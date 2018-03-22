Five Below's Growth Story Isn't Dead

Image credit

Five Below (FIVE) has been one of my favorite retail growth stories in the entire market for some time. The company’s unique business model and the fact that it's still relatively early on in its development affords it the ability to produce some prodigious growth numbers. It has been doing just that and the company’s Q4 earnings report showed yet another quarter of strong growth. FIVE also announced a new share repurchase program as well but guidance was a bit on the weaker side for this year. Still, management reiterated its goal of 20% net income growth annually through 2020, so to me, FIVE looks reasonably priced here.

Hot sales growth continues

Total sales were up 30% in Q4 as comp sales rose a very respectable 5.9%. In addition to that, an extra week during Q4 added 4.1% to the top line with the balance coming from new stores. FIVE’s unique combination of strong comp sales growth but also lots of unit growth has afforded it some really terrific top line growth in the past few years. Guidance, however, suggests that the comp sales portion of its sales gains may be weakening and keep in mind also for this year that the extra week won’t be around to add to top line growth. However, management reiterated its goal of 2,500 stores and at quarter end. FIVE had exactly one-fourth of that total at 625. There's a lot of growth yet to come for this company.

Margins were basically flat in Q4

Margins rose slightly in Q4 but only as a result of SG&A falling a bit. Q4 is obviously FIVE’s most important quarter of the year as it gets nearly half of its revenue and roughly two-thirds of its profits from that three-month period. The bull case for FIVE has been partially predicated upon rising margins for the past few years, something I’ve certainly called out as a reason for bullishness before. However, gross margins were flat in Q4 and while SG&A ticked down 20bps – sending operating margins higher by the same amount – keep in mind the extra week would have helped a bunch in terms of leveraging down SG&A costs. In other words, FIVE’s margin performance in Q4 was quite underwhelming and surprising, if I'm honest.

The full year saw much better numbers as gross margins rose 60bps and SG&A fell 40bps, driving operating margins up by 90bps to a record 12.3% for FIVE. That means the margin growth story isn’t dead but I’ll admit I found FIVE’s performance on this front in Q4 – particularly in light of the extra week making things a bit easier – to be disappointing. I still think FIVE has margin growth in front of it because as it grows out its store base, it will continue to see additional leverage on back office support costs as well as its supply chain. These are normal efficiencies a growing retailer experiences and given that FIVE is at only one-quarter of its ultimate size, there's a lot of leverage yet to be gained.

Guidance reiterates the growth story

FIVE’s guidance is for 125 new stores this year – representing 20% unit growth – and comp sales of 1% to 2%. Obviously that's not something we’re used to from FIVE because its comps have been much, much higher than that in the recent past. Just like with margins in Q4, I’m a little concerned about near term weakness from comps and I believe that's why the stock has shown some weakness since the report. Comp sales increases help not only drive revenue higher but margins as well, providing leverage on things like store labor and occupancy costs. If FIVE’s comps are slowing for good, the stock may have a hard time rallying in 2018, but if it is transitory, that’s a different story.

Capital returns could be huge in the coming years

The buyback is FIVE’s first attempt at capital returns but at $100M, it honestly isn’t of material size. Given that the time frame also is multiple years, if it stretches out that long investors likely won’t even notice the impact of it - $100M is less than three percent of the float at today’s prices. However, what it signals to me is that when FIVE is finally built out, it could have the potential for enormous capital returns. Keep in mind that FIVE is nowhere close to being done with store development, which is the most expensive thing a retailer can do. That means if FIVE has excess capital today, imagine what it will produce when it is fully built out. Operating margins already are at 12%-plus when FIVE is one-fourth of the way built out so continued margin expansion is almost assured. In other words, FIVE is telling us it is making so much money that even when it has almost 2,000 stores left to build, it doesn’t need all of it. That leaves the door wide open for sizable buybacks and/or a big dividend down the road. It also just means this business is very healthy and that’s good not only from a capital return perspective, but for the stock price as well.

A reasonably priced - but not cheap - stock

At 28 times this year’s earnings FIVE certainly isn’t as cheap as it was 12 months ago. The stock has rallied in a big way and you’d have to expect the valuation would suffer as a result. However, with the factors for long-term expansion still very much in place, FIVE looks reasonably valued here, but not cheap. We may see a bigger pullback – particularly if the market pulls back – but for a long-term buy and hold, you can do much worse than FIVE. I think this stock will not only continue to move much higher, but at some point down the road it will be a strong returner of capital to shareholders as well. The business model’s success is unquestioned and the store count will be ~4X the size it is today. What more could you want?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.