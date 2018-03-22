Is L Brands' Dividend Safe?

In this article we will use the Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer to examine the fundamentals behind L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). We will use this analysis to determine if the company has the necessary financial strength to continue dividend payments. The analyzer takes up to 20 years of data from 8 different sources to find the highest quality companies with the highest growth rates at discounted prices. Emphasis is placed on earnings growth, corporate debt and returns to shareholders. Before we get into the model lets look at a little background.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) operates Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel. The company operates 3,075 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Greater China, and its brands are sold in more than 800 additional franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online.

A Brick and Mortar Advantage

Recent years have seen many brick and mortar retail come under pressure from online substitutes. Almost all of LB’s operating income comes from Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works. This is important to note because these two segments are different than many retail segments. Bras, underwear and lotion are best purchased in person. They require brick and mortar locations to make the initial purchase. An online site to repurchase can make additional sales at lower incremental cost, however the initial customer acquisition is typically made at a brick and mortar store. These brick and mortar locations create a competitive advantage over online retailers because of the tendency for people to want to smell fragrance and try on the type of garments Victoria’s Secret sells. This suggests that the company can thrive in the long run because the competition they face is relatively the same as it has been in the past. Online retail is unlikely to become a substitute for these stores. Analysts don't seem so sure about the short run though.

Earnings Expectations

The analysts covering the company show earnings estimates decreasing at -7.4% for this year and increasing at 7.3% next year. Ending the next two years basically flat. This is largely due to the continued fallout from eliminating the swim and apparel categories. This had a negative impact of about 3 percentage points points to total company and and 5 percentage Victoria’s Secret comparable sales for 2017. The company appears to be forecasting these reduced earnings to continue into 2018 and expect to have other segments make up for those two segments by 2019. The earnings outlook is not great, but it is not exactly a death spiral either.

LB could add about 5% to bottom line earnings just by closing down La Senza and Henri Bendel. This isn’t a recommended course of action, but simply shows an additional option that could be used to shore up earnings to support returns to shareholders. The important point is that if the dividend is supported by current earnings then the forecasted earnings should also be able to support dividend payouts at current rates.

Return to Shareholders

We are interested in LB because of its 5.9% dividend yield. The below chart shows the company has a developed, consistent strategy with dividend payouts. Dividend yield is expected to continue on its two-year trend and experience little growth due to the earnings expectations previously discussed. The current yield is still high - an increase is not required to justify an investment.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Share repurchases are less predictable but they announced a $250 million repurchase plan and if they execute this plan an additional 2.1% of value will be returned to shareholders over then next year.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Total returns to shareholders is now at 8.1%. We are almost at the long term S&P return of 8.5% but share prices valuations have not been factored in.

LB Stock Price is low, but for a good reason

The Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer determines if a stock is trading at a discount. Two separate methods are used to evaluate price. The net present value (NPV) calculation uses historic and forecast earnings predictions combined with an implied discount factor based on historical prices to determine a price range. The second method uses advanced simulation techniques based on historical revenue, earnings and cash flows to predict future share prices using analyst consensus and historical consensus surprises.

LB share price is estimated to be between $75 and $88 based on NPV. While the simulation places the share price between $47 and $66. The problem is the model also shows a price prediction between $47 and $66 at the end of 2020. This places the expected return from share price change at very low levels.

The simulation’s valuation method is chosen here because it is conservative and offers a high level of confidence. In the simulation it was able to predict 87.8% percent of price variation for LB over the past 15 years.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

This chart shows the models prediction of price for the next two years. The red lines show the area the share price should fall 80% of the time. The purple diamonds show a net present value range of current fair value using a discount factor based on S&P 500 price fitting.

Financial Strength

Next, we use the model to determine if LB will have the financial strength need to continue dividend payments at the current rate. Each measure of financial strength is placed in relation to all the companies in the S&P 500.

Starting with Current Ratio, at above 1.0 times current assets to current liabilities the company is far from having any cash concerns to handle unexpected expenses. At 0.45, debt to equity shows the company inside the middle third of all S&P Companies.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Cash from Operations (CFO) has been increasing at 2.3% as a long-term trend. Expectations are such that CFO will continue on course.

Cash for Investments is steadily increasing as well showing the company has a steady long-term plan for investing which should result in continued but slow growth. The Cash Flow from Financing (CFF) shows the company is funding investments with CFO not debt. Almost all CFF is from share repurchases and dividends which is why it is negative. Any short term problem with CFO could be shored up with CFI to maintain dividend distributions without causing liquidity or solvency issues.

Finally, debt coverage shows the company has over 3 times the required income to meet interest obligations and is on solid footing with no real debt burden to speak of.

All primary financial indicators show financial stability. They aren’t great, but the company is here to stay and in no real trouble. This means the dividend is safe.

Near Term Analyst Momentum

Consensus change matters because it moves near term stock prices. When looking at long term fundamentals it appears that analyst consensus change is a main cause for variation not explained by core fundamentals. Due to recency bias, these changes can keep prices depressed or irrationally exuberant for months, quarters or even years. Eventually the price reverts to the fundamentals but this could take a long time. The model does not take this into account in it’s price predictions other than to account for variation in earnings surprises. This is where the individual investor’s judgment is need to use model’s predictions as a baseline and adjust from there.

At -3.6% the we understand why the share prices momentum is negative. Given the minimal growth expected over the next two years analyst estimates will drive short term price variation at increased multiples. The decision to remove swimwear has brought management’s judgment into question and they are going to need to show positive results to get the share price to bounce back. These two factors, combined with decreasing earnings in 2018, will likely lead to depressed share price for some time.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Conclusion

LB is a strong company and it has two dominant brands in retail segments that seem unlikely to be successful online. If you are a dividend investor this could be a good addition to your portfolio but the share price is unlikely to make a major sustained upward move. An investment in LB will almost certainly continue to yield the 5.9% dividend because it is supported by sound financial strength, cash flow and long-term earnings stability. If you want to hold on to the stock for a long-term investment you could be buying at a good time but the poor momentum signals may cause further price decreases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.