Salvatore Ferragamo - Low Beta Contrarian Play With Roughly 30% Upside

Inventories of finished goods are back to normal levels, and promotional activity has declined substantially in the first two months of 2018.

The market is too focused on quarterly variations in sales and margins and is not paying enough attention to the key drivers of the recent weakness.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK:SFRGF) (OTCPK:SFRGY) are trading 30% below the historical top due to concerns that the brand is losing attractiveness and that an intense promotional activity will continue to pressure margins. With not even one sell-side analyst rating this stock as a buy, I think the market is showing a lack of understanding of the underlying fundamental trends. An accurate analysis of inventory levels, promotional activity and search trends clearly shows the Salvatore Ferragamo brand is regaining traction.

Recent Trends

The market is concerned about the recent trends in revenue and margins, with a particular focus on what has happened in the second half of 2017. Let's see how revenue growth and gross margin have trended in the recent past and we will have an idea of what the market is looking at.

Source: Author's Elaboration based on data from filings

As we can see, revenue growth and gross margin expansion decelerated in the past few years but contracted quite sharply in 2017, and sell-side analysts started a long series of downgrades that has continued in the first months of 2018 as well. Analysts mentioned margin pressures from de-stocking activity, loss of brand attractiveness and high turnaround costs as the main reasons why they downgraded the stock.

One example is UBS, which issued a sell rating in January which included the following points:

"LFL turned negative in H2 2017 despite clearance activities (…) with some clearance now persisting into early 2018". UBS, like many other analysts, is not focusing on the fundamental drivers of the recent weakness.

They forecast gross margin in 2019 to be still down compared to 2016. This is extremely conservative since we will see that the drivers of gross margin pressure are not strong anymore and that we can expect some operating leverage generated by revenue growth.

"Based on our analysis of Google Search Trends, we do not yet see rising brand searches that we would expect to see ahead of a sales inflection", UBS wrote. According to my analysis of Google Search Trends, the Salvatore Ferragamo brand is actually regaining traction.

Inventory Is In Good Shape

I mentioned that one of the key drivers of the recent weakness was the inventory build-up occurred between 2015 and 2016, and the consequent need to increase promotional activity to drive them back to normal levels. The story behind inventory build-up is relatively simple. After years of fast growth, luxury goods companies faced a sudden deceleration first, and a decline then, as a result of a combination of factors - a deceleration in the Chinese economy, rising terrorism, and declining tourist spending were the key drivers of the weakness. Luxury goods companies such as Salvatore Ferragamo were setting production targets in line with what they had recently experienced, and the sudden weakness brought by exogenous events created an imbalance between supply and demand. After a steep increase in inventories of finished products between 2015 and 2016, Ferragamo started to engage in an intense promotional activity in order to return to normal inventory levels.

In the chart below, I plotted inventory levels for finished products and raw materials for each quarter since Q1 2014, excluding those quarters when the details were not reported (or I didn't have enough information to calculate them), which are marked with an asterisk.

Source: Author's elaboration based on data from filings

After the intense promotional activity of 2016 and 2017, inventories of finished goods have plummeted and are now below the levels of 2014 (while revenue is 3.5% higher), and nobody was complaining about inventories at that time. A quick check at provisions for obsolete inventory shows the decline in finished goods was not a result of write-downs but mainly driven by an "organic" decline. On the other hand, we can see that inventories of raw materials are back to normal levels as well, which suggests production activity will be back to a normal pace soon.

Promotional Activity Has Declined Substantially

The analysis of inventory levels tells us a lot but doesn't give the complete picture. An analysis of Salvatore Ferragamo's promotional activity is necessary as well. To track promotional activity and understand how it has evolved over time, I use Twitter mentions. The chart below includes four lines. The dotted dark line shows the 30-day moving average of the number of mentions of promotional activity in total while the other three lines indicate the different intensity of promotional activity:

The green line indicates soft promotional activity - discounts of 10%.

The yellow line indicates moderate promotional activity - discounts of 15%.

The red line indicates intense promotional activity - discounts between 20% and 30%.

Source: Sentieo.com

Promotions peaked in the fourth quarter of 2016 but were very soft, with the majority of promotions in the 10% area. There are two things that are definitely more important to me:

Promotional activity was very intense in the first part of 2017 (red line peaked), while it became more moderate in 2016 (red line declined, yellow line peaked).

Promotional activity in total reached a three-year low (actually a five-year low) in the first months of 2018.

The constant decline in promotional activity, which actually reached a very low level in the past few months, confirms inventory levels are back to manageable levels, which is good news for sales and gross margin.

Brand Regaining Strength

Let's remember that UBS wrote:

we do not yet see rising brand searches that we would expect to see ahead of a sales inflection.

This reflects pretty well the general opinion of sell-side analysts. I looked at Google Trends data myself and noticed a completely different scenario. I calculated the 26-week moving average of the YoY variation and noticed something interesting.

Source: Sentieo.com

The chart shows a steep increase in search interest for Salvatore Ferragamo, the opposite of what many analysts claim it's happening when they cite a declining interest for the Salvatore Ferragamo brand.

What We Can Expect From Salvatore Ferragamo - Revenue Growth

Salvatore Ferragamo reported a bad 2017 in terms of sales growth (-3.1% YoY), mainly as a result of weakness in the wholesale channel (-7.4% YoY), which was affected by some rationalization activity. The performance in the retail channel was not so bad (-0.8%) if we consider the effect of promotions to get rid of excess inventories. On the other side, the unfavorable currency effects generated by a strong euro led to a deceleration in important growth markets such as Latin America and China, which actually grew 6.5% and 7%, respectively, if we measure growth in constant currency terms. It's worth mentioning that China has experienced a dip in the fourth quarter, with sales going from double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2017 to double-digit decline in fourth quarter. The management said the decline has been a result of pretty normal ups and downs in the business and there was no specific reason. They also mentioned a significant recovery in the first months of 2018. One partial explanation for the weakness in the latter part of the year may be the aggressive promotions in the first part of the year. Since roughly 50% of the company's products are non-seasonal items, it's reasonable to see some cross-quarter cannibalization of sales with such an intense promotional activity.

In any case, the management has a clear plan to drive future growth that goes beyond the passive effects of the exposure to fast-growing areas. There are some key strategic points that the management mentioned:

Leverage the brand's strength and refresh designs to create new iconic products in the shoes and leather goods segments. The company has hired new talent in this area to create new products, which is one of the reasons why operating costs increased in 2016 and 2017.

Increase penetration in the apparel segment, which accounts for just 7% of sales.

Attract younger generations such as millennials, which has been an underpenetrated segment so far. This has been another area of investment in talent and contributed to an increase in operating costs as well.

Shift to a consumer-driven approach with a larger portion of seasonal products.

Higher price integrity with fewer and less aggressive promotions, supported by an improved supply-chain management and the recent investments in IT.

My view is that sell-side analysts are too negative on Salvatore Ferragamo's revenue growth prospects and gross margin trends. 2017 has been an "artificially" bad year due to the intense promotional activity, while I estimated that organic demand actually grew at a good pace. Salvatore Ferragamo reported €1,393 million in revenue, but I estimated that it would have reached at least €1,419 million without the negative effects of the promotional activity. I estimated this number using:

A 3.3% growth for the retail channel, calculated through the YoY variation in a combination of alternative datasets I use to estimate demand (Google Trends, Website Traffic, etc.)

A 3.4% decline in wholesale. This channel is affected by some rationalization activity from several luxury brands like Salvatore Ferragamo. The 3.4% decline is calculated using the previous year's rationalization and what other peers have experienced in the channel. All these numbers showed a low dispersion so it made sense to use a simple average.

For 2018, I used the same instruments and forecast a 4.8% revenue growth, which translates into €1,460 million and is a rather conservative estimate as I will show you. For the years between 2019 and 2022, I used two tools to forecast revenue growth, whose results converged to a 6% growth level. The two "tools" were:

The low end of the company's guidance provided in the first part of 2017, when the management guided revenue growth in the 6%-8% range for at least the following three years.

The average growth in the luxury goods industry in 2017, which is expected to be replicated and likely surpassed in 2018-2022 given the more favorable economic and socio-political conditions.

Salvatore Ferragamo has many years of growth ahead and several advantages over its competitors, such as a large percentage of revenue generate in the emerging markets (I estimate it's 50%-55% of the total, of which 35% in the Asia-Pacific region), a strong position in China and with Chinese consumers in general. These regions show much higher growth rates compared to the western economies (where part of the growth is generated by tourists from China and other emerging markets as well), with China reporting an 18% growth in 2017 against a global average of just 6%. Nonetheless, I am not comfortable with projecting revenue growth rates too far into the future. Considering the good return on capital and the exposure to strong growth areas, we could reasonably forecast a perpetual growth rate that assumes the company's growth will outpace global GDP growth for decades. For the sake of conservatism, I am going to assume a terminal growth rate in line with global GDP forecasts of a 1.8% real growth plus 2% inflation, for a 3.8% terminal growth rate. Starting from a 6% growth in 2023, I assume revenue growth will slowly decline to the terminal growth rate, which will be reached in 2028.

Margin Forecasts

Salvatore Ferragamo has shown a solid gross margin and operating margin growth in the past decade and the intention to expand such profitability further in the next three years. The guidance of 2017 implied a 300 bps increase in gross margin by 2019, which is an aggressive number for sure but gives us an indication of a possible target we can take into account when we forecast margin expansion. I used more conservative assumptions that imply a 210 bps increase in gross margin in five years (instead of a 300bps expansion in three years), which is the result of a projection of Ferragamo's gross margin growth reported over the previous decade. Basically, I assume Ferragamo will be able to generate cost synergies and price inflation in line with what we have seen in the past decade. After the first five years, I assume a reversion to the mean by 2027, in order to avoid projecting margin expansion too far into the future. This is the result:

Source: Author's calculations

To forecast operating margin, I modeled each of the items in the operating costs line. Those items are shown in the table below and were forecast based on the following assumptions:

Items in green are areas of operating leverage. They are modeled using linear regressions on revenue, as it's reasonable to expect them to grow a bit less than revenue and generate some fixed cost leverage.

Items in black are forecast to be a fixed percentage of revenue, using a 5-6-year average.

Items in red are areas of investment. The company announced its intention to invest in those areas and I estimated those items using two different assumptions. For marketing and communication, I assume the company will invest to reach the amount that its peers use to spend in that area, which is 6.6% on average, while Ferragamo used to spend something around 4% of revenue. I assume marketing expenses will reach 6.6% of revenue by 2020 and will remain at that level of revenue. The company also mentioned the intention to invest in IT. I looked at the maximum investments in IT of the last 5 years and assumed the company will continue to invest that amount for the next three years, which translates into a €5.3million additional cost.

Based on these assumptions, I expect operating margins to show a similar trend:

Source: Author's calculations

I expect operating margin to expand a bit, although I am much more conservative than the management. It makes sense to assume a moderate margin expansion for several reasons. First, the company has shown a good trend in the past years, which reflects a good operating leverage in the business, which is enhanced by the fact that the company produces everything and has large fixed costs to leverage. Second, the company mainly operates in fast-growing emerging markets where organic growth will contribute to generate operating leverage and allow some price adjustments, with a double positive effect on margins coming from both a moderate price inflation and cost leverage.

Last but not least, it's worth noticing that the growth rates I am modeling between 2022 and 2027 and the related margin trends translate into a 5% CAGR for operating income, a growth rate that looks absolutely reasonable considering the company's ROIC and reinvestment rates. With shareholders' equity of €748 million, total debt including lease obligations of €596 million (negative net financial debt of €127 million plus €723 million in operating leases as of 2016, which gives us the most recent information available) and operating profit of €186 million, Salvatore Ferragamo has roughly a 13.8% ROIC, which was significantly higher in the previous years. Using the three-year average reinvestment rate (53%), we can calculate a reasonable growth rate of 7.31%, which is higher than the 5% CAGR for 2022-2027 and much higher than the terminal growth rate of 3.8%, despite the artificially low operating income of 2017.

DCF Valuation

Starting from the operating income forecast of the previous paragraph we can run a DCF valuation of Salvatore Ferragamo. The result is the following:

Source: Author's calculations

Some clarifications:

Cost of debt was calculated dividing interest payments by the sum of financial debt and lease obligations.

Cost of equity was calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). I used the Eurozone 10-year risk-free rate of 0.63%. For the Rm, I looked at Euro Stoxx's long-term returns but decided to use a different benchmark since the 7% yearly return was too low. I used a 10% return which is more similar to the S&P 500's long-term returns (10.8%) but implies slightly lower return expectations in the Euro Area.

The beta was calculated on the S&P500 (0.86) and on the Eurostoxx (0.84) on a 6-year basis. The difference between the two values was not meaningful and I used the simple average (0.85).

The terminal value is calculated assuming a 3.8% perpetuity growth, which is the sum of conservative long-term global GDP growth forecast of 1.8% per year and a 2% global inflation.

The Fair Value of Ferragamo's shares calculated in the DCF model above is €28.84, which implies roughly 30% upside from the current levels.

Relative Valuation

Using the forecasts above, Ferragamo's Fair Value implies a 3.8% FCF yield on 2019's expectations. This value is a bit lower than Prada's 5-year normalized FCF yield of 4.3% and higher than Moncler's 3% yield. These two companies are the most similar peers we can compare Salvatore Ferragamo to. Other similar companies such as Hugo Boss or Burberry may be worse benchmarks due to their different business models (they produce less and outsource much more), lower exposure to emerging markets and higher betas. It would make less sense to compare Salvatore Ferragamo to French luxury conglomerates as well as they have much more diversified revenue and exposure to several industries.

Anyway, Salvatore Ferragamo's FCF yield based on my DCF valuation falls within the Prada-Moncler range, which is a confirmation that the DCF valuation makes sense according to how the market is used to price these companies today.

Based on my operating income forecasts, I estimate €0.98-€0.99 in EPS for 2018, which translates into a P/E multiple of 22.3 using the current stock price of €22.08. This is lower than Prada's 33x 2018 EPS multiple based on analysts' EPS estimates of HK$ 1.05 (stock price of $HK 35.00) and lower than Moncler's P/E multiple of 28 based on analysts' EPS estimates of €1.10 (stock price of €30.70). As we can see, comparing Salvatore Ferragamo with its most similar peers shows 36.7% upside on average, applying the average P/E multiple of 30.5.

Moreover, some companies that operate in lower segments of the luxury industry, such as Luxottica and Tod's, currently trade at 25x 2018 earnings, which suggests Ferragamo would be fairly priced/slightly undervalued even if the market started to price it as it uses to price companies that operate in more volatile segments and with a lower pricing power. We should focus on companies in an even lower segment such as Hugo Boss, to see a 20x EPS multiple that indicates downside from the current level, or we should look at a company like Burberry, which trades at 21x 2018 EPS estimates but is expected to report further declines in revenue until 2020.

Conclusion

Salvatore Ferragamo presents an excellent opportunity to go long because the market has been too focused on short-term results and ignored some important turning points in the underlying business, such as the decline in promotions and the improvements in inventories. The brand is actually experiencing a rise in customer interest and has the advantage of a large exposure to fast-growth economic regions, which should guarantee many years of solid growth.

A DCF valuation using reasonable but objective assumptions shows roughly 30% upside from the current levels, an attractive return for a relatively low beta company like Salvatore Ferragamo. At the same time, the stock looks cheap in comparison to the closest peers and fairly priced if we look at companies that operate in lower segments of the luxury industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SALVATORE FERRAGAMO SHARES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.