Cryptocurrencies And Your Sharpe Ratio

Intro and Correlation:

Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) and other cryptocurrencies are a new asset class that has had rising and falling interest, mostly as the price fluctuates to new extremes. Portfolio and asset managers should always consider a new asset class and consider using it to gain the advantage of uncorrelated returns and improve their risk adjusted returns.

During a lunch interview I mentioned that bitcoin and the market were correlated but I did not know how much. Curiosity got the best of me along with an interest in the relationship of some cryptocurrency related stocks to cryptocurrencies.

Source: Created by author using data from Coinmarketcap.com, Yahoo Finance and Cryptocurrency Historical Prices, verified randomly from Coinmarketcap.

Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) are two technology companies that produce graphics cards. Graphics cards or GPU's are used in the mining process of cryptocurrencies. If you want to learn more about this I'd recommend Jose C. Ramirez's article here.

Bitcoin is called the new gold (GLD) because it's expected to be a safe-haven in relationship to the dollar. Gold is included here because I expected a positive but weak correlation to bitcoin. As expected all the cryptocurrencies were strongly correlated with each other, which should be expected given how new the asset class is.

While it seems as if this data confirms how correlated cryptocurrency and its related stocks are, strong bull and bear markets can hide the truth especially with such a small time-frame for this data set. I removed the cryptocurrencies that have only been out for a short time and added in more traditional diversification assets and tested it again.

Source: Created by author using data from Coinmarketcap.com and Yahoo Finance. Sector ETFs were VNQ, XLF, UNG, USO, DBC, EEM and SPY.

With a much larger time horizon we see something closer to the probable truth. The two cryptocurrencies are still highly correlated, but neither is even weakly correlated with Gold anymore. The correlations between the Nasdaq (QQQ) and cryptocurrencies have dropped. Seeing lots of different assets uncorrelated also increases the amount I trust the data.

One interesting correlation is the Financials ETF. This is probably explained not by a close tie to the technology market and cryptocurrencies, rather that it was a sector that was hit hard during the financial crisis and has been on a strong bull run. Cryptocurrencies, the Nasdaq and Nvidia have all also been on a strong bull run.

Returns, Volatility and the Sharpe Ratio:

Source: Created by author using data from Coinmarketcap.com and Yahoo Finance.

Compiling monthly returns over this period gives us this. I refrained from using dividend payouts in correlation to prevent a false signal but added them in here. Most of these results are what we'd expect. Higher standard deviation for higher average monthly returns.

Moving forward in maximizing the Sharpe ratio I removed commodities, gold, oil, and gas from the potential asset list. Having negative monthly returns over the last five years may be a good reason to add a short position on these assets, but they are usually bought to hedge against a bear market or inflation due to the negative correlation.

Source: Created by author using data from Coinmarketcap.com and Yahoo Finance.

Using solver to maximize the Sharpe ratio without shorts we generate the following. And a little bit more interesting of a result if we allow some shorts and leverage.

Source: Created by author using data from Coinmarketcap.com and Yahoo Finance.

In comparison to just the Nasdaq, SPY, real estate ETF, finance ETF and emerging markets ETF where we get:

Source: Created by author using data from Coinmarketcap.com and Yahoo Finance.

So, we wind up improving our Sharpe ratio, without shorts or leverage, by ~67% by adding cryptocurrencies and correlated stocks. This level of improvement should perk any asset manager or retail investor's attention.

Warning:

This analysis is unfortunately perfunctory in a couple of ways that should be noted:

#1. Real Estate and Emerging Markets are treated as wholly represented by the chosen ETFs.

The results may vary wildly if a different ETF was chosen or different subsection of real estate was evaluated. But don't just take my word for it, look at the advice of Brad Thomas ("Why Not Just Buy VNQ And Be Done With It?").

#2. Data is only from 5 years back

While this is considered standard in lots of measures of financial analysis, especially for determining market correlation or Beta, it only contains information on these assets during the recent bull market and rising popularity (surging values) of cryptocurrencies.

Summing things up, cryptocurrencies are correlated to the market but can also be used to improve your Sharpe ratio and diversify your portfolio more. Alternatively, as a retail investor that wants exposure to cryptocurrencies but does not want to learn how to purchase and hold onto this new asset, you may want to look at Nvidia but not AMD.

A note on the risk of cryptocurrencies:

As you can tell from the data, monthly returns for cryptocurrencies have large swings and do present a large amount of risk.

Source: Created by author using data from Coinmarketcap.com and Yahoo Finance.

It's within the normal distribution for bitcoin to have a monthly return less than -100%. This is a new asset class and should be treated with carefully with risk in mind.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies are a new asset class with lots of volatility. Please invest carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC, QQQ, NVDA, AIEQ, BRK.B, MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.