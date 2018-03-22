March 23 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending March 23, 2018. Daily data for March 17 to March 22 is estimated. Daily data for March 23 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 620 bcf this week (down 2.0% w-o-w, but up as much as 17.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and increased from +26.0% to +27.0% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above nine-year norm since February 24, 2017. Cold weather is retreating slowly, but the number of heating degree days still remained largely above the norm for most of the week. Heating demand was especially strong in the Northeast part of the country, while the Southwest continued to experience sharp and sporadic increases in cooling demand. Total exports dropped 1.0% w-o-w, primarily due to slightly weaker LNG demand. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than four LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 13 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days. In annual terms, total exports were up 20%.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 42 consecutive weeks now. While daily output rate has remained essentially flat since the end of January, annual growth rate is still accelerating on base effects. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 78.8 bcf/day in March, 79.2 bcf/day in April, and 79.4 bcf/day in May. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged just around 87.6 bcf per day for the week ending March 23 (up 10.0% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be negative at around -10 bcf. It is the 16th negative physical balance this withdrawal season. This negative volume is some 14 bcf smaller than a week ago, but as much as 19 bcf below five-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported a draw of 86 bcf. It was only 3 bcf larger than our projection of 83 bcf, but just like our projection, the EIA figure was above consensus, resulting in a bearish surprise. Total storage now stands at 1,446 bcf, which is 329 bcf (or 18.54%) below five-year average for this time of the year.

Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 62 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Our latest projection is smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -43 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventory deviation from five-year average should expand from -18.54% today to -23.04% for the week ending April 6.

