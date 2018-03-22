Is General Mills A Bargain At A 4-Year Low?

By Aristofanis Papadatos

General Mills (GIS) has dramatically under-performed the market in the last two years. To be sure, since it peaked almost two years ago, the stock has lost 30% whereas S&P has rallied 28%. Consequently, its shareholders have completely missed the impressive rally of the broad market. Even worse, the stock is now trading around its 4-year lows.

Plus, the stock now has a dividend yield of 4.3%, the highest level in a decade. General Mills continues to increase the dividend on a regular basis. It is on the list of Dividend Achievers, which have raised dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 261 Dividend Achievers here.

Therefore, the big question is whether the pain will continue for its shareholders or the stock has eventually become a bargain.

News Overview



Most of the shareholders of General Mills are holding the stock for its attractive dividend. However, after several years of record-low interest rates, the Fed has begun to aggressively raise them. The rising rates exert significant pressure on the stock of General Mills, as it has become less attractive than before compared to the other available yields of the market.

On March 21st, General Mills released fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat on both sales and earnings-per-share. However, the company reduced its forecast for the full fiscal year. General Mills now expects 2018 earnings-per-share of $3.08, significantly below analyst consensus of $3.17. This means earnings are likely to be flat or up just 1%, compared with previous expectations of 3%-4% growth. The reason for the reduced guidance is primarily higher cost of raw materials. Last quarter, General Mills' adjusted operating profit margin contracted by 120 basis points.

The other factor behind the plunge of the stock is its recently announced acquisition of Blue Buffalo (BUFF). As General Mills has a market cap of $28.7 B, the $8 B acquisition represents 28% of its market cap. Therefore, it is not surprising that the market is afraid that this takeover may be too large for General Mills to assimilate.

Business Overview

General Mills is a food giant, which has more than 100 brands and operates in more than 100 countries around the world. It generates 65% of its sales in North America and operates in five segments:

Snacks: 21%

Cereal: 17%

Meals: 17%

Yogurt: 15%

Others (dough products, mixes etc.): 30%

After growing impressively for decades, General Mills has failed to grow its revenues and its earnings in the last five years. As consumers have become increasingly health-conscious in recent years, they are less attracted by the flagship products of the company. In addition, competition has markedly heated in the last few years, with General Mills competing against numerous other products. Moreover, as consumers have become more price-sensitive, private-label products have gained popularity and have thus exerted pressure on the margins of the established companies. Furthermore, the large retailers, such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), are in a price war and thus exert pressure on their suppliers for lower prices. All these factors have taken their toll on the performance of General Mills in the last five years.

It is also important to note that the food stalwart completely missed the public mania for Greek yogurt. While this product was essentially absent from grocery stores until a decade ago, it has now dominated the market thanks to its superior texture, flavor and nutritional value. Unfortunately, General Mills did not notice this trend in time and thus saw its yogurt sales plunge 20% last year. Fortunately, the company is now trying to make up for the lost ground via its own Greek yogurt, though it still has a long way to go to retrieve its market share.

Growth Prospects

As consumers have become markedly health-conscious in recent years, the sales of organic products grow at a fast pace. Therefore, thanks to the products of Annie’s, General Mills has exciting growth prospects in this market. To be sure, Annie’s sales have more than doubled since its takeover by General Mills in late 2014. Moreover, General Mills expects to reach the threshold of $1 B annual sales in the organic market next year. In addition, thanks to its favorable secular trend, the organic market has years of growth ahead. Nevertheless, as this segment currently generates only 5% of the total sales of General Mills, it is not sufficient to make a huge difference in the total results of the company. Therefore, the management should improve its performance in the other segments as well.

At this point, it is worth noting that the management admitted a great mistake last year, which was one of the reasons behind the poor performance of the company. More precisely, the management admitted that it was so obsessed about cutting expenses that it went too far in some segments and thus caused a decrease in the sales. Hopefully, the management will not repeat this mistake in the future. Nevertheless, this proves that the cost-cutting projects are much easier in theory than in practice.

Ironically, while the yogurt segment is the worst performing since last year, it is also the one with the highest growth potential, apart from the organic segment. General Mills was late in the mania of Greek yogurt but investors should not underestimate the potential of General Mill’s R&D department, which is one of the greatest in the industry. Now that the R&D department of the company is trying to turnaround the yogurt segment, the latter probably has limited downside but plenty of upside.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

General Mills has great brand strength, which is one of the most important competitive advantages a consumer goods company can have. In addition, the company has an exemplary R&D department, which attracts some of the most talented researchers worldwide. Moreover, thanks to its strong balance sheet, the company spends about $800 M per year on advertising and thus maintains its brand image.

People continue to consume the products of General Mills even during the roughest economic periods. As a result, the stock is very defensive during recessions. General Mills' earnings during the Great Recession are below:

2007 earnings-per-share of $1.59

2008 earnings-per-share of $1.76 (11% increase)

2009 earnings-per-share of $1.99 (13% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $2.30 (16% increase)

As you can see, during the Great Recession, when the earnings of most companies collapsed, the earnings per share of General Mills increased at a 10%+ rate each year. This defensive character is clearly reflected in the markedly low volatility of the stock, which has a beta of just 0.61. This beta was confirmed in the Great Recession, when S&P plunged 56% but General Mills fell only 32%. All in all, investors can rest assured that this stock will continue to outperform the market during recessions.

Dividend Analysis



General Mills has an exceptional dividend record, as it has not reduced its dividend for 118 consecutive years. Therefore, it is only natural that most of its shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable dividend. With a dividend yield above 3%, and more than 100+ years in business, General Mills ranks on our list of "blue-chip" dividend stocks. You can see the entire list of blue chip stocks here.



As mentioned above, the rising interest rates have rendered the dividend of General Mills less attractive, as the risk-free yield has increased. Nevertheless, as the rate hikes have caused downward pressure on the stock of the food stalwart, its current dividend yield has climbed above 4% for the first time in more than a decade, as the chart below shows. This yield is not likely to go much higher, as income-oriented investors will rush to buy the stock and drive the stock price up and its yield down. Therefore, investors are now given the opportunity to purchase the stock at its decade-high yield while they can rest assured that the dividend will not be cut for many more years.

Valuation

Although General Mills has not grown its earnings in the last five years, the P/E ratio of the stock had greatly expanded until two years ago thanks to the then-prevailing zero interest rates. In fact, the trailing P/E ratio of the stock reached a maximum of 30.2 three years ago, its highest P/E in the last two decades. However, due to the rising rates, the P/E ratio has now decreased to 18.5, which is a reasonable level. As the stock has never traded significantly below this P/E ratio for a long period, those who purchase the stock now can feel safe that the P/E ratio is unlikely to shrink much further.

Blue Buffalo Acquisition Overview



As General Mills has a market cap of $28.7 B, the market was panicked when the food stalwart offered $8 B to acquire Blue Buffalo. However, investors should realize the exciting growth prospects of the US pet food market. More precisely, this $30 B market has grown at an average annual rate of 5% in the last decade. Moreover, as it has not shown any signs of fatigue, it is likely to continue to meaningfully grow for years.

Blue Buffalo is a great vehicle for General Mills to reap the benefits from this growing market. Blue Buffalo has a very strong brand and has grown its sales at impressive rates, as shown in the chart below. The deal will be immediately accretive to the revenues of General Mills and will start to contribute to its earnings per share in two years.

The management of General Mills expects the deal to raise the debt/EBITDA ratio to 4.2 but it also expects this ratio to decrease to 3.5 in two years. The management has decided to maintain the current annual dividend of $1.96 per share but stop repurchasing shares in order to reduce the leverage towards its target level. Therefore, the market concerns over the size of the deal seem to be overblown, particularly given the promising growth prospects of Blue Buffalo.

While the pause in share repurchases is certainly in the right direction, I would like to criticize the management for wasting several billions on inefficient share repurchases for many years. More precisely, the company has spent $6.2 B on share repurchases during the last five years, only to reduce its share count by 10%. In other words, the company has spent all its earnings on inefficient share repurchases, which have been executed at elevated stock prices and have thus failed to enhance shareholder value.

Even worse, part of the buybacks was used to offset the excessive bonuses that the management offered to itself via stock options. That’s why the $6.2 B buybacks reduced the share count only 10%. It would have been much better for the shareholders if the company had preserved part of this cash and now used it to implement the acquisition. Nevertheless, despite the inefficient use of funds, the acquisition of Blue Buffalo is likely to greatly improve the growth prospects of General Mills.

Final Thoughts

General Mills has dramatically under-performed the market in the last two years and is now trading around its 4-year lows. The reasons behind its plunge are the rising interest rates and its acquisition of Blue Buffalo. Nevertheless, investors should realize the exciting growth prospects of Blue Buffalo. In addition, they should realize that it is the first time in more than a decade that they can purchase General Mills at a 3.9% dividend yield. As this yield is not likely to increase much further, the stock seems to have limited downside but meaningful upside right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, WMT, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.