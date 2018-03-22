Gold & Silver Spell Relief

The U.S. dollar fell and precious metals rose because of a letdown against a worst case scenario expectation for an upward adjustment to the Fed’s rate forecasts for 2018.

Gold and silver prices benefited, as did securities tracking the precious metals, as the U.S. dollar depreciated after the Fed monetary policy release and discussion.

Gold and silver prices surged Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy was announced, and especially post Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference that followed. Precious metals enjoyed a relief rally, as a worst case scenario hawkish shift in Fed funds rate trajectory did not really play out. That pulled the rug out from under the dollar, and precious metals merely mirrored the greenback’s performance, though in the opposite direction. Gold and silver spell relief for a market tensed up by Fed rate concerns, and the precious metals are also elixirs for trade war tumult. Source: Fidelity.com

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) security, which tracks the price of gold, rose sharply after the Fed published its policy statement, and then it made a stronger second push higher into the close of trading Wednesday. The iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), which tracks the price of silver, followed the same route. Source: Fidelity.com

You can see that the paths of the two precious metal price tracking ETFs merely mirrored the move in the dollar, shown here via the PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) security. It’s a perfect reflection, only in the opposite direction. Source: Fidelity.com

The reason for the moves in the prices of gold and silver Wednesday is thereby explained by the move in the US dollar. It has a lot to do with expectations that were let down. After Fed Chair Powell’s two-day testimony before congressional panels a few weeks ago, securities markets began to anxiously anticipate the possibility of a steeper Fed rate trajectory. That was because the Fed Chair indicated that his forecasts would be impacted by the introduction of fiscal stimulus in the form of tax reform.

The implication was that the economy should heat a bit on the fiscal fuel. That implied that his expectations for inflation would be raised, and so, his Fed funds rate forecast could see upward adjustment. There was palpable fear in the market for the prospect of four rate hikes this year. But when the fresh Fed forecasts were published this week, they still showed three rate hikes for 2018. Increased expectations for 2019 and 2020 did not pack the same sort of punch an adjustment to this year would have had, given the lower likelihood of forecast accuracy that far ahead.

The U.S. dollar reacted in the manner that it did, depreciating, because of the relatively dovish tact taken by the Fed (relative to expectations). And, to be clear, the levels of the Fed funds rate today, and that is projected for the close of 2018, are both accommodative to U.S. economic growth. That also lends to the prospect of an inflation surprise, which likewise works against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar sank further and precious metals, and relative shares, surged as the Fed Chairman spoke. It’s my view that his discussion about inflation expectations, and tolerance for it to wander about the 2.0% target, offered investors more incentive to look for future dovishness too. So we saw a second leg of precious metals appreciation into the close of trading.

Precious Metals Relatives 03-21-18 SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) +1.7% iShares Silver Trust (SLV) +2.4% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) +1.8% Van Eck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) +2.8% Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) +3.6% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X (NUGT) +8.3%

An inflation surprise works for gold and silver, given their commodity and alternative currency characteristics. When the dollar depreciates, assets like gold and silver, which are priced for Americans in dollars, appreciate in their dollar value. And if the dollar is devalued by inflation, alternative currencies like gold and silver appreciate in value.

Thursday, a second development could serve gold and silver, depending on developments. The markets and the world were awaiting the response of China to the Trump Administration’s tariffs on China exports. A trade war in which America is countered by seemingly the entire world, as it imposes various tariffs on its trading partners, would seem to carry risk for the U.S. dollar. Its purchasing power should be impeded as the prices of goods and services increase due to such taxation. Inflation is again the result, and gold and silver are again the beneficiaries, though depending on China’s response. At this point, premarket as I authored this report, not much was expected.

In conclusion, gold and silver spell relief this week, benefiting from a letdown against expectations for a more hawkish Fed forecast. Precious metals could continue to find support thanks to the Administration’s next wave of trade tumult. For all of my work on gold and silver, and other markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.