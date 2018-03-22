Financial Engineering: Dominating The Economy

The deals seem to be larger, on average, that ever before and seem to be more "transformative" in the sense that companies are responding to markets and industries in disequilibrium,.

Strong economic growth worldwide, continued easy monetary policy, and new tax and spending efforts to fiscally stimulate economies have created a very favorable environment.

The Merger and Acquisition business is having a banner year as global deal making has reached $1 trillion faster than ever.

Over the past fifty-some years, financial engineering has become the building block of the corporate business world and the generator of high stock performances.

As the world has changed, both technologically and financially, executives have found that the surest way to the achievement of higher stock prices and corporate power has come through the offices of the Chief Financial Officer.

Need one mention stock buybacks?

But, this is also a world of credit inflation and nothing is more beneficial to financial engineering than the continuous prospect of the credit inflation created within the major nations of the world.

And, the prospect of continued credit inflation remains strong. Even though the Federal Reserve is going through the process of raising its policy rate of interest, it is still allowing most measures of the money stock to grow as rather excessive rates of growth.

For example, since the beginning of the current period of economic recovery, the compound annual rate of growth of the M1 money stock has been 9.4 percent. The compound annual rate of growth of the M2 money stock has been 6.1 percent. And, the year-over-year rate of growth continues to remain as very generous rates.

The European Central Bank continues to support negative interest rates and is apparently not backing off its bond buying any time soon.

The central banks in China and Japan also are continuing to keep credit expansion open.

All countries in the world are experiencing positive economic growth and the United States is going through the process of building a program of economic stimulus that policymakers hope will get the US growth rate up above the 3.0 percent level.

Credit inflation is alive and well throughout most of the world.

And, this is having a very positive impact on mergers and acquisitions.

Eric Platt and James Fontanella-Khan inform us in the Financial Times that “Global dealmaking this year crossed the $1 trillion mark on Tuesday, the fastest it has ever reached that level….”

“Dealmaking is up more than 50 percent from a year ago and 12 percent higher than the same point in 2007, which remains the high water mark for mergers and acquisitions with deals totaling more than $4.6 trillion announced in the year, according to Dealogic.”

Anu Aiyengar, the head of JPMorgan’s M&A business in North America, is quoted as saying, “We are at a major point where every economy in the world is growing but nothing is growing blockbusters. The ability you have to do M&A to drive growth is tremendous and the market seems to understand that.”

The driving factors, according to Platt and Fontanella-Khan are “the hunt for sales growth,” “ways to cut costs,” and the “tax-efficient” way to repatriate cash held overseas.” The latter use, of course, coming from the December tax-reform bill passed in the US Congress.

Certainly not much employment expanding capital expenditures in these results.

There is also some indication that the M&A deals that are being made this year are of the “transformative” kind. The world is changing, industry structure is changing, and more and more use is being made of technological innovation. As a consequence, M&A activity is attempting to “move the curve” in terms of product/service consolidation, supply chain construction, and market building.

The consequence of these “transformative” moves, as reported by Platt and Fontanella-Khan are bigger deals. For example, they report “The average transaction size hit a record $131 million this year…” due to the presence of so many transactions of this kind.

One final driver of this activity is mentioned. Analysts point to the ‘competitive disruption” going on in the world that is “impacting most every industry.”

This is a world of disequilibrium and disequilibrium creates incentives for people to search for different outcomes. And, one of the problems with disequilibrium situations is that it is almost impossible to predict what the resulting structure will be. That is, we really don’t know where we are going.

But, this is the world created by credit inflation.

There are other results. As I have written in my posts over the past ten years, credit inflation tends to benefit the most sophisticated, best endowed participants. Income/wealth inequality grows and those that get caught up in the outcome of the “transformations” come out with fewer jobs and fewer opportunities.

Unfortunately, as we have seen for the past almost sixty years, the creation of credit inflation, although initiated with the best of intentions, don’t necessarily help the people that they were aimed at helping.

And, as I have reported recently, “Morgan Stanley analysts estimated that 43 percent of corporate tax savings would go to buybacks and dividends and nearly 19 percent would help pay for mergers and acquisitions.” (The corporate tax savings were the ones coming from the December tax-reform bill.) That is, at least 62 percent of the corporate tax savings would go toward financial engineering!

So, it looks like we are heading for a record breaking year in the area of corporate mergers and acquisitions. Stock buybacks and dividends should prove to be strong.

The cloud on the horizon? Possible trade wars arising from increasing tariffs.

