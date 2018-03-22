Your S&P 500 Index Fund Is Not As Diversified As You Think

As a result of this focus on technology and especially those five stocks, the index is disproportionately impacted by problems at those companies.

One of the most important things in constructing an appropriate investment portfolio is to ensure that it is appropriately diversified. This is because diversification reduces the risk inherent in investing. In order to achieve diversification, many investors use a technique known as index investing, which is where an investor simply purchases every stock in a given financial index at their appropriate weights so as to duplicate the index. One of the most popular indexes to use this technique with is the S&P 500 (SPY), which consists of stocks of the 500 largest companies in the United States weighted by market cap. Many investors believe that owning this index ensures that they have sufficient diversification due to the breadth of the American economy. However, as we will see in this article, this is not the case.

Index Investing

It is a reasonably safe bet that most of you know what index investing is, at least conceptually, so I will spare the lengthy description. In short, index investing is one of the most popular ways to invest in the capital markets today, consisting of purchasing every asset in a given index. This is most commonly done by buying an index fund or an index ETF, which typically offer a cheap way to duplicate the performance of an index in an investor's portfolio. For example, an investor wishing to duplicate the performance of the S&P 500 index can simply buy an index fund or ETF that owns every stock in the index in their appropriate proportions.



The argument in favor of investing in a broad-market index such as the S&P 500 or the Wilshire 5000 is that, due to the presence of a large number of companies from a variety of different industries, that the investor achieves diversification for their portfolio in one simple stroke. However, that is no longer the case with the S&P 500 index.

FAAMG Stocks

Some, if not many, of those reading this may have heard the acronym FAAMG referring to the stock market. What this refers to is five stocks - Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) (sometimes with the addition of Tesla (TSLA)) - that have been responsible for a disproportionate amount of the total return of the S&P 500 index in recent years.

As my fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Minutemen points out, the five FAAMG stocks produced approximately 40% of the total return of the S&P 500 index over the first half of 2017:

Phoenix Capital made a similar point in a May 2017 article where it noted that the S&P 500 index was essentially flat over the first half of 2017 if you remove the influence of the FAAMG stocks. Indeed, this certainly appears to be the case when the index is equally weighted as of that date:

We see the same thing so far this year, in which the S&P 500 index has performed much better than the equally-weighted version of the same index:

S&P 500 YTD Return (%)

S&P 500 Equal Weight Index YTD Return (%)

The fact that these few stocks have been by far the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 index over the past few years has resulted in them representing a disproportionate amount of the index as a whole. For example, here is the proportion of each of these stocks in the S&P 500 index:

One of the reasons why these stocks make up so much of the overall index is that the S&P 500 index is a capitalization-weighted index

What this means is that as the different component companies in the index increase their respective market caps relative to the others, the overall proportion of the index that they represent will also increase and thus changes in the stock price of one of those companies will have a bigger impact on the performance of the index than a company with a smaller market cap.

Lack of Diversification

As was just established, the five FAAMG stocks make up 14.24% of the S&P 500 index. That is a sizable percentage for an index that is made up of the 500 largest companies in the United States. It is also worth noting that all of these companies are technology firms, resulting in a sizable exposure to technology in a broad market index. The overall lack of diversification becomes even more apparent if we expand our view. Here are the top 25 companies in the S&P 500 index and by extension the top holdings in an S&P 500 index fund:

As this chart shows, eight of the top 25 stocks (note: Alphabet counts as two stocks in this case because both A and C shares are in the top 25) in the S&P 500 index are technology stocks, representing a total of 16.20%. All in all, technology companies make up about 20% of the S&P 500 index. (The second-highest weighted industry sector is financials, currently at 15.96% of the index followed by healthcare at 14.74%.) This is clearly a very high weighting for an index that is supposed to represent the US market as a whole.

The conclusion that we can draw from this is that the S&P 500 index is very focused on technology and by extension so are the S&P 500 index funds and ETFs that have attracted so much investor capital over the years.

Conclusion

Few investors putting their money into a broad market fund expect to be putting their money into a technology-focused fund but that is exactly what has happened due to the outsized returns that this sector has delivered over the past several years and the now very high market caps of the largest companies in the sector. While it is true that an S&P 500 index fund will have allocations to sectors other than technology, none of them is as heavily weighted as technology and the returns of the index are largely being dictated by only a handful of technology stocks. It is therefore advisable for an investor seeking to construct a truly diversified portfolio to not rely heavily or solely on S&P 500 index funds or ETFs but to allocate assets across a variety of focused funds or ETFs in order to ensure that the portfolio is not overexposed to any one sector.

