Zuora Files To Raise $100 Million In U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn management's pricing and valuation assumptions.

ZUO is growing rapidly and with strong financial metrics.

The firm provides a range of subscription billing and management software options for businesses of all sizes.

Zuora has filed for a U.S. IPO, seeking to raise $100 million, although that figure may be a placeholder.

Quick Take

Zuora (ZUO) intends to raise $100 million from the sale of Class A shares in a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a prominent provider of subscription billing and management to businesses via its order-to-cash platform.

ZUO is going public in a potentially strong IPO market. We’ll see how the crop of software-enabled firms such as Dropbox (DBX) and Spotify (SPOT) fare in the current IPO environment.

Company

San Mateo, California-based Zuora was founded in 2007 to enable what it calls the ‘Subscription Economy’ by developing a platform for businesses to transition to a subscription business model.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Tien Tzuo, who was previously Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM).

Zuora has developed a large partnership program with Global Systems Integrators, or GSIs, that it leverages for ‘their role in advocating for transformation to subscription business models.’

Investors in the firm include Benchmark Capital, Redpoint Omega, Shasta Ventures, Tenaya Capital and Wellington Capital Management.

ZUO has raised investment to-date in excess of $286 million.

Technology

Zuora has created a cloud-based software platform that enables businesses of all sizes to sell software and services on a subscription basis.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm’s primary offering:

(Source: Zuora)

ZUO sells various aspects of its platform on a functional basis that allows businesses to utilize different modules based on their specific needs.

In addition, the firm has developed its ‘Connect Marketplace,’ which provides the ability to extend Zuora functionalities via integrations with other popular or specialized services.

ZUO also allows customers to build their own app integrations as needed to interface with its platform.

Customer Acquisition

Zuora has more than 950 customers in 30 countries, ‘including 15 of the Fortune 100 companies as of January 31, 2018.

In the most recent fiscal year, ZUO managed 95 million subscriptions on behalf of 77 million accounts in its system.

The firm obtains SME customers through systems integrators who sell the system along with their consulting services. ZUO has been selling internationally since 2011.

An aggressive system of cross-selling to its installed base combined with adding new industry verticals provides ZUO with enviable growth rates as it takes advantage of a significant shift in the way software services are purchased, whether from businesses or consumers.

Zuora’s cost of revenue for its primary subscription segment has fluctuated as follows:

FYE 2018: 26%

FYE 2017: 25%

FYE 2016: 26%

Additionally, Sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue have dropped significantly as the firm has continued to scale operations and increase its sales efficiency:

FYE 2018: 43%

FYE 2017: 55%

FYE 2016: 70%

The firm has also sharply increased its Professional Services revenues in the most recent fiscal year. Previously it had fluctuated between 25% - 35% of Subscription Revenue, but in FYE 2018 it increased to 39%.

Notably, in all three recent fiscal years, the cost of providing professional services have exceeded the revenue from that business segment.

Market

According to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud billing market is expected to grow from $5.68 billion in 2016 to $16.59 billion in 2021.

This represents an expected CAGR of 23.9%, which is a tremendous growth rate.

The main drivers for this forecasted growth include:

High demand for billing operations

Centralized, convergent billing solutions

Need to lower capital and operating expenditures

Customer retention and feedback functionality are expected to come to the forefront as increased customer acquisition costs require a more proactive customer-centric focus.

Although North America will retain the largest market share, the APAC region will account for the highest expected growth rate during the forecast period.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide subscription billing and processing services include:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Pabbly

Chargify

ChargeBee

Recurly

OneBill

Apttus

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amdocs (NYSE:DOX)

There are numerous other competitors that perform various subscription processing functions including CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and traditional ERP solutions.

Financials

ZUO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue at an increasing rate

Increased gross profit dollars

Uneven gross margin percentage

Stable cash used in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three fiscal years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Zuora S-1)

Revenue ($)

FYE 2018: $167.9 million, 48.6% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $113 million, 22.6% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $92.2 million

Gross Profit ($)

FYE 2018: $88 million

FYE 2017: $64.9 million

FYE 2016: $48.8 million

Gross Margin (%)

FYE 2018: 52%

FYE 2017: 57%

FYE 2016: 53%

Cash Used In Operations ($)

FYE 2018: $24.8 million cash used in operations

FYE 2017: $25 million cash used in operations

FYE 2016: $37.4 million cash used in operations

As of January 31, 2018, the company had $48.2 million in cash and $128.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ZUO intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares.

Class A shares will entitle the shareholder to one vote per share whereas Class B shares will receive ten votes per share. This is a mechanism for existing management and shareholders to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock, enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders, increase awareness of our company, and improve our competitive position. We intend to use the net proceeds that we receive from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including research and development and sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures.

So, given the vague nature of the above statement, management hasn’t meaningfully disclosed how it intends to use the IPO proceeds.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity and Needham & Company.

