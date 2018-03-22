Quantitative Analysis Of Colgate-Palmolive: Given The Recent Decline In Price, Is It Now A Good Value?

The last quarter saw a 4.5% increase in sales, and it expects a midsingle-digit net sales increase and double-digit earnings per share growth for 2018.

Colgate-Palmolive, with the help of its well-positioned brands, is seeing a return to growth.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has seen a slowdown in revenues growth over the last five years, but we may be seeing some green shoots and a return to growth. We will look at this company's business, examine its fundamentals, potential risks and finally discuss a value range based on our quantitative ROCGA methodology (Return On Cash Generating Assets).

Colgate-Palmolive - The Business

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading consumer products company with roots in the U.S. going back nearly two centuries. They now market their products in over 200 countries with net sales of over $15bn. They have a 20-year and 10-year history of total return that are significantly better then peer group and the S&P. Dividends per share have increased over the past 55-consecutive years and they have announced a further 5% increase for 2018.

The company has four product classes: Oral, Personal, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Among many others, some of its most recognizable brands are Colgate, Palmolive, Protex, Ajax, Sanex, and Hill's.

Colgate-Palmolive - A Fundamental View

2017 Sales was $15.5bn, 2% higher than $15.2bn of 2016. However, EBITDA margins was slightly down from 29% in 2016 to 28%. Looking at a longer time horizon, overall margins have shown strong improvements.

Approximately 75% of the company's net sales are generated from markets outside the U.S. and over the past few years net sales have seen a decline owing largely to negative impact of foreign exchange and decrease in unit volumes. 2014 net sales saw a decline of 1%, 2015 of 7% and 2016 a fall of 5%. As a result of declining sales but improving margins, adjusted EPS (non-GAAP EPS) have been relatively flat over the past five years.

The figure above highlights something more interesting than the flattening adjusted EPS since 2013. The company boasts a 55-consecutive year increase in dividends per share. With no growth in EPS and increasing dividend, the dividend cover has gone down from 2.2x in 2013 to 1.8x in 2017.

Colgate-Palmolive - The risks

Despite global demand raising, the threat to all Consumer Staples companies is coming from multiple sides. One is from increasing popularity of discount stores such as Costco, Aldi and Lidl selling cheaper private-label products. Another issue is the inability to raise prices in a low inflation environment.

The greater threat is from smaller, niche and nimble start-ups. All industries are prone to disruption and Consumer Staples have not been unaffected by the advances in digital technologies. Marketing and distribution is now possible for companies with leaner budgets. Smaller companies are turning around a product quicker and using more innovating and cost-effective advertising platforms. These are not the traditional way things have been done by the incumbent giant companies.

We will also examine the potential impact of rising interest rates in the valuation section below.

Colgate-Palmolive - Stopped numbing and started repairing

Colgate-Palmolive and the other large consumer goods companies are extremely good at what they do. But the known business model they have been working within is changing. Consumers are prepared to pay a premium or switch to the new, innovative, trendy, niche product, be it Fever Tree Tonic or Halo-Top ice cream.

To stem the declining market share, the larger companies are investing in innovations and are trying to be part of the disruption and not just be the disrupted. They need to start thinking more like the start-ups, and/or as some are doing, acquiring them. Unilever (NYSE:UN) announced and completed 11 bolt-on acquisitions in 2017 alone, like the fast-growing Pukka Herbs, the organic herbal tea company in the United Kingdom. In January 2018, Colgate-Palmolive acquired Physicians Care Alliance and Elta MD Holdings, two of the fastest-growing brands in professional skin care.

Colgate-Palmolive - The good news, green shoots of growth

Compared to the same period last year, net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 4.5%, driven by healthy volume increases across Latin America, North America and Europe.

Ian Cook, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive, commented on the Q4 2017 results:

As we look ahead to 2018, while uncertainty in global markets and category growth worldwide remain challenging, we are maintaining our heightened focus on brand building and increased productivity. Based on current spot rates, we expect a mid-single-digit net sales increase and low to mid-single-digit organic sales growth in 2018, with improvement in organic sales growth versus the second half of 2017. On a GAAP basis, based on current spot rates and including the impact of the Global Growth and Efficiency Program, we are planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expect double-digit earnings per share growth, including the impact of U.S. tax reform.

The double-digit earnings per share growth and the 5% dividend per share increase helps improve the dividend cover from 1.8x in 2017 to just over 1.9x in 2018.

The mid- to long-term growth is going to be driven by catering for the explosion in middle class population in Asia, Africa and Central & South America.

Colgate-Palmolive - Valuation

Our strengths are in valuing companies based on a methodology fist developed in 1918, the CFROI (Cash Flow Return On Investment). This was later used by Callard Madden Associates in the 1970s, continued further by HOLT Value Associates, later acquired by Credit Suisse in 2002. There are variations of this methodology used among the investment community and at ROCGA Research we have developed our own. Let's first break down the components of Returns On Cash Generating Assets.

Cash Generating Assets: The reported balances sheet numbers go through a series of adjustments, such as capitalizing operating lease and inflation adjustments so we can do a like-for-like comparison and bring all companies on to an equal footing for valuation. This gives us the Total Cash Generating Asset for the company.

+ Net current assets

+ Other investments

+ Land

= Non-depreciating assets

+ Inflation adjusted PPE

+ Inflation adjusted intangible assets

+ Capitalized operating lease

+ Goodwill

= Depreciating assets

Total Cash Generating Assets = Non-depreciating assets + Depreciating assets

Cash: We looks at a company's cash generating ability by using the accrual accounting information and converting it into a gross cash number.

Adjusted net income

+ depreciation and amortization

+ operating lease

+ interest costs

+ net pension interest cost

± other adjustments

= Gross Cash Flow Number

Returns On Cash Generating Assets: This is the internal rate of return using the gross cash flow, Total Cash Generating Assets and the asset life.

We have a healthy and stable Return On Cash Generating Assets for Colgate-Palmolive, and these are significantly higher than the cost of capital. Return On Cash Generating Assets helps us understand a company's ability to create value and it is also an input that helps us quantify it. To value the company, we use a systematic discounted cash flow method for the cash generated by the company's assets.

The historical ROCGA Valuation (green line) matches closely with the share price range for the year. However, for 2017 we can see the valuation drifted below the price range. This should be looked at in conjunction with the lower Return On Cash Generating Assets for 2017.

To calculate a value range for the forward years our model offers a lot of flexibility to the user. Given double-digit expectation in EPS growth for 2018, we use $3.2 for 2018 (a 12.5% increase), moderating this to a 5% growth in EPS for 2019 to $3.4, and a conservative 2.5% increase for 2020 and for 2021. Total Cash Generating Assets are also estimated. Along with the estimate of forward earnings and assets, a ±2 standard deviation for internally sustainable organic growth is used for the Value Range.

The return to growth along with expected double-digit earnings per share growth for 2018 add significantly to the valuation of Colgate-Palmolive. Return On Cash Generating Assets improve in 2018 and we see valuation recovering. The dark green line is the valuation our model projects, with the outer wings showing the range with higher/lower growth.

As promised earlier, we look at the impact of rising interest rates. All other things kept constant, a rise of 1% in borrowing costs dents value by roughly 2%.

Ending Comments

Colgate-Palmolive has well positioned brands and is a dominant market player. It is set to take advantage of the rapid growth of the middle-class population over the mid to long term. Given the recent weakness in the share price, for the mid-term investor, now seems like a good time to smile again at Colgate-Palmolive.

