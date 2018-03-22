Investors Need To Temper Near-Term Expectations

But the U.S. tax cut impact is probably fully discounted, corporate earnings are well above trend in the U.S., and narrowing equity market leadership is a red flag.

Many investors appear to be anticipating “typical” returns for the equity markets this year (usually meaning high-single digits) after recently bouncing off of their correction lows.

Many investors appear to be anticipating “typical” returns for the equity markets this year (usually meaning high-single digits) after recently bouncing off of their correction lows. Our focus always is on the longer term, but we recognize that clients of professional investors and individuals managing their own money often look through a narrower lens. And it is important for expectations to be “managed” when necessary to avoid potentially destructive trading behavior.

Investors should keep the following in mind: 1) the U.S. tax cut impact is probably fully discounted by stock prices, 2) corporate earnings are well above trend in the U.S., and 3) narrowing equity market leadership is a red flag.

The benefit of lower corporate taxes on U.S. earnings appears to be well reflected in earnings estimates for 2018. But equity analysts lack the ability to forecast the deleterious effect of competition on these tax-related savings over the next few years. In our view, this sets up equity markets for disappointment when the harder to measure aspects of the tax law are realized.

U.S. corporate earnings were more than 10% above our mid-economic cycle forecast even before the new U.S. tax law took effect. This is hardly surprising given the current U.S. business cycle expansion is nearly nine-years-old. But it means that stock valuations are even more expensive than they appear to be on Wall Street’s forward earnings.

Narrowing equity market “leadership” is hard to ignore. Even more concerning to us is the type of stocks that are still setting new highs. Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is a case in point. There's growing concern with the valuation of equities, but paradoxically this seems to have resulted in capital flowing into those stocks with the highest valuations, like Amazon, in the first place. The thinking seems to be that one should simply buy stocks where the valuation might be justified given high potential earnings growth, however unlikely, even if that means the expected future return implied by soaring share prices is relatively low.

Our optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance includes a 52% allocation to equity, unchanged m/m. Bond maturities have been lengthened slightly as forward interest rates have edged lower.



Optimal Long-term Asset Allocation for Investor with Average Risk Tolerance

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





Long-Term Equity Market Return Outlook





Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





Equity markets have settled down and gone sideways in recent weeks, following a turbulent February. Our projected equity market returns are little changed from last month, apart from a slight up-tick in the outlook for smaller and mid-cap U.S. stocks.

Our forecast for U.S. large-cap equity returns implies average annual mid-cycle earnings of ~$128 for the S&P 500 index companies, unchanged from our prior estimate. This earnings outlook compares to the consensus bottoms-up forecast of ~$158 over the next four quarters for S&P 500 earnings.

We are not overly concerned about the fact that consensus earnings are 23% above our mid-cycle forecast. Much of the recent upward revisions are attributable to the new U.S. tax law, and it appears investors are wisely not assuming that every tax dollar saved will end up in the pockets of shareholders, especially over the longer term. We fully expect competition to eliminate most of the corporate tax cut earnings benefit over the coming years. The effects will vary by industry depending upon the degree of competition and mix of capital and labor inputs. Tighter labor markets in the U.S. could boost wages, though the evidence of upward wage pressure is still modest at best. The greater likelihood is a temporary dis-inflationary effect as companies compete for market share using price.

We continue to favor non-cyclical equity in our model portfolios as there's no return benefit for U.S. cyclical equity and only a modest one for foreign-developed cyclical equity. Equity exposure is higher for most of our portfolios m/m, and the majority of the incremental equity is allocated to non-cyclical stocks with the exception of our higher risk tolerance portfolios.

Difference Between Projected Cyclical and Non-cyclical Equity Returns

Source: arcpointadvisor.com



The roughly 100 bp premium offered by foreign-developed cyclical equity over U.S. cyclical equity is slightly above the average of 95 bp over the past five years. Our model portfolios continue to modestly favor foreign developed over U.S. cyclical equity.

The premium return offered by emerging market equity is 125 bp over U.S. cyclical equity, below the five-year average of 170 bp. Nevertheless, the premium return is sufficient to recommend emerging markets inclusion in each of our model portfolios.

Cyclical Large-Cap Equity Premia

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





Long-Term Fixed Income Market Return Outlook





Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





Projected real fixed-income returns are slightly lower for all asset class groups due to a roughly 10 bp decline in real interest rates across the forward maturity curve.

The estimated real term premium offered for 10-year U.S. Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) bonds is up 3 bp m/m. A 10-year UST note purchased in five years offers 12 bp of additional return over a 52-week UST bill. This level is well below the 10-year average real term premium of 57 bp and reflects a nearly flat real yield curve.

Risk Free Real Term Premium

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





The estimated inflation risk premium is effectively zero for a 15-year bond. The inflation premium remains below 20 bp for the 29th consecutive month. We use breakeven rates in the U.S. Treasury market to estimate inflation premia. Given the conundrum of no apparent inflation premia despite higher inflation expectations, we also are closely watching the CPI inflation swap market. There too, implied inflation premia are roughly zero.

Inflation Term Premium (15-Yr. Bond)

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





We estimate that investors in investment grade corporate bonds are receiving ~6 bp of return for every year to maturity as compensation for credit risk, a level that has held for the past three months. The current credit risk premium is consistent with the five-year average of 5 bp for every year to maturity.

Credit Risk Premium Per Year

Source: arcpointadvisor.com









Full model ETF portfolios for five different levels of risk tolerance are available to subscribers of Better Retirement Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.