Global Medical REIT 7.50% Preferred: An Update

I published an article on Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) in October last year recommending not to buy the common stock but rather to look at the preferred stock which was issued in September 2017. Recent months have me right. GMRE common’s price has fallen from c. $9.20 to c. $7.20 a share between October 2017 and March 2018. I agree that part of the price movement is no doubt attributable to the REIT sell-off in the beginning of the year. On the other hand, shareholders also began to realize the weakness of the common stock’s position. In this article, we recap the main reason to avoid the common stock first; then we review the preferred and assess its safety based on 4th-quarter numbers.

Avoid the common stock because of the misalignment of interest

Just as a reminder, here is the company’s description:

Global Medical REIT Inc. is an externally managed Maryland corporation, engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share.

In short, GMRE is a small externally managed healthcare REIT. In my initial article on GMRE, I argued that external managers are bad for common stockholders, especially because of a misalignment of interest. The contract between the company and its external manager stipulates that GMRE must pay a fee of 1.5% of equity, paid in GMRE’s shares. This type of contract provides a strong incentive to grow equity, but there is no incentive to grow shareholder value or value per share. External management can grow equity through continuous issuance of shares diluting previous common shareholders.

Unlike the common issue, the preferred stock is somewhat protected from the misalignment of the external management. The potential dilution from issuing additional stock to fund the company’s growth and from the management’s compensation paid in shares is worrisome for common shareholders but has a neutral or even a positive effect on preferred shareholders’ position. In fact, common stock’s issuance strengthens the balance sheet and provides a buffer as the preferred has seniority on the common. Payment of compensation in shares has no effect because no cash leaves the company and there is no deterioration of the balance sheet. That’s why I would argue that the preferred stock makes a better investment than the common. Let’s review the preferred.

GMRE preferred's description

On September 15, 2017, GMRE issued its first preferred stock at par $25 and 7.50% yield. This issue pays $1.875 per annum or $0.46875 per quarter on 1/31, 4/30, 7/31 and 10/31 to holders of record on the record date which will be 1/15, 4/15, 7/15 and 10/15 respectively. The preferred is callable as of September 15, 2022. From the press release:

Global Medical REIT Inc. (the “Company”), today announced that on September 15, 2017 it closed on the issuance of 3,105,000 shares of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Series A Preferred Stock”), inclusive of 405,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued in connection with the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, raising aggregate net proceeds of approximately $75 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses paid or payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock has an initial liquidation preference of $25 per share. The Company expects trading of the Series A Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange to commence on October 16, 2017 under the symbol “GMRE PrA.”

As the characteristics of this new issue are fairly standard, I will jump to the question of whether or not the preferred shares are safe. You may find the prospectus here.

Preferred stock safety: dividend coverage

To assess the safety of a preferred share, we have to consider the coverage of the interest charge and preferred dividends. I compute the coverage as follow: Start with AFFO, add back the interest charge and quarterly preferred dividends, then compare the results with the sum of interest and quarterly preferred dividends. Let’s review the last 3 quarters:

First in Q2 of 2017:

Q2 coverage AFFO 2 535 375 Pf dividend 1 455 469 Interest 1 990 499 3.00 Total 5 981 343 Interest+div 3 445 968 1.74

17Q3:

Q3 coverage AFFO 3 614 295 Pf dividend 1 455 469 Interest 2 174 683 3.33 Total 7 244 447 Interest+div 3 630 152 2.00

And 17Q4:

Q4 coverage AFFO 3 352 000 Pf dividend 1 456 000 Interest 2 168 000 3.22 Total 6 976 000 Interest+div 3 624 000 1.92

The trend is positive, going from a 1.74x coverage in Q2 to a 1.92x coverage in Q4. Although I’m still not very comfortable with the current coverage - I would like to see it well above 2x - the trend is encouraging. Preferred shareholders should carefully monitor this indicator.

Funding the growth

Global Medical REIT is a growing company as evidenced by this chart representing the annualized rent growth by quarter:

Source: March Presentation

This is good because bigger companies tend to be safer for preferred and debt holders. To fund its growth, GMRE will need new capital. Currently, the company utilizes its revolver capacity to make acquisitions but in a longer term they need to find other sources of capital. GMRE could issue new common shares, new preferred shares, or bonds. For preferred shareholders, the best case is the issuance of new common equity, the two other options having a rather negative effect. That’s why we should also monitor carefully the evolution of the capital structure. Again, in the last conference call (links to the webcast on this page), the management only talked about using the revolver capacity to fund the next couple of acquisitions.

Conclusion

I’m long GMRE’s preferred since October 2017 and I added some on the February sell-off. The dividend coverage is going in the right direction. The evolution of the capital structure and the discipline of acquisition need to be monitored carefully. I would stay away from the common stock for now. I could reconsider it only if an internalization of management happens and if the dividend gets covered by FFO and AFFO.

