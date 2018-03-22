Tesla: Another Model 3 Delay?

There's been a lot of major news this week that has shaken up the markets, from the Facebook (FB) data scandal to the China tariff announcement. If these topics weren't in the news, we'd likely be talking a lot more about Tesla (TSLA). The electric vehicle maker has reportedly delayed some versions of the Model 3 even further, making the situation even worse as other financial headwinds continue to strengthen.

Late on Wednesday, InsideEvs reported that availability of the long range all-wheel drive version of the Model 3 has been pushed back from mid-2018 to late 2018. This likely means that the company will continue to focus only on the long range rear-wheel drive version, which is estimated to be the highest margin variant. InsideEvs also stated that some consumers have seen their estimated delivery dates for the short range dual-motor version being pushed back, and there is further speculation that the complete standard battery version will be pushed back again soon.

Now it may not come as a surprise to many that there are more delays coming to the Model 3. As of Thursday, the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker only has about 8,000 units being produced so far in Q1 2018, likely implying the company will miss its stated production goal of 2,500 units per week by the end of the month. This would mean revenues will come up short, also leading to a potential billion dollar loss and massive cash burn.

The problem for Tesla is that every little delay gives competitors a chance to catch up, especially once Tesla crosses the 200,000 vehicle threshold and starts to lose some to all of the US federal tax credit. We've already seen great progress from Nissan with the Leaf receiving more than 20,000 orders in Europe, and that's before the Leaf gets a longer battery version either later this year or early next year. Chevy is also set to increase Bolt production later this year.

Unfortunately for Tesla, more delays also means more trouble trying to hit margin targets. The Model 3 was expected to have a negative gross margin in Q1, and that was likely on a forecast for several thousand units more of production. As I've continued to detail, cobalt prices continue to soar, now above $43 a pound as seen below. They were just above $10 when the Model 3 was launched, so this is definitely going to be a problem down the line for all of Tesla's products that potentially require up to two dozen pounds of cobalt. While we don't know the official details of the battery contract with Panasonic, you can't argue that such a surge in cobalt will help Tesla.

(Source: infomine cobalt price 1-month chart)

The other problem that Tesla has as it burns through more and more cash is the impact of rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve just hiked its key rate yesterday, which likely will send Treasury rates higher moving forward as more rate hikes come. Additionally, the 3-month LIBOR rate, something that a number of Tesla debt pieces rely on, is hitting new highs basically daily. As you can see in the chart below, 3-month LIBOR has now risen more so far in Q1 than it did in the past nine months combined!

(Data sourced from St. Louis Fed. 3-mo. LIBOR page. *Increase so far in Q1. Check current rates here)

Luckily for Tesla there has been a lot of major news this week, because it appears that another costly Model 3 delay is on the horizon. With production levels projected to be well behind schedule, reservation holders seem to be noting pushbacks in their delivery estimates. This can't be good for Tesla's margin ambitions, especially as cobalt prices and LIBOR rates soar. It's likely a combination of these issues that have sent Tesla's August 2017 notes down to new lows recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.