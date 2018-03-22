Heidelbergcement's (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Heidelbergcement AG (OTCPK:HDELY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Bernd Scheifele - CEO

Lorenz Näger - CFO

Analysts

Paul Roger - Exane BNP Paribas

Philip Roseberg - Sanford C. Bernstein

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Betts - Data Based Analysis

Krishan Agarwal - Citigroup

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS Investment Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Business Year 2017 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you the conference is being recorded today on Thursday, the 22nd of March 2018.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your CEO, Bernd Scheifele. Please go ahead sir.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Hello to everybody here from Heidelberg. Thanks so much for joining us for our call on our full year numbers 2017. As usual, I'm sitting here today with Dr. Näger, Mr. Schaller and Mr. Kacar from Investor Relation team. Today, the exercise is a bit different than usual. I will be rather short. My main focus will be on the guidance. I think there is something to talk about. But I saw already from the analysts, some say it's very cautious. I will say it's very bullish. So let's wait and see. And Dr. Näger will lead you through the numbers below the operational result.

Now if I look at Chart 3, a little bit on the key numbers. I think our figures, if you go through the whole P&L, are very solid numbers, yes, the operations we discussed last time. One big issue for us this year was the integration of Italcementi. I think we have done a good job. We talked about that a little bit later. That was a transaction which was partially critically seen by some people in the capital market. I think it turns out to be a real success story. And if you look then through the numbers below EBITDA, and in a capital-intense industry, that's what we keep telling, there is an important life below EBITDA. If you look to interest burden are clearly going down and accordance as we guided here. And if you look to the tax rate or tax cash rate you, Dr. Näger will explain, it's also going down. But we are sticking what we told you 2 or 3 years ago that we are going to move towards shareholder-focused policy, meaning earnings per share is clearly up 36%. We said we're going to apply a progressive dividend policy. We have increased dividend now 8 -- for the eighth time in a row, plus 19%. So we continue to earn, I think, quite a significant premium on our cost of capital.

Chart 4 with the key financial figures underlines that. One number, which is important for our shareholders, group share profit is up by 40%. So what we have earned and really goes in the promise of our shareholders is up by 40%. If you look to CapEx, Dr. Näger will explain, I think we have been very disciplined, yes, on CapEx, as we said, yes, also on acquisitions. So that number is okay. Chart 5 shows you a little bit the development over the last 4 years, and I think there is a clear underlying positive trend. Chart 6 is quite interesting. First time now, almost 3 since a couple of -- since I would laid at least a decade or even more, we are paying more money, cash to our shareholders and to our bondholders. That's a policy which we had announced, I think, 2 or 3 years ago at the Capital Market in London, that the focus moves now from bondholders that was in 2015 to equity holders, and we walk the talk.

And then you see also Chart 7, earning of cost of capital. We are at 7.2%. That's a premium of 10% on our cost of capital. I think that's quite significant. That's not normal in our industry, as you know, yes. And some of you were very skeptical about Italcementi. You said Italcementi, you will not earn the cost of capital. It will take you 2 or 3 years. And we continued, even immediately after the first year of Italcementi's consolidation, to earn a premium on our cost of capital. Our EBITDA growth per region shows you on Chart 8 the whole story of last year, good development in the mature markets, especially in North America and Europe; clear recovery in Southern Europe, but also in Eastern Europe; clear headwind in Asia with margin pressure. You see that also in our peers and also margin pressure in some African markets.

Chart 9, the integration of Italcementi. If you lean back a little bit and you do not look only quarter-by-quarter,to say, hey, what happened. They bought it in -- we bought it in summer 2015. There was a lot of debate whether that's the right deal or not. And now if you look to the outcome and the integration is now done, you see that what we paid finally on a per ton basis is about €68 per ton because we disposed -- the disposed cement plants, we got an average price of about €200 per ton, and we believe that the €68 is a very solid figure, rather on the low end. And if you look to synergies, and you see the synergies in our P&L clearly visible, then we would have made an EBITDA of about 6.

If you look to implementation costs, that's obviously a key KPI in an acquisition. We are at about €345 million. Normally, a rule of thumb in a deal like that is that you pay one-off costs. You have one-off costs normally equal to synergies, yes? We are doing it at 62%. That's a rather low number. There has been a significant merger in our industry. I think the number they needed was 10x higher. That shows also that was a relatively efficient integration. And I would say, if you look back for me, from a professional, from a management point of view -- okay, see you on the Capital Markets Day, okay? That's not our interest. But if you look from a management point of view, the integration of Italcementi was even more -- was much more challenging than the integration of Hanson. Hanson was mostly U.K., U.S. and Australia. Here, we had to deal with countries like Italy, France, Spain, which ultimately not the easiest when -- to cut cost and reduce personnel. And I think our team has done a very good job. We have, by now, about reduced FTEs by 3,500. We didn't have any strike or social crisis or whatever. Also, this process was very smoothly managed.

And if we talk about Chart 10, these are now the synergies to go forward. We have increased the target to €550 million. And the ones who follow us regularly since a couple of years, you know when we came out with the deal in July 2015, we said we're going to do synergies of €175 million, yes? And when we negotiated the purchase price with the owners of Italcementi, as an assumption, Dr. Näger and myself, we had agreed on €125 million. We thought this is a relatively low number. That's why we came out this €175 million. Then after closing, we increased the number to €400 million. Well, we're going end up at €550 million. I think we will reduce by another 1,000 FTE, partially in Egypt, partially in some other European countries, yes.

If you look to the operating EBITDA bridge, I think we discussed it already last time, only 2 items for my side. You see the price component which increased by €101 million. You have to see, this is a net number, meaning that includes also the negative price impact of Indonesia. There, the cement price dropped by about 12% last year. Also, price dropped in Thailand about 10%; in Ghana, also 10%; and Tanzania. And the negative price impact from these 4 countries is around €150 million. So in the other countries, being these markets, that we have increased prices by €250, which is very consistent with the volume, 120, that we have more than offset the increase of input cost. That's what you see. So the real problem comes from the markets where we had negative price development, which are mainly 4 markets.

And the other one on the cost and other, the €348 million, a key component is energy. Energy went up by roughly €100 million, including a positive ForEx impact. But that means our overall energy bill went up by about close to 5% against coal and pet coke price increased between 30% to 40%. That shows also that our fuel switch policy, yes, had a key P&L impact. And if you look to companies from the industry, you will see that their energy input prices are much more significant than Heidelberg. And you really see that our local management has worked on the numbers. The volume side, I think, I leave. And I would just -- and also the group areas we have discussed last time, I agree, this also [indiscernible].

But I will give -- hand over the [indiscernible] talk to Dr. Näger, and he will explain now the numbers below operational side. Dr. Näger, please.

Lorenz Näger

Okay. Thank you, Dr. Scheifele. Good afternoon to everybody from my side. You have discussed already the operational result, which we already published in February in our trading statement. What we can see now is that the good development of the operating result finds its continuation in the P&L below the results from current operations, but also in the cash flow statement and as -- I mean, in the balance sheet.

So the highlights are that we were able to reduce additional ordinary result and improved it by 59% because we had less restructuring cost for Italcementi. Secondly, we have made use of the good refinancing condition in the debt market and our investment grade ratings. So this resulted in a further improvement of the financial result by another €102 million. Secondly, the tax position and the tax cash-out ratio has further improved. This was bit overshadowed by the amortization of the deferred tax assets due to Trump's tax reform, which I will explain later. As of total of this, free cash flow further increased to €1.4 billion and the net debt position improved by another €304 million. So -- and I also think that you can see, from our figures, a very disciplined cash allocation, which I also will explain.

On Slide 22, you can see the income statement 2017. Additional ordinary result reduced to minus €133 million. Financial result stands at cost of €391 million compared to previous year figure of €491 million. So that's a reduction of €100 million. By comparing the 2 figures, you should keep in mind that Italcementi was consolidated 1st of July 2016. So that the additional debt coming from Italcementi, which is around €4 billion, was in previous year figures only the 6 months. Whereas, in the reported year 2017, it is the full 12 months. This shows you how, in the current capital market, the debt market environment, our financial result continues to improve.

On the income taxes, you can see that we have income tax of €606 million. This includes amortization on the deferred tax asset from -- due to the U.S. tax reform of €285 million. You know that by the tax reform, there are 2 major impacts on our deferred tax asset, which is, firstly, the reduction of the tax rate from 35% to 21%; and secondly, the limited usability of carryforward losses in each single year. They cannot exceed 30% of the EBITDA in the first year. So we will make a longer -- we will have a longer use for our deferred tax asset and, as IFRS says, that you can only include 5 years. So therefore, the deferred tax asset needed to be reduced. The total effect is a fewer accounting effect, has no impact on the cash flow or on the actual tax. And HeidelbergCement will clearly benefit from 2018 from the reduced tax rate in U.S. so that the cash payout for tax, which is the key figure from my perspective, will further improve here.

Then on the minorities, we have contribution of the minority shareholders in our subsidiaries of €141 million. The figure also reduced. And as you may have seen from the press conference from Indocement, that's the main impact as the result of Indocement, but, also for example, Thailand or Egypt went down. So the share of profit that goes to minorities has reduced. So this [indiscernible] a group share of profit of €918 million, which is an improvement of -- by 40% compared to last year.

Slide 23 shows you the additional ordinary result. The main items come from Italcementi integration, transaction integration and restructuring. We still have some restructuring costs in some countries like Egypt, France and Morocco, where we see further room for improvement and have launched new efficiency programs and, therefore, put restructuring expense of €78 million to the balance sheet -- to the P&L, which brings then our total cost for the transaction, for integration and restructuring of Italcementi operations to roughly €345 million. All other points are a bit minor in the additional ordinary result and represent single events, nonrecurring events, which are there but in, let's say, normal magnitude.

Slide 24 is to improvement of the net financial result. It mainly comes from the reduction of the interest expense but also the other financial result. The other financial costs could be reduced by another €18 million. And by that, we see also here is also improvement.

Cash tax ratio on Slide 25. That's the key performance indicator it takes, for me, what do we actual pay. The green line shows you the yearly rate payments in relation to the pretax profit, and the red one is the 3 years' average as we do prepayment or we have to do late payments if declared -- tax declaration of the previous year require. So the average is that -- the 3 years' average is a good indicator, and this one is also clearly indicating downward. So you've now reached 24.8%, which is a good figure. The best figure we saw probably in the last 10 years. But we are still see cash tax payment further trending down as globally, and especially in U.S., interest -- sorry, tax rates are going down. European Union now has an average of 21% tax rate, and U.S. has 21%. So there is still potential to improve our cash position.

On Slide 26, the cash flow statement. You see the cash flow from operating activities has improved by €160 million. We have again been very successful in our working capital management. Last year, we were able to reduce our working capital by €97 million, and that's one -- typically, you can do it only once. But we achieved to do it even another €7 million. It's not a big figure. But taking into account that our activity has further expanded, I think that's a very, very good outcome. And our operational managers have worked hard to get that in good shape. You can really see from that figure that the company is certainly working at each single level to improve our cash flow generation.

The same if you look to the decrease in provisions, you can see an improvement by roughly €50 million, which also shows that the expense for reducing our staff, especially in Italcementi countries, has little bit slowed down in the current year. The payout was a bit less, which shows you that the major part of the restructuring here has been successful terminated.

Cash flow from investing activities. Also, here, you can see the discipline €837 million net payout we have guided in the range of €1 billion to €1.1 billion, and the main difference comes from the proceeds from fixed asset disposals. We're very active in disposing noncore assets. We have reported about the Carroll Canyon real estate in Southern California, roughly 18 million, and quite a number of others. Here, also, Italcementi gives us a good environment because they own or used to own a lot of noncore assets, which we now continue to dispose. If you take the comparison cash flow from investing activities, this year minus 8 -- cash out of €837 million. If you take out from previous year figures the Italcementi acquisition, then previous year was €937 million -- €935 million, sorry. So roughly €50 million improvement on a comparable basis, and I mean, that also demonstrates our ability to generate cash and have a very disciplined approach to CapEx.

Slide 27 then you -- shows you our cash allocation strategy. The horizontal green bars show you the free cash flow generation in our internal definition, which is operating cash flow minus state and business CapEx. And this key figure for us shows how much cash the company can generate by keeping its competitive position. This free cash flow has increased from €910 million in 2015 to €1.4 billion, so over two years periods. That's quite a significant improvement in our ability to generate cash.

Then you can see the split, how we have used our cash flow. We have used the relatively small amount for the company, €291 million for portfolio management, meaning growth CapEx minus disposals; €583 million for debt payback; €317 million dividends for HeidelbergCement Aktiengesellschaft; and €212 million for dividend to minorities, especially to shareholders of Indocement because we are actively repatriating cash from our non-fully owned subsidiaries.

Slide 28 then shows you our balance sheet. The remarkable movement here is that the balance sheet total has reduced by €2.6 billion. We are now down to €34.6 billion; previous year, €37.1 billion. The main reason here is the currencies. The euro has appreciated quite significantly compared to the U.S. dollar, and that led to a decrease to a CTIA from the currency of more than €2 billion, out of which €1.7 billion then end up in the equity. So all the other positions remain more or less stable compared to last year. So the main impact, which we see here, is the currency effect.

Slide 29 shows you the improvement of our pension obligations. That's an important point for us to work on. We have, firstly, significantly reduced the obligations of the company towards our pensioners. And secondly, we again had a good year in managing our pension fund assets, where our returns on our managed assets again outperformed the increase in obligations from reduction of the discount rate. So for balance, we had more profits from that than our discount rate is and, therefore, a positive balance and, by that, reducing our pension obligations.

Slide 30 then again shows you the value creation of the company. Now in the first year after acquisition, you know that our guidelines provide that we have to reach this after 3 years. In this case, we have reached it immediately after the acquisition. That's a good sign. We were able to reduce the capital employed in Italcementi but also to enhance the returns and, by that, increasing the spread now to 0.6 percentage points, which is a good result compared to the history in the last 10 years, but also compared to industry performance in total.

Then Slide 31 repeat Slide 19, if I'm not mistaken. So that doubling, nice to see, but also nice to look at -- sorry, Slide 6, nice to look at. Please note it's the eighth increase in the dividend in a row, the second record dividend in HeidelbergCement, reiterating our statement to return cash to shareholders and brings us on our path to achieve 40% distribution rate in -- or for the year 2019. We are currently at payout ratio of 36%.

I mean, that's it from the financial side, and I would give back to Dr. Scheifele for the guidance 2018.

Bernd Scheifele

Dr. Näger, thanks a lot. Now for the outlook 2018, we have changed the format now. Before we come now, in the typical, what you would like very much, some do not like, micro analysis per market. Let me maybe two broad statements. So first of all, the outlook, which we have put together to the region, reflects a little bit our view on the market and also heavily my view. I have been, in the first 10 weeks of the week -- the year, I have been traveling through all regions. I have been two weeks in Asia 2x. I was 1 week in the U.S. Two weeks ago, I spent more than 1 week in Africa, various trips in Europe. So I think I know a bit where we are. And my view on the market today is clearly more optimistic than when we talked last time in February, because I think -- especially volume, but especially price momentum in the markets is clearly stronger. That's the first statement.

The second statement, and that underpins the first one, is at the bottom of the page. If you know our industry and you want to see what's a little bit the temperature in the industry, it's always important to look a little bit what the export prices of clinker in the Mediterranean and in the Asia are doing. What that shows you whether there is import threat and we also have [indiscernible]. At the moment, it will be clinker in Shanghai and also in the Mediterranean, influenced heavily by Turkey, is around $36 up to €37 per ton of clinker. When we talked a year ago, it was about below €30. We talked about prices, €27, €28, €29. So prices per clinker up by about 20% in Asia and in the Mediterranean. Secondly freight rates are up by about 30%. So the cost of the importers are significantly up with the consequence that there's much more room for price increasing for the domestic markets. And the other point in Asia is that China continues, since January, February, to import clinker from Vietnam and absorbs a big portion of the excess capacity in Asia. And that shows you that the underlying sentiment in the industry is, in my opinion, relatively solid.

If we talk about the U.S., yes, North America, then we would expect for the south, especially for us in Texas and Houston, a clear recovery on the post hurricane rebuild. We think that will hit the market probably in the second half. We are more optimistic also on Houston, especially in the ready-mixed market on pricing. We go for a price increase in ready-mixed Houston by 1st of April for about $4, and we are relatively confident that we will get that. So we are -- for Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Texas, we are very confident and also for Florida.

California, the whole west will see a very strong year. I think that's going to be the strongest region of the U.S. this year. It's driven by the Californian infrastructural program of about 5 billion per year, we see that already clearly visible in the market, and also strong residential. Residential comes back in San Diego, L.A., Central Valley, San Francisco. So the markets at the West Coast is clearly very strong. We go for a $8 price increase in the north and the south, and we're very confident that we will get that by 1st of April.

In the region north, if you talk Northwest, that's a bit Midwest, that's about Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, here, we see good overall trend in residential commercial. The markets are more or less sold out. Pricing should be solid with up $6, $7, $8. So we're going to hit pricing around $125 up to $130 per ton.

In the Northeast, yes, that looks a little bit more difficult, that's the area of Boston, New York down to Washington. First of all, we had very harsh winter. We have today again snowstorm in Maryland and Virginia. I was there 2 weeks ago. There was also, again, a snowstorm. So even in March, still snow. So we had a slow start. And we see also negative impact of McInnis on pricing. So I would expect, for the area of Boston, New York, maybe a price increase of $2 per ton, reaching then maybe $110, yes. But it's clear that, here, pricing environment will be more difficult. Overall, for the U.S., we are confident.

Canada should have a strong run. In the Prairie, gas drilling is clearly up. B.C. Vancouver is very strong, and also the Seattle Portland, as for us, Washington is part of the region Canada, very strong residential and commercial. And we see price increases between $8 to $10 in Canada and in Washington. Especially Seattle, Portland, we expect a very good year. But also West Canada should be clearly up.

Europe, clear message. Europe price recovery all over the place. Eastern Europe coming back economically very strong. If you saw the latest forecast on GDP growth, European GDP growth in Eastern Europe is clearly going up [indiscernible]. And what is good to see that the first time since I'm around, the growth in our market is no longer only driven by Brussels money on infrastructure, but residential sector in Europe, Eastern Europe is really picking up because the private wealth creation with high salary increase is really taking place. So in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, private residential is clearly up. Pricing environment is good. Poland, we go for a price increase about €4; Russia, €4; Czech Republic, Romania, €1; and also Kazakhstan, €2 to €3.

Western Europe, also volume-wise, good. Bene, Germany, volumes are solid. Pricing good in Bene. We think we get price increases of about €3.50, €3.60; in Germany, €2, €2.50 due to consolidation in the market; France, about €2 France. Volume should be good. We see a clear mark-on effect also in France, residential aspect. We see the Grand Paris project. We see the Olympics. So France infrastructure should be strong. Our French management team is very positive about the market. Italy, volumes market should be maybe up 1% -- 2%. In the region northeast, where we are, the market should be up 5%, 6%, driven by big state infrastructure projects, especially the Brenner tunnel, the tunnel. We have the -- we have a big portion of that contract. So we would expect, for Northeast Italy, a growth rate of about 5%, 6% on volume. We have increased the price increase of €10 per ton, starting from the 1st of March. And at the moment, this runs very well. I was in Italy last week to discuss the situation with our management and the sales force. We are pretty optimistic that this price increase will stick to a very large extent. We get good support from the market.

Question mark in Europe is U.K., yes? That's the question, weather, how the Brexit will evolve. Also here, until now, if you take the weather out, because the weather -- also in U.K., they still had snow in our Whatley quarry, which -- in London, there was snow one Monday still, yes. So -- but otherwise, it was difficult. I got stuck Wednesday. A week ago, I got stuck in London because there was all over snow. We could not continue to Manchester. The country was really closed down. But if the weather goes -- becomes normal, daily volumes are in good shape. The market is doing better than what we had expected at the moment, yes?

Then the rest of the continent -- if you look Africa, overall, good. Morocco market was weak due to rain, but that's good for us because rain is, from our view, very important because the [indiscernible] is part of the industry is still agriculture. Egypt, we're going to have a very good first quarter. Why? First of all, elections. Sisi goes for reelection at the end of the month. And what happened, the Egyptian government has closed off the Sinai, which is for security reasons and which is nice for the cement industry because the army has their 6 million ton plant. They cannot -- get the product out, and there's also an international competitor with a cement plant in Sinai. He also cannot export in the market in Cairo, in short, in total by about 9 million tons. And the price went up to about GBP 750 per ton. That's about $43. That's up compared to last year more than 40%, 45%, and we expect a very solid first quarter. And then we have a new government. And then I would say I keep my fingers crossed for the second quarter. So -- but at least, also, in Egypt, we had a good start. I talked to our manager just yesterday, that looks pretty good at the moment.

In Africa, overall, markets are strong, Ghana market, plus 14%; Tanzania, plus 10%, 12%. Overall, strong growth. Pricing, Ghana, stable; Tanzania, up versus last year, $10. So overall, Africa, we think, is going well. Also Turkey, very strong volume, plus 10%, pricing up €5 per ton. So Africa, overall, clearly improving.

Asia. Indonesia, there will be a lot of question about Indonesia. Indonesia, the market first [indiscernible], as some of you will know, was strong. Market growth was close to 9%. We were growing about -- in the industry, in about 12%. Some competitors are trying to increase prices, especially in Central Java and West Java. Partially, we have followed. The key challenge in Asia or the main challenge is the energy price. Coal is still relatively expensive.

Australia will have a strong year. I -- Sydney is clearly booming. Melbourne is also very strong. Even Brisbane is slightly coming back. The mining industry comes back. The weak area is still Perth. Western Australia is still flattish. In cement, we think we have already done a price increase of AUD 4, AUD 5 for 1st of January. And in ready-mixed, we expect pricing to go up 1st of April between AUD 6 to AUD 7 per [indiscernible]. I think we will have another strong year in Eastern Australia.

India, market should be all right. We go in an election year. Volume, 6%, 7% up; pricing, 6%, 7% up above inflation. in Thailand, also recovery is under way. Pricing is up versus last year 10%. The new young king is in, and we hope that now the economy also gets more traction. So that's a little bit the overall outlook.

If you look on the last page. That's our guidance, mid to high single digit. And now we can discuss whether this is bullish or whether this is very shy. That depends a bit on how you view on it. If you want to sum it up, I think, there are 2 key issues. If you look from a country point of view, there is the Bermuda Triangle between the upside in the U.S. The downside question mark in Indonesia and what happens to our friends on -- in Britain. These are the 3 critical countries. The rest, I think, should be pretty solid or I think we have a clear view on how that should develop.

And the second point is a little bit the energy price. As we discussed last time in February, we discussed about Chinese New Year, blah, blah, blah coal-wise. And as I told you, the coal spot price after Chinese New Year fall -- already dropped by $10. So that moved also in our direction. In Asia, the price is still relatively high. But also coal, at the moment, is trending down, and that's obviously also a very important factor. Okay. The rest is unchanged.

And now we open for any questions you might have. Thanks a lot.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from Paul Roger from Exane BNP Paribas.

Paul Roger

I guess I'll start with the obvious one, which is indeed on, basically, how conservative guidance is. I mean, obviously, long term, I think Heidelberg like-for-like EBITDA growth has been sort of 5%. Listening to your comments, having toured the world and also seen what's happened with the clinker price, it sounds like a year that should be quite a bit above that. So were you not tempted to be maybe a little bit more ambitious? And then the second question is just on the dividend policy. Your payout ratio, obviously, 36%. Is that a payout ratio you're likely to stick within the long term? Or could there be some potential to increase that in the future?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. So you belong to the fraction what I see from my overview for [indiscernible], maybe you're too conservative. Other people in the industry always believe that Scheifele is always bullish. So sometimes I try to change a little bit. At least, finally, we try to deliver. As I told you, yes, I think over the last -- if you look to our numbers over 5, 6, 7 years, by and large, whatever happens in the industry, we have been delivering an EBITDA growth of 5%, 6%. And that includes a drop in profits in Indonesia from the peak of €350 million. You know what I mean. That's what we have to digest. And so that shows you a little bit the strength or, if you want, also the weakness of our portfolio. We think it's a very strong portfolio because it has the ability to compensate. And Italcementi gave us obviously a lot of upside potential because the company was a little bit under-managed. And if you bring it up to Heidelberg standard, we can improve the results very significantly. And that's a little bit what you see in our guidance. Another question, is there more upside or downside? I think a key question is the U.S. and is Indonesia.

I think on the U.S., I agree with you. I'm also more bullish. I think U.S. should have normally a very good year. You see the consensus of the OECD for U.S., for economic growth, was upgraded 2 days ago from 2.5% close to 2.9% growth, and that is normally for our industry, construction industry, very good news. Second point, we have an election year in U.S., and that's why normally spending tends to go up a little bit in November. I think that's a little bit an issue. That's why on the U.S., I would agree with you. I think there should be -- maybe if things go well and the weather is better than last year, we should have a relatively good run. And on the U.K., I would expect that -- I think, also, this will work out better. And obviously, what we will not do is that we're going -- or that's at least our management target, we're not going to drop our RCO result in U.K. again by €50 million, because that's what happened last year. And all the positive -- as a result, improvements in Italy, France, Spain and Germany were eaten up by the significant drop of profitability in the U.K. And I think it is a clear message that we will avoid at any price. And then we come to Indonesia, and that's obviously always difficult to predict.

The market is very volatile, and at the moment, the volumes are clearly better. Pricing is also starting to improve, consciously, very aggressive. And the major concern at the moment is more on the variable costs, meaning the coal price is higher or does the currency stay stable. That's a little bit more a concern, whereas the market parameters are clearly more favorable than a year ago, where we have negative [indiscernible] we talked at the time. Now we are at -- Heidelberg is up. Italcementi is up the first 2 months, about 12.5%. That's a clear different message than a year ago. And to the dividend policy, Dr. Näger?

Lorenz Näger

Yes. On the dividend policy, we have in the Capital Market Day in 2015, we have said that we want to reach midterm payout ratio of 40% to 45% on the adjusted group net profit, yes? So that's the target. Currently, on this measure, we are 36%. So we are slowly approaching our target. We still have 2 to 3 years to reach that. And I'm -- as I see the development in the moment, we will reach this target sector then in 2020 for the year 2019. Please note, it's progressive dividend. So even if results go down, we do not like to cut a dividend. That's what our expectation is. So we have to be a little bit careful and prudent then not to overshoot on that. But I think, we -- the company definitely and the cash flow generation definitely has the potential for further positive development on the dividend side in absolute terms and, to a limited extent, in the payout ratio. Okay?

Paul Roger

Yes, got it. Could I just ask one -- also one quick follow-up Dr. Näger, just on the guidance. You talked about FX having a impact of about €80 million in February. If spot stay where it is today, is that still the case? And also just to clarify, is that on OI? And what is the impact on EBITDA?

Lorenz Näger

Yes. The figure you used, so the €80 million is on the RCO level. On the RCOBD level, it is in the range of €150 million. So that had a quite significant impact on the result figure as such. But also on the balance sheet, that's what you saw. That's a €2 billion negative CTIA I was talking about. And thirdly, it has a €380 million negative impact on the net debt position, yes? So without the FX, our net debt position would be clearly below €8.5 billion, yes. So that was mainly the dollar amount.

Operator

Your next question comes from Phil Roseberg from Bernstein.

Philip Roseberg

Just a couple of questions, one on guidance again, if you don't mind. Just on the CapEx guidance, the 2018 guidance seems a bit lower than what we had sort of been led to believe perhaps in the previous presentations and Capital Markets Day, especially on the development CapEx part. And I just wanted to sort of understand what is the reason behind the 2018 sort of low lowish number, but also how we should think about CapEx going forward in the medium term. The second question is just about sort of restructuring. You talked about Italy and pricing, but I think there's also the opportunity to restructure the portfolio you now have in Italy and even dispose of some of the assets that you have acquired. I think there was one disposal, which you need to make in the next, I think, couple of months. Perhaps you can give us an update on that. And also, any updates you can give us on the restructuring of the French production facilities and where that could go? And linked to restructuring, perhaps also, is there a scenario where the Indonesian industry will be restructured? And is this a reason for basically keeping the price low where it is today?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Roseberg. I'm not sure whether -- I don't know. Okay, guidance is bullish. So you're saying you're bullish, okay. CapEx, I saw the -- no figure into 2018 is mainly, I think, driven by disposals. As -- that -- as we told you, that we do -- we have made a systematic portfolio review. And we are constantly working on disposing assets which are noncore and are not living up to our financial returns, and that's mainly in Germany. The line business, that deal is already signed. We have already cashed in, in March €125 million. We are in the process to selling the white cement business in Egypt. We have sold the white cement business in North America to Cementir. We're going to -- we have sold a minority position also in a Syrian cement plant, which -- the team is now done. We have sold Kuwait terminal assets in Saudi Arabia, and we are also in the process -- and we have also sold and signed cement back factory in Egypt. So I know you are a fan of portfolio optimization. We listen. So we are really systematically doing that. That's a lot of smaller transaction. But at the end of the day, it adds up and that will continue. And you asked about portfolio in Italy.

You are right. We are requested by the Italian antitrust office to make 2 disposals. One is the Matadoni plant in Naples and the other is the terminal that's in Southern Italy. We are close to sign deals on both of these transaction. I think we talk about days to get this done, yes, and we would expect also proceeds in the middle double-digit euro amount. That's where we are. And on the French portfolio, we are working on that. That mainly applies to the French cement industry and especially to our situation in Paris, where we have also a problem with our limestone deposit. That's on its way, but it's confidential. You know the French unions, they're a little bit not easy to deal with. So we have to be very careful what we say there. And then there was a question, consolidation in Indonesia. That's obviously an issue, where, at the moment, with the current price level, a lot of the local guys are already below the water. And that should trigger further consolidation on the cement industry in Indonesia, and we will obviously take a very close look to that. That's right.

Philip Roseberg

So is the pricing in Indonesia, in your view, just driven by market dynamics? Or is the pricing being sort of held down, I guess, voluntarily to sort of trigger this consolidation?

Bernd Scheifele

I would say you saw that Semen Gresik is already trying to increase price. We followed partially because we want to keep now our local market share in Jakarta and in Western Java. And -- so at the moment, I think the focus is a little bit more on consolidation than on price recovery. [indiscernible] still seems to have a volume strategy. But you have to see in Indonesia, that's why I mentioned it, I still expect everybody is suffering on the variable costs, yes. So the increase in coal price is not -- hurts a lot, all players, yes, because the coal they pay in dollars, yes, and the cash flow comes in Indonesian rupiah, yes. And then if their currency gets even a little bit weaker, yes, things do not become easier. I think that's what it is at the moment. And another point is -- I think, otherwise, there comes a question anyway on that. I saw that, obviously, there, at the moment, some rumors or there seems to be some irritation or confusion about a change of regulation on importing of cement and clinker into Indonesia, and that's why also the share price of Indocement seems to be pretty much under pressure today. Okay, I know the case.

Obviously, what's the issue? The issue is that in January, midst of January, and I discussed that already, generally, the Indonesian management, the regulation on importing, clinker and cement was changed from the wording point of view. And the whole background was that at the island opposite to Singapore, a local Indonesian player couldn't get cement and he wanted to import cement or clinker, I think, 400,000 tons by changing the wording. This was now allowed. And he got import because he needs to have the regulation, then you still need an import permit, yes. So it's not the regulation [indiscernible]. You still need the permit. Without the permit, you can't do anything. And that permit was granted, and now the market seems to be concerned that now also our friends from China can easily get permits to import. Obviously, the cement association and Indocement is actively engaged in discussion with the ministry that the wording does not change the policy of permitting. And until now, no other permit has been granted. So -- and I think there's a little bit irritation on that. I think that we will -- we can handle that. And I would not expect that, in an election year, Chinese clinker or cement will flood Indonesia because we have regional and local elections in Indonesia. Next year, we have the federal election. And I think they will look for their local producers. I think that's a little bit the situation at the moment in Indonesia. Okay? Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Arnaud Lehmann

Two questions on my side. Firstly, on the U.S., I guess you gave your scenario for volumes and pricing, and it's all sounding quite optimistic. However, there have been some talks around cost inflation in the U.S. To some extent, the wages, salaries are moving up and also transportation cost. The cost of trucks seems to be increasing significantly as well. So could you please discuss that a little bit. And are you confident that pricing can cover this cost inflation? That's my first question. My second question is regarding your capital allocation. You're giving a fairly low CapEx guidance. You mentioned some potential disposals. When you think about 2018 and maybe '19, are you still in the mood of further reducing the debt? Or do you start considering potential acquisition in the coming months?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Lehmann. You are right on the cost inflation, and I think that's -- or not -- or let's say on the wage shortage, must be very clear. If you travel around the world, the main problem in our industry, in U.S., in Canada, in Australia, in Europe, in Germany, for example, but also in Eastern Europe, now even in Poland, Czech Republic, we have shortage of labor. The order books are all in good shape. It's not a concern about volumes. It's not a concern about pricing. It's the question, get me the whole staff produced and up to the customer. That's the main concern. I had a long discussion with our guys last -- 10 days ago in Houston, yes, after the hurricane. We have a clear shortage on truck drivers. We have it also in Germany. We have it even in the U.K, We have in the Czech Republic. We have it in Poland. Truck drivers are short. So to get the staff produced and get it to the construction site, that is a clear challenge.

So the discussion with the local management is moving very much about do we have enough volumes, do we have enough price. They say, Scheifele, don't worry. The point is we have to make sure we get the bloody staff produced and the cost do not explode. That's a clear point. So that shows you a little bit that the overall situation in the industry, that's what I try to make you in the overall remark, is positive. And the key issue is going to be on worker availability, et cetera. And in the U.S., the situation is even worse because Trump is closing the borders. The South Americans are no longer -- or the Mexicans no longer to enter, and they are the, typically, guys who do the asphalt jobs and who do work on the construction side. And that's why we have a clear shortage on drivers. It's a clear issue. So you're right. But I think we can manage that. And on capital allocation, message is very clear. We want to get leverage down, and at the same time, we are always looking whether we can improve our existing market positions by further bolt-on acquisitions, smaller deals, JVs. And for us, the buzzword is value creation by synergies, because we think we know how to realize synergies.

And we are not looking for other continents, go in Latin America. That's not the case. But if we have a smaller aggregates business in U.S., which is close to some of our core operations, we will definitely take a close look at that, that's what we have been doing in last year and that's what we're going to continue to do. And at the same time, we watch the net debt position. That's always the dilemma for us as managers. We have -- on the one side, we have to look to get the net debt down. At the same time, we want to still grow the company. And that's what we try to do, a middle-of-the-road policy. Sometimes, we are little bit left of the middle of the road. Sometimes, it's more right. But we always try to steer around that ideal line. That's our job, that's what we are paid and that's what we are going to continue to do. Okay? Another question?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from Mike Betts from Data Based Analysis.

Michael Betts

My two questions, please. The first one, it seems a major change with China now importing cement. I mean, are you convinced that that's going to continue rather than just be a temporary factor? I mean I'm trying to work out what's caused it, because in theory, they've got plenty of surplus capacity. That's my first question, please. And my second question, we've now got in accounts the product split of sales and profits and so ready-mixed and asphalt last year. The EBITDA dropped from like 136 to 55. I now you're kind of operating countries by vertical integration, but I'm just trying to understand why there was such a drop there. And I guess is the potential a big bounce back in in 2018 if it was caused by, for example, high liquid asphalt cost?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. The last one, you are right, the bitumen cost went up quite a bit, especially in the U.K. That was the major hit that hit us by about GBP 10 million. But I would have to check that number more in detail, Mr. Betts. On China, that's driven mainly by 2 factor. The cement prices in China, they went up compared to last year, 40%. That's why our Chinese operations at the moment are nicely profitable, yes? And since the Chinese clinker is so expensive, it's cheaper to import from Vietnam. That's the whole message. And the second point is -- so the central planning committee in Beijing, they exercised a very efficient but tight policy how long you can operate your kilns. You know what I mean. In China, this is not a free market. The president is selling free market and globalization. But in the cement industry, you get all those from the central planning committee, Clear #1, influential can run February 1 until March 15; close down period 15th of March, 15th of May; operating period 15th of May, 1st of July; keep it shut down, 1st of October. That's how the industry is managed, and that's why the product is still relatively short. That's free market in China. I think that's the...

Michael Betts

And the reason that they're making those dictates is environmental?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, yes, also for environmental reasons exactly. And by that, they're reducing the CO2 and whatever. That's how they manage. We think this is a great model for Egypt. We have a lot of overcapacity, and that would keep -- help us making nice prices and also making good money. So that's how it works in China. And as long as the central planning committee continues that, they're going to start importing cement. Because importing clinker cement from Vietnam, you still make a margin. How long that will run? Don't ask Scheifele, call Beijing to find out more.

Operator

And your next question comes from Krishan Agarwal from Citigroup.

Krishan Agarwal

My question on guidance is already answered.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, very good. So we take the last question. That's it.

Operator

Your next question comes from Gregor from UBS.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Two questions then. So the first one, obviously, you've got a Capital Markets Day coming up. Can you give us a sneak preview what you intend to communicate? Last time, you gave some medium-term target. But is it -- are you intending to change target? Or is it not on the agenda? That's the first one. Second question is on working capital. I want to understand, your ratios have improved over the years. So I want to understand whether -- and to what extent you use any financial initiatives to get there, so including receivable factoring, for example, or supply chain financing. Is this something you used or not really?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. I maybe talk to Capital Market Day. Sorry, I do all this [indiscernible], yes, and we will give you then the new guidance, yes. And we always try to surprise you a little bit, hopefully, positive, yes. And at the moment, I think we cannot give you any because we have not discussed. That will be a detailed discussion also between Dr. Näger and myself a little bit, what's going to be the overall guidance, yes. But as you know, HeidelbergCement is, I don't know what, 146 years old, yes. We are not going for revolutions. We go for evolutions. So we're not going to become a digital venture capital company, yes, in the Capital Market Day. So I think we're going to talk about our core business, but it's too early for me. And working capital, Dr. Näger will answer.

Lorenz Näger

Yes, Our focus on working capital management now is a little bit smooth. We have greatly -- step, we have greatly improved our, what we call, DPO-DSO balance, yes, which is the balance in outstanding capital between accounts receivable and accounts payable. And there, we are focusing on measures which are dutiful to improve debt ratio. Just as an example, which was very successful, is that we decreased the time lag between delivery and sending out the invoice. Our customers want to have the invoice as early as possible. That's also in our sense. One or 2 years ago, we had a delay of 7 days, and we have reduced that by 1 -- down to 1 or 2 days. And that leads to situation where our customers is happier, and we have less days sales outstanding. So we used quite a big range of that, but I do not want to disclose in detail what we are doing. That's quite a sensitive information, timing. And we have been quite successful. And now the focus, which we do, is shifting from DSO-DPO balance, more towards efficient management of inventory. I mean, some industry is a little bit -- are a bit better than us, and we try to find out how that works and what we can do to further improve our working capital. If you look over the last 8 or 10 years since we do it, I mean, on a comparable basis, we have reduced our working capital by more than €1.5 billion. So that was over the last year. It's a major contributor to our cash flow, and we think there is still potential in it.

Lorenz Näger

Okay. This ends our call. Thank you very much for your...

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thanks a lot. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Lorenz Näger

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. And with that, that does conclude your conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.