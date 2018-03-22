Sociedad Quimica Y Minera: Excellent Q4 2017 Results Show Early Stages Of Lithium Growth Story

All of its lines of business showed year-over-year growth, but by far the highlight was the remarkable growth in its lithium business. This is also the growth engine going forward.

On Wednesday, February 28, 2018, Chilean potash and lithium giant Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) reported its fourth quarter 2017 results. These results were respectable showing a relatively solid year-over-year growth rate. However, we did not see the growth potential that the company's enormous lithium reserves afford it in the financials but the company has aggressively begun to pursue these opportunities as the growth of the lithium industry provides with strong forward prospects. Overall though, we are beginning to see the company's growth story playing out.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Sociedad Quimica y Minera's fourth quarter 2017 earnings results:

The company reported total revenues of $574.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 3.79% increase over the $553.8 million that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2016.

The company achieved an EBITDA margin of 41.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents an improvement over the prior year quarter.

The company reported a total gross profit of $216.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 5.52% increase over the $204.8 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported that lithium volumes remained static year-over-year with prices increasing by 25% to $13,500 per metric ton. This increased the revenue and cash flow that the company generated from this line of business.

The company reported a total net income of $110.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 36.59% increase over the $80.9 million that the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2016. This works out to $0.42 per share.

The first thing that someone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that Sociedad Quimica y Minera saw its revenues increase year-over-year. There are a few reasons for this, most of which involved higher sales volumes or higher sales prices. One of these items was briefly mentioned in the highlights. In the fourth quarter, the company saw its realized price from lithium sales increase 25% year-over-year to $13,500. This is due to the strong demand for lithium that was stimulated by its growing use in the energy industry (for manufacture of batteries). The company pointed out that the global demand for lithium increased by 15% and continues to increase at a similar rate. It is thus somewhat disappointing that the company failed to grow its sales volumes but the current market for lithium is extremely tight and few mining companies have the capacity to fill the demand - most are already producing at full capacity including SQM. The company is working to increase its production capacity however, which will be discussed in a few paragraphs.

A second reason for the year-over-year increase in revenue is that the company's specialty plant nutrient business increased its sales volumes by 15% year-over-year. As might be expected, this has the effect of increasing revenue because the company sold more revenue-producing products. This would, of course, only have the effect of increasing revenues if the prices of the various commodities sold by this line of business did not decrease by so much that it counteracts the benefits of the increased sales volumes. Fortunately, that was the case in the most recent quarter. During the quarter, global demand for fertilizers increased while the supply of fertilizers actually decreased. Fortunately, SQM was able to supply the market with sufficient potassium nitrate to make up for the decreased supply from its competitors. It accomplished this through a variety of improvements at its Coya Sur facilities which increased its total production capacity to 1.3 million MT/year. The strong demand for potash put an effective floor on the price, allowing it to continue to have a strong price environment and the increased production then directly increased the company's top-line.

Source: Sociedad Quimica y Minera

As just mentioned, SQM has been working to increase its lithium production and profit off of the industry's growth. The company made some progress on this in the fourth quarter by reaching an agreement with CORFO (Production Development Corporation) that allows SQM to produce and sell up to 2.2 million MT of lithium carbonate equivalent through 2030. This is a higher production allowance in the Salar de Atacama than it previously had and it should enable the company to maintain its current 25% market share as its competitors bring new production capacity to market over the next few years.

The company naturally plans to expand its production capacity to take advantage of the newly increased production allowance. Approximately a year ago, SQM announced a capacity expansion from 48,000 to 63,000 MT per year of lithium carbonate in Chile, which was expected to be completed this year. This project expansion has now been increased to 70,000 MT per year and the company started on a second expansion that would add another 30,000 MT per year of lithium carbonate production. This expansion project is expected to come online in 2019. Thus, by the end of next year, the company will have more than doubled its lithium carbonate production capacity over the 2017-2019 period, going from 48,000 MT per year to 100,000 MT per year. This increase in capacity seems likely to translate into actual production due to the rapid growth of the lithium market, but this is by no means certain. This should increase the company's revenues as it sells a growing quantity lithium into the growing market unless the price of lithium falls precipitously but this seems unlikely.

The weakest business line for SQM in the fourth quarter of 2017 was its iodine business. While the company's revenues from this business segment did increase year-over-year, the reason for this increase was not pricing strength. In fact, SQM saw lower realized prices for iodine in 2017 than it did in 2016. Rather, the company managed to increase its sales volume by enough to counteract the impact of the lower prices, as shown here:

Source: Sociedad Quimica y Minera

As this chart shows, SQM sold a total of 12.7 thousand MT of iodine and iodine derivatives in the 2017 fiscal year compared to 10.2 thousand MT in 2016. The average price that the company received over the year was $20/kg, which was approximately 12.3% lower than the average realized price in 2016. Fortunately though, it was the first half of 2017 in which the pricing environment was the weakest. Iodine prices recovered somewhat in the second half of the year and the average realized price was 5% higher than in the first half of the year. That helped the company maintain its profits in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the year-ago quarter, particularly given that production was barely higher in the most recent quarter.

Source: Sociedad Quimica y Minera

If this recovery continues, we should see this line of business show growing revenues in 2018 as rising prices combine with higher production levels.

As is the case with many large natural resource companies, SQM rewards its shareholders with a regular dividend. Admittedly, SQM's dividend yield has not historically been anything to write home about, although it is somewhat higher than the average company in the stock market. As of the date of writing, the company's shares have a 2.46% trailing dividend yield, which is below the average yield that it has boasted over the past five years:

Source: Zacks Investment Research

The reason why the stock's yield is below its five-year average is because the market has priced the expectation of forward growth into the stock, primarily due to the company's dominant position in the lithium market and the fact that SQM is increasing its production to capitalize on that rapidly growing market as already stated. Even so though, a 2.46% yield is still higher than the overall yield of the S&P 500 plus the fact that SQM will most likely increase its dividend as its profits grow makes this a promising holding for dividend investors.

It is, of course, always important to ensure that the amount that an investor is paying for a company is an appropriate amount. One method of determining whether or not we are paying an appropriate price for a company is to use its PEG ratio and compare that to its peers. The PEG ratio is simply a method used to modify the price-to-earnings ratio by taking projected earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a PEG ratio over 1 means that the company is overvalued relative to its projected growth and a PEG ratio under 1 means that the company is undervalued. According to Zacks Investment Research, SQM trades at a PEG ratio of 1.03 as of the time of writing. Thus, if the analyst consensus estimate of 28.34% EPS growth over the next 3-5 years is correct, then the stock is currently just barely over its fair valuation. If this estimate proves to be too low, even slightly, then the stock is undervalued at its current level. Therefore, potential investors may want to wait for the stock to decline before buying in if they wish to be conservative, but the stock certainly does not appear to be a bad deal at the current price.

In conclusion, the latest quarterly report for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shows the company's strong potential going forward. While all of the company's lines of business showed year-over-year growth, undoubtedly the biggest highlight here is the company's massive planned expansion of its lithium production capacity that should allow it to continue to hold a 25% share of a market that is currently growing at a 15% annual rate. This growth story should allow the company to grow its dividend and reward its shareholders as it plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.