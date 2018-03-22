Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: April Is Starting Out On A Bullish Note

This was 2 Bcf lower than our estimate of -88 Bcf and 1 Bcf lower than the consensus average of -87 Bcf.

The EIA reported a -86 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 1.446 Tcf. This compares to the -150 Bcf change last year and -53 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -87 Bcf with a range of -77 Bcf to -99 Bcf. We expected -88 Bcf and were 1 Bcf above the consensus. We were off by 2 Bcf on this storage report.

The first week of April is projected to be colder than normal with HDDs higher for the first five days. The end result is that storage is now expected to be 1.324 Tcf by April 6.

We wrote in our last week's weekly natural gas recap that traders shouldn't count out a cold April. With the first week now expected to be colder than normal, the latest long-range forecast also shows the bullish weather pattern to continue.

Source: Commodity Wx Group

While natural gas prices will increasingly react less to weather model changes and more to fundamental variables such as production, the rangebound trading opportunity presented will still be very attractive. In our view, with winter weather volatility ending, knowledgeable natural gas traders can take higher conviction positions because weather will no longer be the only variable that matters. For example, if May contracts tanked to $2.50/MMBtu today, and if fundamentals have been increasingly bullish, this presents a very attractive risk/reward opportunity to go long. Vice versa, if May rose to $3/MMBtu today, it presents a very attractive risk/reward opportunity to go short.

If weather remains bullish for most of April and prices still declined, we think there could be a potential long opportunity down the road. For now, however, we don't see an attractive trade set-up.

Overall, weather is expected to start April on a bullish note. Traders shouldn't ignore what a bullish April could do to gas storage, and the trading opportunity will present itself.

