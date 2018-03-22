Total S.A.: Is It Worth Buying?

Headquartered in Paris, France, Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) is an integrated oil and gas company that has its presence in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, natural gas, LNG, chemical, solar and biomass business. Total S.A operates in over 130 countries and 5 continents. With a consolidated sales of $171,493 million in 2017, Total S.A is the world’s fourth biggest oil and gas company. So is its energy stock worth a buy?

Total S.A’.s stock was trading at $57.33 at the time of writing this article, with a change of 0.93% over its last trading day. This stock holds an average trading capacity of 1.03 M shares for last 10 days and an average trading capacity of 1.57 M shares for last 3 months. With a market capitalization of $152.62 billion (which is quite impressive) and 52-weekly change rate of 14.15%, Total S.A. (TOT) has a P/E ratio 17.44 and a forward P/E multiple of 11.44. This looks promising, as investors prefer a stock that has a lower P/E ratio. Let us analyze the company’s latest financial report to gain more insights.

Solid financial results in 2017

Total S.A. reported a net income of $10.6 billion in 2017, an increase of 28% from 2016 , along with a return on equity above 10%, which is highest among major energy companies. Investors must note this.

Image Source: Total Financial Report

Total’s Exploration and Production department did exceptionally well, as it reported an adjusted net operating income of $5,985 million for 2017, a rise of 86% when compared to its previous year. It must be noted that an increase in oil and gas prices (compared to 2016), along with cost reductions and production growth (which included production ramp-ups in Kashagan and Moho Nord) played a major role in these results.

Image Source: Total Financial Report

However, its Refining and Chemicals department witnessed a year-on-year decrease of 10% on its adjusted net operating income in 2017, which was $3,790 million. One crucial factor that investors must note is the company’s improving cash flows. In 2017, Total S.A’s net cash flow was $10,683 million as compared to ($1,236) million in 2016. This increase can be attributed to the group’s surging upstream business and increased oil and gas prices. Besides this, the group’s Gas, Renewable and Power segment witnessed a moderate year-on-year growth of 10%.

Image Source: Total Financial Report

Is Total S.A. worth a buy?

Looking at the company’s financial performance, investors must note that cash flow "from operations" increased from $16,521 million in 2016 to $22,319 million in 2017. This shows that the company is doing well in its core business. Even its net=debt-to-equity ratio has fallen from 27.1% in 2016 to 13.8% in 2017, a sign of growing financial strength. Besides, Total has an annual dividend rate of 2.91 and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.12%. Another important factor is Total’s major presence in Africa. Total is the largest oil major in Africa, as far as hydrocarbon production and the number of Total-branded service stations is concerned. The French oil major produced 634 kboe/day of oil in 2017, which is almost 25% of the group’s total oil production. Angola and Nigeria (both OPEC members) are two main oil producing countries for Total, where oil production is consistently increasing. Total, can therefore leverage the growing energy demand of these two African oil producing countries. Total is even expanding its Middle East operations by entering into a partnership with Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation (ADNOC) and Supreme Petroleum Council of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi. In my opinion, expanding its operations in resource-rich United Arab Emirates is another smart move that will pay rich dividends in time to come. The Middle East is among the top global oil producing regions and represents almost 22% of the group’s total oil production (along with North Africa).

With a strong and diversified product portfolio, increasing operational cash flows, growing upstream business and new investments, Total S.A.'s stock is a good buy for energy investors who are looking to invest for long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.