Buy Duluth Trading Despite Its Imperfections

Image credit

Duluth Holdings (DLTH) has fallen out of favor a bit with investors over the past couple of years. The company is experiencing high rates of growth because its retail network is still very small. However, it continues to expand its online presence as well and to my eye, DLTH has a pretty bright future ahead of it. The initial reaction to the Q4 report was negative but the stock has rallied off of the lows and with good cause; DLTH looks like it is still a buy, even after its imperfect Q4 report.

Store growth is the key

Duluth's growth has been very strong for years as it began life as a public company with a large online presence but not much in the way of physical stores. The past couple of years of store openings have seen the total count move past 30 and Duluth guided for another 15 for this year. The core online business is performing well but the retail business literally doubled in size in 2017. That sort of growth is impossible to replicate going forward but that doesn't mean Duluth is done by any means.

Q4 saw total revenue rise by 25% as direct sales rose by 8.5% and retail sales, as I mentioned, rose 99%. The gains of both are impressive and while the retail business doubled, keep in mind it was due virtually entirely to new store openings. Comp sales aren't really a relevant metric for Duluth just yet given that the comparable base would only be a handful of stores; we'll have to wait another year or two before that becomes worth analyzing. However, right now the goal is to successfully open new stores and continue to grow the online business and both of those things are certainly occurring. Duluth is very much a growth story still at this stage so above all, revenue has to keep moving higher and Q4 is more proof that it is. In addition, the stores are becoming Duluth's primary marketing tool so it is critical that new openings are successful.

Duluth recently increased its push into women's apparel so that could be a potential source of growth down the road, although Duluth's core product lines are certainly suited more for lines of work that are dominated by men. Despite that the women's business grew revenue 37% in Q4, outpacing the men's line growth at 22%. Duluth's store strategy is to attract new customers into the business and it appears that is working exceedingly well in terms of the women's line, affording Duluth another avenue for growth.

Here comes the imperfection for Q4

Gross margins have been a concern for Duluth of late and Q4 was no different. Gross margins fell 210bps to 53.3% because of two structural headwinds Duluth experienced in 2017: promotions and shipping revenue. I mentioned that Duluth's core business has been its online presence and along with that, it used to collect a large amount of shipping revenue. Unfortunately, as free shipping has proliferated with Amazon (AMZN) and others, Duluth has been forced to reduce the amount of shipping revenue it collects to compete. Consumers are put off by any shipping charges these days - particularly for apparel - so Duluth has adapted. A quick look at the website shows a promotion going on right now where it takes $50 in orders to get to free shipping; even that isn't particularly competitive against others that offer free shipping on everything and keep in mind, this is a promotion. Granted, Duluth's merchandise is pricey enough that perhaps $50 is a low enough threshold for many to reach, but this will likely continue to be a headwind to revenue and margins until Duluth finally gives in and simply offers free shipping on everything.

In addition to that, promotions played a part in this quarter's decline in margins. Duluth managed to produce a lot of revenue growth and that's great, but doing so at the expense of margins is a bit counterproductive. This quarter did include the Christmas shopping season so deals are in order for that time of year, but the same story is in play that has been for some time; Duluth's revenue growth isn't in doubt but its margins certainly are.

SG&A saved the day

The good news is that SG&A costs fell markedly during Q4, falling 260bps to more than offset the loss of gross margins. Store occupancy and personnel expenses rose as did customer service expense, but a big, planned reduction in advertising spending was enough to offset those negative impacts to margins. Duluth is shifting its marketing strategy to use the stores as a primary channel to advertise the brand instead of spending so much money on digital and TV advertising. This strategy paid off big time in Q4 as costs were way down for marketing but sales continued their extremely strong rate of growth. Strategically, Duluth is spot on and that is one reason I like the stock so much despite its imperfections.

Guidance is okay

Duluth guided for 79 to 84 cents of EPS this year, making the forward PE on the stock about 22 right now. That's not particularly cheap in a traditional sense but keep in mind that Duluth is still producing high-teens or better total revenue growth and that with just 31 stores at the end of the quarter, it has a long way to go before it is mature. As a result, revenue growth is Duluth's biggest asset right now to be sure.

I do worry about margins as I'm concerned about a continuous decline in shipping revenue as well as the promotions and flash sales it has been running of late, but thus far, the offset of advertising spending has been plenty good enough. More than anything, 2018 will be about the margin picture for Duluth so I'm keen to see how Q1 looks from that perspective. If I were to worry about Duluth, it would be because of margins.

But given where the stock is now and that expected earnings growth is still slated to be in the high-teens, 22 times forward earnings seems very reasonable to me. Upside will come if Duluth can fix its margin problems but if it cannot, it shouldn't represent a huge downside risk as it appears to be priced into the stock already. Duluth isn't without its blemishes but the growth story is alive and well so I still think it is a good buy here.

If you found this article to be interesting, please consider hitting the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.