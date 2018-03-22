10-Year TIPS Reopens With A Yield Of 0.764%, Highest In Nearly 7 Years

The inflation breakeven rate was 2.07%, indicating this TIPS is fairly priced against a nominal Treasury of the same term.

A 10-year TIPS reopened today at auction with a real yield to maturity of 0.764%, the highest for any 9- to 10-year TIPS auction since May 2011, he U.S. Treasury just announced.

This is CUSIP 9128283R9, a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security that originally auctioned on January 18 with a coupon rate of 0.5% and a real yield of 0.548%. Today's result was significant, because the after-inflation yield broke the 0.75% mark for the first time for any auction of this term since a May 2011 auction went off at 0.887%. There have been 42 auctions of this term since May 2011.

Because the coupon rate of 0.5% is below the auctioned yield, buyers at today's auction got this TIPS at a discount, paying about $97.93 for $100.43 of value, after accrued inflation is added in.

The auctioned yield actually came in slightly lower than where this TIPS had been trading on the secondary market in recent days. It closed Wednesday with a real yield just over 0.8%, but stock market turmoil this morning increased demand for Treasury investments.

Nevertheless, this auction drew a yield 21 basis points higher than the original auction in January. Here is the one-year trend in 10-year real yields, showing the sharp climb in yield since September 2017:

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 10-year Treasury trading today with a yield of 2.84%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 2.07%, very close to the 2.06% of the original auction in January. This means the new TIPS - with a term of 9 years, 10 months - will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation exceeds 2.06% on average during that term.

Inflation expectations have been rising strongly over the last year, but have tailed off slightly in recent weeks. An inflation breakeven rate of 2.06% is historically 'neutral' - meaning this TIPS is probably fairly priced versus a nominal Treasury. (Still, the added inflation protection of a TIPS means many investors will prefer a TIPS over a nominal Treasury at these yields.)

Reaction to the auction. This was an attractive auction for investors, who got the highest after-inflation yield in nearly 7 years. The resulting yield came in right at where this TIPS was trading before the auction's close at noon for noncompetitive bids. Good yield, reasonable inflation breakeven rate, no surprises. This was a positive auction.

The one-day trading chart for the TIP ETF - which hold all maturities of TIPS - shows the mundane reaction after the auction's close at 1 p.m. The ETF has been trading slightly higher all day, meaning lower yields, but the trend has been reversing as the stock market gets back on more solid footing.

Here is the recent history of 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions, showing how today's yield was significantly higher, along with a gradual climb in the inflation breakeven rate:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.