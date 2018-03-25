Controversial Monthly Payer Yields 11%, Big Q4 '17 Earnings, No K-1, Goes Ex This Week

This company had blockbuster Q4 '17 earnings, and management raised the monthly dividend again for Q1 '18 - for the eighth straight time.

These trust units have tanked in 2018 due to a short seller hit piece. But this has created a buying opportunity.

Have you ever been blindsided? Market short sellers can do that sometimes to one of your holdings, sending it down precipitously, via claims, which, however spurious, can do quite a bit of damage.

Take the case of Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF), the only utility in the HDS+ portfolio. Utilities are supposed to be conservative plays, right? They tend to be defensive, when the markets are turbulent.

However, Crius has had two other negative forces moving against it in 2018 - the Canadian dollar has fallen ~-2.52% vs. the US dollar so far in 2018, (but it seems to be rebounding over the past few days), and the threat of more rapidly rising interest rates have caused institutional traders to downplay utilities and REITs - a knee-jerk trade which has pressured both of these high-yield sectors.

CRIUF is now just 5.9% above its 52-week low, and has underperformed the utilities SPDR ETF (XLU) and the S&P:

But, guess what? As we've moved into higher volatility in March and in the past trading month, utilities were the second highest sector, right behind real estate. Year-to-date, utilities are still among the losers, but look at how they've performed in this past week's down market, staying flat, while the S&P has fallen -2.67%, as of Thursday afternoon.

Sometimes flat is OK, especially when you couple it with a high yield. Clearly, many investors still appreciate the defensive nature of utilities, and they still buy them in volatile periods. With potential trade wars on the horizon, investors may shake off the rate hike trade, and start utilizing utilities again as a volatility hedge:

A short seller alleged that Crius had connections to investors who had been indicted for securities fraud; that Crius isn't covering its distributions due to an improper method of calculating its distributable cash flow; and that Crius is running out of money.

Crius' management adds back changes in working capital (i.e. accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory) to its operating cash flows, and then subtracts maintenance capex, finance costs, unit-based compensation, and then it adds back its legal reserve and associated legal fees for litigation, in order to determine its distributable cash flow:

(Source: Crius Q4 report)

Management responded to the short seller's claims, stating that:

"The three 'questionable' adjustments that the short seller refers to in its blog post are appropriate and commonly made by other companies when presenting their payout ratio. They are:

Changes in operating assets and liabilities. Changes in operating assets and liabilities is commonly excluded from payout ratio calculations, and the exclusion thereof from the company's dividend payout ratio is consistent with industry practice.

Legal reserves and associated legal fees. Legal reserves and associated legal fees have been excluded on the basis that such expenses and fees are not expected to be recurring. The company has provided transparent reporting of this adjustment and explicitly sets out what the dividend payout ratio would have been without this adjustment in the distributable cash section of the company's Q3 2017 MD&A.

Maintenance capital expenditures. Maintenance capital expenditures includes all capital expenditures, but excludes acquisitions. Management believes this approach is consistent with industry practice and that acquisitions are a potential/opportunistic use of the company's liquidity and/or distributable cash, rather than a deduction from it."

(Source: Crius site)

In its Q4 '17 earnings MD&A release, management expanded on its philosophy for working capital vis a vis cash flow, explaining it as a timing and funding issue. This isn't out of the ordinary - a company will often pay for goods it has sold before getting paid for them:

(Source: Crius site)

Crius' management also defended the company's liquidity, saying that,

"We have ample available liquidity to operate our business and execute our strategy. As of September 30, 2017, the company had total cash and availability of US$69.5 million, consisting of US$24.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$45.2 million available under the company's credit facilities. The company also has a legal reserve of US$13 million, representing management's estimate of the total exposure from material legal and regulatory matters, which has remained unchanged over the past several quarters and is unchanged following the recently announced settlement. Payments owed under any settlement are expected to be spread over an 18-month period. The ratio of our net debt relative to our pro forma last twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA for the period ending September 30, 2017 is less than one (1) times Adjusted EBITDA."

(Q4 update: As of 12/31/18, Crius had total cash and availability of $49.4M, consisting of US$18.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$31.2 million available under the company's credit facilities.)

"We borrow at market rates - The weighted average interest rate on our outstanding debt was 7.6%, as of 9/30/17."

They also refuted the short sellers' claim that Crius was connected to Platinum Partners, a fund which had officers who were indicted for fraud.

"Platinum Partners never invested in Crius Energy, nor any of our predecessor companies. Since Crius Energy's IPO in November 2012, no individual affiliated with Platinum Partners has held a management or director position with Crius Energy Trust or any subsidiary, and our Chief Executive Officer, Michael Fallquist, and our Chief Financial Officer, Roop Bhullar, have had no relationship with Platinum Partners." (Source: Crius site)

Profile:

Crius Energy Trust is an open-ended limited purpose trust which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker KWH.UN and on the US OTC market with the ticker CRIUF. Crius owns 100% of Crius Energy LLC, which is the retailing/wholesaling part of the overall operation.

Crius is active in 21 markets in the US and Australia, selling electricity, natural gas, and solar energy devices to residential and commercial customers, (mainly in the US), with a foothold in Australia. It's one of the largest independent energy retailers in the US, with over 1.3 million residential and commercial customers. It IPO'd in November 2012.

Management has continued to raise the monthly distribution each quarter, so Crius has an eight-quarter streak of distribution hikes going. (The US dollar quarterly payouts are an average - they fluctuate slightly, due to the exchange rate between the Canadian and US dollars.)



Crius reports in US dollars, so all figures in this article are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

At Thursday's intraday price of $5.75, CRIUF is yielding 11.27%. It goes ex-dividend at the end of each month, and pays in the middle of the next month, and will go ex-dividend this week, on 3/28/18:

Here's how Crius' DCF payout ratio has worked out over the past four quarters. DCF and total distributions both jumped to a higher level in Q3-4 due to the USG&E acquisition:

Management has re-prioritized its capital allocation plan for the next three years, in order to allow room for growth initiatives, unit repurchases, debt reduction, and distribution increases.

The payout currently stands at $.8368 CAN$/unit annually, but management has actually hedged much more than this - the baseline distribution is hedged at $1.25 CAN$/unit annually until December 2020.

This implies a lot of headroom in the company's distribution capabilities over the next three years:

(Source: Crius site)



Earnings:

Management issued 16.76M units in 2017 in order to help fund the USG&E acquisition, hence the jump in unit count. DCF rose 16%, but total distributions rose 27%, which caused the DCF payout ratio to rise by 9%, to 63.42%, which is still good coverage.

Q4 '17 saw the company's strongest growth of 2017, due to the USG&E deal - revenue grew 45%, EBITDA grew 32%, and DCF grew 41%:

As mentioned earlier, the big sequential uplift started in Q3 '17 - as Crius began to integrate the USG&E assets they hit company records for revenue, EBITDA and DCF:

Perhaps even more importantly, the company now has better diversification as a result of the deal - natural gas jumped to a 13.4% share of revenue in Q4 '17, vs. just 5.3% a year ago, while solar grew to a more substantial level, although it still just represents 1% of total sales:

Part of the attraction of the USG&E deal is that it brings Crius higher margin residential customers. In addition, management now expects ~$41 - $47M in cost synergies from this deal, depending upon how the effects of the new tax law play out:

Crius' customer count also grew big time in 2017 - its gross count grew ~44%, to 1.4M:

Management also will continue to target the US solar market, which so far has only penetrated under 2% of the US 77M home market:

(Source: Crius site)

Historical Growth:

Management has kept the company on a good growth path for revenue and EBITDA since 2014.

They also improved the company's payout ratio considerably, dropping it from an unsustainable 146%, down to the current 64%:

(Source: Crius site)



New Developments:

In December 2017, the company purchased a portfolio of 18,000 residential electric customers in Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey and Pennsylvania from a California-based energy retailer for $4.3M. (Cost/customer of ~$239.00.) This should further aid 2018 earnings.

Crius also received an $8M unsecured, forgivable loan at a very low rate of 2%, from the state of Connecticut in 2017, based upon its previous occupation of a 48,000SF space in CT in 2016:

(Source: Crius site)

Risks:

Short Selling Fallout - To be clear, we don't feel that short selling is inherently evil, as some investors do. What we disagree with is when short sellers distort the facts in order to damage a stock's price. This seems to be the case with Crius. We like the fact that management is defending its actions and also pursuing legal remedies vs. the short sellers' claims.

Currency Risk - As with any foreign stock, you'll have a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you'll gain diversification from US dollars, but you'll also have currency risk with your monthly payouts, as the exchange rate varies.



Although the Canadian dollar has fallen -2.52% vs. the US dollar so far in 2018, it's still up 3.27% over the past year.

Rising Rates - If rates rise rapidly, there will be a tug of war for certain sectors, like utilities and REITs as institutional traders jump in and out with the latest rate hike sentiment.

USGE units Lockup Expiration - The extra units issued in 2017 as part of the USGE deal may have also impacted on Crius' price decline. However, only 3.3M of these units remained locked up (6% of Crius units outstanding) and that will expire in June 2018.

(Source: Crius site)

Analysts' Price Targets And Ratings:

As management mentioned in its rebuttal, independent analysts have been supportive of Crius in the wake of the short seller piece. "Two independent investment advisors have recently published research reports rejecting the contentions in the short seller's blog posting. One analyst report said "(w)e do not believe this short report has any merit following which the report addresses point by point the short seller's key claims." (Source: Crius site)

Indeed, analysts' strong buy to moderate buy ratings haven't changed at all:

(Source: tmx site)

After its price decline, CRIUF is now over 9% below analysts' average price target of $6.34. (It was over 10% below the target last week, when we initially posted this article on our HDS+ site, but it has moved up a bit since then):

Valuations:

Crius' price/DCF of 5.99 and its EV/EBITDA of 6.50 are among the lowest valuations we've seen in any sector recently. Its current 11%-plus yield dwarfs industry averages, and its price/sales of just .37 is far below the industry average of 3.40, while its price/book is slightly higher.



Financials:

Even though management took on more debt to help fund the big USG&E deal, take a look at how much lower Crius' total debt/equity leverage is, vs. industry averages - just .44X vs. 1.39X for its industry.

Its net debt/EBITDA of 1.41X, although much higher than one year ago, (.16x), is still one of the lowest leverage figures we've seen recently.

Crius's ROA and ROE figures are also much stronger than industry averages:



Debt and Liquidity:

As of 12/31/18, Crius had total cash and availability of $49.4M, consisting of US$18.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$31.2 million available under the company's credit facilities.

The left column represents figures as of 12/31/17, and the right column is as of 12/31/16:

(Source: Crius site)

Crius has a $60M working capital credit facility with Macquarie Energy at a rate of 5.5% plus LIBOR, (1.57% as of 12/31/18). It was in compliance with all of its covenants as of 12/31/17.

(Source: Crius site)

Summary:

As long-term income investors, we're sticking with CRIUF. Yes, our total return is down in 2018, but we feel that there are more than enough positives in Crius' favor to stay long. In fact, we're nibbling at a few more units, given this ~18% discount that the market just provided over the past month.

