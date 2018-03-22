Fusion Telecommunications' (FSNN) CEO Matt Rosen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call March 22, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Brian Coyne - VP, IR and Financial Planning

Matt Rosen - CEO

Mike Bauer - CFO

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig Hallum

Josh Nicols - B. Riley FBR

Thank you and good afternoon to everyone joining us on this call. Earlier today, Fusion issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, which is available on the Investor Relations section of Fusion's website at ir.fusionconnect.com.

Presenting on today's call are Matt Rosen, Fusion's Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Bauer, Fusion's Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks followed by Q&A.

Presenting on today’s call are Matt Rosen, Fusion’s Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Bauer, Fusion’s Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks followed by Q&A.

Before we begin, let me remind all participants that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals, including without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, believe, expects, plans, anticipates, predicts and forecasts, along with other expressions which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including factors discussed in the risk factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings and Company releases. Our actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after this conference call, except as required by law.

Also, today's discussion will refer to adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP measure. The presentation of GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP information to GAAP financial measures is included in the press release that we issued this morning, which is also available on Fusion's website.

Matt Rosen

Thanks, Brian, and welcome to everyone joining us on today's call. I'd like to start off by highlighting some of our accomplishments during the fourth quarter and throughout 2017 that have further strengthened Fusion's position in the marketplace. I'll also spend a few minutes discussing Fusion's results for the quarter with particular emphasis on the strong customer sales and operational metrics demonstrating the success of our strategy as the single source for the Cloud and Businesses. I'll then provide an update on the Birch acquisition, as we continue to make significant progress towards closing the transaction. Following that, I'll turn the call over to Mike for a detailed review of our results and then we'll open the call up to your questions.

Fusion's performance in the fourth quarter marked a great finish to the strongest year in the Company's history. We continue to make solid inwards in the market with our award winning Cloud Communication Solutions, signing new business services bookings with the total contract value of $11 million which was up 12% year-over-year. We exited the quarter with nearly $500,000 of monthly recurring revenue and backlog, which is business that we have signed but not yet installed representing a total contract value of $16.5 million, up 23% year-over-year.

Our fourth quarter consolidated revenue grew to a record $40 million, our business services revenue of $30 million, grew 19% year-over-year. Excluding the contribution from the Apptix acquisition which closed November 2016, business services revenue grew 12% year-over-year. This comes on the hills of growing 2.5%, 11% and 10% year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2017, which we achieved while keeping our total sales and marketing spend below 15% of revenues versus 50% or more spent by other cloud service providers.

You'll recall that in August 2016, we established a target of moderate organic growth in business services of 5% to 7% on an annualized basis to complement our acquisition led growth strategy. Our successful execution of this objective throughout last year reflects our commitment through efficient capital allocation and achieving our operating and financial goals. Currently, we deliver $4.2 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, up more than 90% year-over-year, driven once again by solid revenue growth, low churn, solid margins and effective expense management.

I'd also like to highlight our successful offering of common shares last month, which raised approximately $41 million at gross proceeds. As I've met with many of you during the road show, it was clear to me that the market appreciates the uniqueness and the value of Fusion's strategy and the significant opportunities in leveraging our strategy at scale via the Birch acquisition.

At last week, Enterprise Connect Trade Show, we noted the analysts highlighted how several service providers are extending their architectures to add new features to their existing platforms, such as collaboration and contact center to address where the market is today. Fusion has been ahead of this for some time with our fully integrated product set and a robust intellectual property including our own advanced unified communications platform, our own enterprise contact center application, and our own advanced, secured messaging and collaboration platform.

Our service offerings go far beyond the unified communication feature extension that our competitors showed at Enterprise Connect. By integrating our unified communications solutions with a broad set of cloud computing solutions and delivering them over our own fully managed network, Fusion is able to control the end-to-end customer experience and eliminate the finger pointing that often occurs when a company is using cloud services from multiple providers.

Thanks to our single source for the cloud strategy and the robust platform we have built, we firmly believe the Fusion is well positioned for where the market is going as a provider of fully integrated solutions rather than individual product. Our acquisition of IQMax's secured messaging and advanced data integration engine in January highlights our dedication to continually enhancing our intellectual property portfolio. The acquisition will expand Fusion's cloud ecosystem by integrating our cloud solutions with a wide range of business productivity and collaboration applications.

Our strategy and our broad set of end-to-end solutions were deciding factors in several of our customer wins during the fourth quarter. Two of these wins involve major enterprises in the healthcare and hospitality verticals. In each instance, Fusion's team of experienced professionals assessed the customers complex needs and design to secure and scalable solution to optimize efficiencies across the enterprise as while reducing costs. The first of these was with a rapidly expanding provider with administrative services to nursing homes in the southeast where we engineered our solution through improved communications across the customers' 35 locations across five states.

The Company which offers accounting, patient reimbursement, nutritional guidance and quality assurance services to senior care provider cited Fusion's consultative sales approach expertise in the highly specialized requirements of the healthcare vertical, exceptional technical support and flexible service options for its award. The second set win was with the leading northeast hotel group, which selected Fusion to replace the legacy communications infrastructure of three of its large resort properties.

We won the business from -- at Fusion to the customer and effectively promoted our highly differentiated service offering at the ideal solution. Fusion services were designed the double the network capacity to each resort and improve the communications experience for guests and employees, while driving significant efficiencies in utilization and cost. Also in the fourth quarter, Fusion was selected by a leading data acquisition and analytics company in the oil and gas company to design, engineer and implement its global SD-WAN network, including locations in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the UK. This customer valued options from a number of providers and Fusion's award winning SD-WAN solution came out on top, thanks to its ability to significantly lower costs and optimize network efficiency in support of the Company's rapid growth.

In addition, the customer had highly specialized requirements for its network, including security and compliance that is incumbent to your one provider and others will unable to meet. In contrast, our leading edge software defined networking solution was engineered to provide the features that the market increasingly requirements, reflecting our commitment to innovation and product development to meet the demand of our customers today and tomorrow. The win also demonstrates Fusion's increasing success in the rapidly growing SD-WAN market which according to IDC is expected to grow at 70% compound annual growth rate from 2015 to more than $8 billion in 2021. These and other wins with medium and large enterprises contributed to our strong bookings and backlog performance in the fourth quarter and were a great way to finish up an excellent year for Fusion.

Turning back now to acquisition. In our view, the industrial logic of this combination is stronger than ever. The companies who will include fusion highly differentiated strategy its products and services, its leadership team and operating team, its distribution and a strong branding in the marketplace that we've developed over the past 6 years. Birch will bring the Fusion the one element that we believe will help us accelerate our strategy which is meaningful scale. We think about the benefits of scale in a number of ways.

Customer scale, which provides for significant cross-selling and up-selling opportunities, distribution scale, which will broaden our ability to reach new customers and capture a much larger portion of the business cloud services and to allocate more meaningful resources towards cross selling and up selling and to drive sales at higher margin gross services. network and infrastructure scale which including Birch's 31,000 grand miles of fiber which will drive down our cost to delivering services and financial scale which we believe will optimize our cost-of-capital as we evolve to more efficiently facilitate growth as we execute on our strategy and which raises the awareness of Fusion in this financial market.

The transaction will literally transform Fusion overnight into a true market leader. By expanding our strategy services, leadership culture and branding across the far larger platform, we expect to generate significant levels of positive free cash flow and we believe significant shareholder value. Since we announced this transaction last August, both companies have been working closely on integration planning. In that time we've refined and solidified our plans to bring together the personnel, products and services, networks and systems of both companies. We're confident that we’ll be ready to roll out our integration plan, implement Fusion’s strategy across the entire enterprise and realize the full amount of our anticipated cost synergies, starting the moment the deal is closed and we're making significant progress towards the close.

As you know we've received an overwhelming majority of votes in favor of the transaction at Fusion’s Shareholders Meeting on February 21st. The regulatory approval process is taking longer than we anticipated, but is now nearly complete. We received FCC and anti-trust approvals and just this week, we received approval on four out of the five remaining applications, leaving just one state approval necessary to close the transaction. We've been informed by our counselor that this last application should be approved by the end of the first week of April.

In terms of the financing for the past few weeks, we’ve been in discussions with a large number of lenders and we're pleased with the reception that the transaction has gotten in the marketplace. The syndication process we are undertaking with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and MUFG remains extremely active and we are as confident as we ever have been in closing the financing. We understand that there has been speculation regarding the deal based on the time it’s taking to close. These types of transformational deals can sometimes take a bit more time to finalize.

The lengthy state approval and regulatory process has given us a greater opportunity to work with our lead banks to achieve the best possible terms for Fusion and our shareholders, in light of both present and future opportunities to create value through acquisition. This is important because our deal pipeline is very robust and our growth strategy remains unchanged. We intend to keep building scale and driving margin expansion primarily through M&A in a capital efficient and shareholder friendly manner .In summary, we feel very good about where we are with the deal today and believe we've got a clear path to closing the financing and the acquisition in the near term.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike who’ll provided additional details on Fusion’s financial performance in the quarter and throughout 2017. Mike?

Mike Bauer

Thanks, Matt. For the full-year 2017, Fusion’s consolidated revenue was $150.5 million, up 21% versus $124.7 million in 2016. Business services revenue was $117.3 million, up by $28.2 million or 32% from the $89.2 million in the previous year. Carrier services revenue of $33.2 million declined by $2.3 million compared to $35.5 million in 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA for the full-year was $15.3 million, up 73% from $8.9 million in 2016.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Fusion’s consolidated revenue was $40.3 million, up approximately $10.7 million or 36% versus the fourth quarter of 2016. Business services segment revenue was $29.6 million, up 19% over the $24.8 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. Approximately 90% of our business services revenue in the fourth quarter was monthly recurring revenue or MRR.

We ended December with approximately 13,500 business customers with an ARPU of $734, up 8% year-over-year from $679. Our multi-churn rate of 1% came in at the low end of our historical range of 1% to 1.2% driven once again by our focus on selling fully integrated solutions which create a stickier customer relationship resulting in greater retention.

Revenue in the Company's Carrier Services segment was $10.7 million, up from $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 as we continue to see positive results from our Fusion Global Services joint venture. As we previously highlighted, we will be spinning off Fusion Global Services as part of the Birch deal, so that after the acquisition closes, Fusion will be entirely focused on Cloud and Business services.

Our consolidated gross margin during the fourth quarter was 42.6% compared to 50.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in our consolidated gross margin is driven by the greater mix of carrier services revenue versus business services revenue in our consolidated results. Business services gross margin was 56.5% down from 58.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016 primarily due to the addition of lower margin revenue from certain new customers we began servicing during the first half of 2017.

Net loss attributable to future common shareholders was $4.1 million or $0.18 per share compared to net loss in Q4, 2016 of $4.6 million or $0.26 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million, up 91% from the $2.2 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. Capital expenditures totaled $625,000 in the fourth quarter or 1.6% of consolidated revenue.

For the full year, CapEx was $5 million or 3.3% of consolidated revenue. Our CapEx like business models yields high levels of unlevered free cash flow defined as adjusted EBITDA less CapEx. Fusion's unlevered free cash flow is $3.5 million in Q4, 2017 up from $1.2 million in Q4, 2016 and was $10.3 million for the full year 2017 versus $4.1 million in 2016.

Last month, the Company closed an underwritten public offering of $12.9 million common shares including 1.7 million shares, for which the underwriters exercise their overallotment option in poll at a price of $3.20 per share the gross proceeds of $41.4 million. The net proceeds after underwriting discounts and conditions but before estimated expenses they offering payable by the Company were $38.7 million.

Thanks Mike. I believe the 2018 will be a truly transformation period for Fusion and will position us incredibly well to capitalize in the very large and growing cloud services market opportunity.

Question-and-Answer Session

George Sutton

Thank you. And thanks a lot for the updates on the progress towards the close, we appreciate that. I wondered if you could talk about the channel partner enthusiasm that you're hearing. I can tell you what we're hearing from the channel partner side is, they're excited about Fusion taking over the Birch piece and they’re looking at you for larger opportunities. I wonder if you just give us your sense of kind of what you're seeing in term of the appetite from the channel in bringing new opportunities as they view this new entity.

Matt Rosen

Sure. So, a couple of things to note, I would say that over the course of the last again five or six years, we’ve taken great pains in educating the channel on what we consider and may consider, a very unique approach to delivering our solutions into the marketplace. Having said that we're still a business that was a $100 million or is $150 million and I think that the size of our business has been a limiting factor in getting some of the larger accounts that the channel partners were getting.

And so, although, we have continued to get fairly large and highly complicated customers, meaning that the solutions that we offer being highly complicated, bringing these two businesses together, what the market sees is our unique strategy platform, product set approach the market.

Now having scale and that scale enabling the channel partners to actually feel more comfortable bringing at larger accounts, and so what happens in the marketplace is that some of the very large accounts are a little bit uncomfortable bringing their services of such size and scale to a business that’s $150 million, but a business that's over $0.5 billion that obstacle goes away. So the channel thus far has been incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring what are considered to be very unique assets that we have with scale that Birch brings to the table.

George Sutton

Just on this one state left for approval. Can you give us some sense of logistics going back and forth with the state as it breaks to hear those [indiscernible]. Can you give us a sense of kind of the goings on that side?

Matt Rosen

Well, we need to extend our conference call for a bit longer, if we go through all of it, but just at a high level, I mean, these are all -- we’ve gone through all of the states and thankfully we're down to the last one. And these are just mostly processing issues where some states as George, you and I discussed moved much faster than others. And this just happens to be a state that keeps asking questions over question over question.

We don't have any concern that we will get the approval. It’s just taken longer than we would have hoped to get it. So I don't know that it's worth actually taking everyone step-by-step, I can just tell you that we believe that at this point we have satisfied all of their remaining questions and we're just waiting for them to process those answers and give us the approval that we're waiting on.

George Sutton

And then finally, can you just walk us through the steps once you've received state approval and then closed the final transaction and then closed the deal. How are we going to hear about those steps?

Matt Rosen

Well, we'll announce them. I mean, once we get the approvals, we’ll make an announcement that we've received the last approval. Once we get the final financing terms, we will announce that as well. And then the transaction closing is just some paper work that has to go back and forth. And so I would expect that that would be done within a week, no longer than after we get the final regulatory approval.

Josh Nicols

Could you talk a little bit about Birch's current customer base, the sales pipeline? And you've talked about the Company's position to transition new year-over-year organic revenue growth?

Matt Rosen

Sure. So as you take a look at the customers and we've shared a little bit it is through some public disclosures, but there is a number of changes that Birch has gone through over the course of the last 12 months. And I would say the primary two changes that have driven I think more impressive operating results. One is the utilization of the channel much more aggressively that they had in the past.

And the second is actually going further up market meaning targeting even larger customers. And that strategy was really initiated at the beginning of last year. And just throughout the course of the year, what we have seen and continue to see, are the fruits of that strategy what I'll call tweaking. The bookings had gone have increased approximately 30% from the beginning of last year to the end of last year. The backlog has increased similarly.

The use of the channel has increased from about 40% in the beginning of last year to approximately 65%. So 65% of new bookings as of the end of last year were coming from the channel. And the amount of larger accounting push quite dramatically as well where in the beginning of last year the percentage of new bookings revenue that was being brought from it sounds over a $1000 in ARPU was approximately 40% and by the end of the year it was approximately 70%.

So even with the couple of tweaks in the strategy, we've seen some incredibly positive results from those tweaks. Now as you take a look moving forward, we obviously we expect that to continue to improve. As we're all aware, Birch historically has declined largely because they had brought more distressed businesses historically and we're working on really refining those businesses to keep the primary or most valuable assets, which is what we're buying at Fusion.

And so, as you take a look moving forward, obviously there is the current trend that Birch's on in order to kind of slip from stable business to slightly growing business. But in addition to that, we also have been developing plans over the course of the last number of months to sale our services into their existing base of customers. And so believe there is a big opportunity to cross-sell and up-sell. We haven't given guidance, particular guidance as to when the business will start to turn into a growing business versus a stabilized business, but we do expect that to occur this year.

Josh Nicols

Thanks Matt. And then you talked a bit about how the Company is really ready to hit the ground running once this acquisition is completed. And full realization of the synergies. Historically the Company has been good about extracting the synergies from acquisitions in a relatively short order. What's ahead of your target timeframe for been able to realize this $22 million of synergies once the acquisition is closed?

Matt Rosen

So, a couple of things on that, the first is you're right in that, we actually in all of the acquisitions that we've done, we've either met or exceeded the synergy targets. And that's largely because the approach that we used to managing those synergies. We identify them, they've got a person assigned to achieve them in a date certainly when that will be achieved. And so the individual tracking of the synergies has allowed us to keep very, very focused on making sure that we actually achieve or over achieve those synergies, it’s not unlike the situation with Birch as well.

We’ve got the completed list of all of the synergies we expect to achieve. That $22 million is expected to all be achieved within the first twelve months of owning the Birch business. Having said that what we have seen historically is, the majority of the synergies will be achieved within the first six months. And so I think the case here would be within the first six months we'll be achieving the majority of those synergies, with the remaining to be accomplished within the remaining of the year. So, 12 months after acquisition.

