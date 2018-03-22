If You Need Advice, Pay The Fee: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Not everyone is in need of a financial advisor. But those who are not on track toward being comfortable financially, especially when their strides toward that end resulted in costly errors, are good candidates for professional help. In a podcast interview I conducted with a financial advisor on Tuesday, I suggested that fear of fees was probably the biggest barrier to obtaining such help, and sure enough two comments from listeners debated this issue. Both sides had good points to make, and I am not endorsing any specific type of fee arrangement, which the parties should come to terms on themselves.

But I thought it worth reminding investors that paying for a needed service is a good thing. Just as we pay the surgeon for his lifesaving work and the lawyer to protect our interests, we have to make a proportionate financial effort to solve our financial problem. We shouldn’t bemoan the retirement crisis, and not doing something to solve our own part of it. A big fat pension check will not miraculously fall out of the sky when our time of need comes.

Numerous investors are in great shape and, just like those who are in great physical shape, have no need for expensive assistance. And yet many are reluctant to pay for something of worth, which they need. They rely on free advice found on the internet, even though such information is not tailored to their unique needs. Or they ask friends and family members for advice, without recognizing that these acquaintances (assuming they’re actually knowledgeable) have other commitments, and are generally not able to take the time to develop a comprehensive financial plan for them, and make sure they are following it.

Therein lies the value of paying a professionally qualified wealth manager to exert himself on your behalf so that your agreed on goals are properly planned and turn out well. If you’re not on track to achieving your financial goals and especially if you have a knack for losing money as a result of poor investment decisions, then it is hard to understand why you would expect others to make an effort on your behalf for free. Instead, find an advisor in whom you have confidence, pay him a fee that is worth the service (considering your various options) and attain the goal that has hitherto eluded you.

