reach $2,730 million, which translates into 188% upside from the current price of $3.02.

Does this mean JCP is a bargain? I don’t think so. I used very optimistic assumptions and I consider this fair value as the maximum possible FV that can be calculated for JCP using reasonable assumptions. I'm going to model a second scenario which starts from more conservative (but still positive) assumptions for revenue and operating margins:

Revenue growth of 1% until 2022 and a slow increase each year, ending with the terminal growth rate by 2028. This is in line with the management’s mid-point of guidance and assumes no net store closures, which seems to be particularly optimistic considering the secular growth of e-commerce pure players and the declining foot traffic in many commercial areas.

pure players and the declining foot traffic in many commercial areas. Operating margin will flatten to 4% by 2021 instead of 5.7%, which is still higher than any level of operating margin reported since 2011 and implies a further margin expansion despite the dilutive effect of the e-commerce channel and the pricing pressures of online competitors such as Amazon (AMZN).

Based on these reasonable but more conservative assumptions, the DCF model would give me a negative value for JCP’s equity.

Final Thoughts

I tried to be more positive on JCP’s prospects and discovered that only using extremely optimistic assumptions I'm able to find value in the stock. Even a DCF model that uses slightly less positive assumptions that still imply revenue growth and margin expansion to levels never seen in the past seven years gives me a negative value for JCP’s equity. I don’t see a justification for betting on JCP with a reasonable degree of risk at the moment. There are too many uncertainties and too many negative factors to take into account, such as:

Overcapacity in the United States retail industry, where retail square foot per capita is estimated to be 4-5x higher than in countries like France, Germany, Japan or the United Kingdom.

Margin pressures of the e-commerce channel, which carries higher variable costs (such as shipping and fulfillment costs) for J.C. Penney’s own e-commerce platform.

channel, which carries higher variable costs (such as shipping and fulfillment costs) for J.C. Penney’s own platform. Pricing pressures from pure eCommerce players such as Amazon, which adopts aggressive pricing strategies to gain market share (“your margin is my opportunity”).

High leverage and low profitability in a context of rising interest rates.

There are simply too many things that should move in the right direction to justify a long in these conditions.

