Canada Goose Holdings Is An Operational Dream

Strong financials show the company is not slowing down any time soon as top and bottom line growth are solid going into 2018.

Managements plans for expansion extend far into the future and are geared towards a stronger eCommerce presence as well as untapped markets such as China.

Investment Thesis

Since its Initial Public Offering back in 2015, Canada Goose (GOOS) has experienced a steady share price increase of 62%. Canada Goose offers products that are in demand due to the quality of the coats, jackets, and other goods the company provides. GOOS has experienced rapid growth in sales. Since 2013 GOOS has seen revenue increases from 191Mil in 2013, to a reported 307Mil this past year of 2016. However, a concern that cannot be ignored is the company’s debt. The company’s total debt is approximately 198.46M. The company’s debt is not a cause for concern, as GOOS has proven they are able to pay off debt with the capital the company holds. The company’s 2017 return on equity was 25%. By measuring return on equity as, profit margin x asset turnover x financial leverage, we see that a debt-to-equity ratio at 143% is not as bad as it looks. Canada Goose holds an above average for the industry ROE and is generated from increased profit without being weighed down with debt.

Canada Goose Holdings is buy and hold entering 2018. Quarter after quarter they have continue to raise guidance and earnings estimates. Management has proven critiques of GOOS wrong that the company is not just another “fashion company that will fall by the wayside”. Strong growth in the company’s EBITDA, sales, and capital expenditures, combines with successful operations from management provide investors with an undervalued stock that is still in stages of growth.

Metrics in Millions

Share Price 3/01/2018- $31.32

Market Cap- 3,520

Enterprise Value- 3,680

EV/EBIDA- 45.45

Trailing P/E- 107.63

Forward P/E- 57.16

Key Estimates[1]

2017 Current LTM 2018E 2019E Revenue 403.8M 460.7M 515.5 632.6M Growth% 38.8% 53% 27.7% 22.7% Gross Profit 212,1M 248.4M 292.9M 372.3M Margin% 52.5% 53.9% 56.8% 58.9% EBITDA 73.9M 86.5M 109.1M 138.3M Margin% 18.3% 18.8% 21.2% 21.9% Net Income 41.4M 53.7M 65.0M 82.8M Margin% 10.3% 11.7% 12.6% 13.1% EPS .40 .49 .58 .74 Growth% 50.7% 112.2% 43.8% 27.5%

Company Background

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is a manufacturer, distributor, designer and retailer of high-end outerwear. The Canada based company is run through two segments: wholesale and direct to consumer. Since the company’s founding by Sam Tick back in 1957, Canada Goose has grown tremendously and is currently being sold to retail partners and distributors in over 40 countries’ worldwide.

Revenue Streams

Wholesale[2]: The company’s wholesale segment includes sales made to luxury stores such as Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, while also being found in outdoor specific stores as well as individual shops. Using a network of international distributors as well as direct delivery, the company can push products across the world. The wholesale channel consists of 71.5% of consolidated revenues for the company.

Direct to Consumer[3] Cananda Goose has expanded their eCommerce presence by utilizing the direct to consumer method to deliver products straight to consumer. CEO Dani Reiss commented on the direct to consumer strategy saying that the added advantage of not relying on struggling retail chains that house Canada Goose merchandise has had a positive influence on the company. The direct to consumer method encompasses the company’s e-commerce business which management refers to as the “global” flagship of the company. Canada Goose has opened seven e-commerce sites in; Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland. DTC makes up 28.5% of consolidated revenues.

Industry: Textile- Apparel Clothing

According to the, “Textile Exchange”, the global textile industry has been experiencing change in recent years. In an article entitled Apparel, Clothing & Garments Industry Overview, “The Garment Manufacturing Industry and the Garment Companies in developed countries are now always on a lookout for cheap source of garment production. The days are gone when textile garment industry was concentrated in the consumption hubs of US, EU and other developed countries of the world.” Canada Goose Holdings has provided quality clothing using only the finest materials for their jackets, coats, and accessories. GOOS has received multiple awards including the Best Backcountry Jacket, the HyBridge® Lite jacket to be exact, awarded by Outside Magazine.

The Apparel Clothing market is large and stretches across the globe. Global garment exports are valued at around $310 billion a year. Apparel manufacturing and textile and clothing companies have seen the highest number of employees being employed ever. Combined, they have employed over 115 million employees.

Investing in companies in this industry comes with plenty of concerns that add pressure to investors already skeptical about this industry. With the rise of companies like Zara and H&M who are known for copying fashion houses latest works while selling them at a fraction of the price, the competition in this industry is higher than ever. However, companies like Burberry BURBY, Louis Vuitton LVMH, and Ralph Lauren RL continue to show the strength of the high-end fashion industry with increased sales, share prices, and overall demand across the world. For example in places like Indonesia and China demand for “designer” clothes has seen an intense increase in recent years.

The future of the textile-apparel clothing industry is focused on large retails chains who look for vendors with bulk order and then choose vertically integrated companies to work with. The article stated above, Apparel, Clothing & Garments Industry Overview, concludes with what companies in the industry will need to maintain business during these industry changes, “To conclude, it can be said that in future, the factors that will affect the rise or fall of the Clothing Industry of sourcing countries include labor standards, tariff preferences, access to materials and supplies, political and economic stability among others.”

Canada Goose Holdings has established themselves as a major player in a niche market. By focusing on outerwear and accessories related to the outdoors, they have been able to master their products and establish themselves, this can be seen by the customers constant, ever growing demand for their products. The company’s demand for products has been so strong that they have had to acquire companies and move into larger facilities to meet the demand by customer for their products. The positive industry outlook, company demand for products, as well as the stringent focus on the outerwear products provide explanation and reason to why investing in Canada Goose Holdings is a secure investment.

Industry: Textile- Apparel Clothing: China Opportunity

Management has turned much attention to the Chinese market. By 2019, China is predicted to grow their apparel and footwear market to approximately $411 billion dollars. This is in part due to the rise of the middle class that the country has continued to experience. Several clothing trends within the country:

Chinese Count for 47% of the worlds luxury goods purchased. $102 billion spent on high-end times. Price sensitive but brand conscious Informed, sophisticated, active Admire western lifestyle, believe their products are better quality. Love brands with a strong story and heritage.

The company opened a small pilot project to deliver to consumers in China. Dani Reiss had this to say about the pilot, “Sure. I think so with regards to the China pilot I mean it is small initial pilot project, which is valuable for us. So, there are more about the market and the more recent learn and we can spend a lot of time learning lots of things to better.” Although the China strategy is underway, management has not announced which products will be available in the Chinese market. However, the company claims that next the end of next year, this project will have an impact on future business, according to the quarter three transcript.

Industry: Textile- Apparel Clothing: United States Opportunity



The company views sales in three separate categories: 1. Canada Revenue, 2. United States Revenue, 3. Rest of World Revenue.

2014 2015 2016 2017 [4]Canada $73M $76M $95M $155M [5]United States $34M $57M $103M $132M [6]Rest of World $46M $86M $92M $117M

Over this four-year period dating back to 2014, the United States segment has experienced the highest rate of growth in terms of revenue for GOOS. The United States growth can be attributed to the continued focus on increasing national brand awareness towards the levels that have been achieved in Canada, the deepening wholesale penetration across all regions, supported by expanding lighter-weight offering, and overall strong performance within the DTC channel both online and in the store.

However, the United States growth does not seem to be ending anytime soon as Moody’s recently claimed that the US retail-apparel sector is expected to fare better in 2018. Vice President Cristina Boni is quoted saying, “After a particularly difficult year, the US retail and apparel industry is bracing for more defaults and rating downgrades in the next few months," "That said, we expect defaults among speculative-grade retailers to drop sharply to 5% in October from 9% today, but only after peaking at 11% in March." Canada Goose products are found in numerous retail stores across the United States including the ones mention previously Nordstrom and Sax Fifth Avenue.

Management’s focus on the United States has resulted in the opening of two stores in Boston and Chicago. The opening of these stores is part of management’s focus on growing the market to the likes of the success found in Canada. The placing of the United States stores will consist of Chicago’s magnificent mile, which is the largest shopping district in the city, and Boston’s prudential center, an urban shopping center in Boston. Management has planned to open between 15-20 stores worldwide by 2020. With the Boston and Chicago retail stores going up in 2017, it will be interesting where the company will focus on expanding next.

Experienced Management

Chief Executive Officer & President- Dani Reiss

Dani Reiss has transformed the small outerwear manufacturer into a luxury apparel brand. After joining the company in 1997, Dani was named President and CEO in 2001. Dani is a “Made in Canada” enthusiast and has been recognized for his unwavering passion for authenticity by bringing more of Canada to the world. Back in 2016, he was named Canada’s Entrepreneur of the Year. He also won entrepreneur of the year in 2011 by Ernst & Young and was a recipient of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award in 2008. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Polar Bears International and on the Board of Directors of Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation.

Chief Product Officer- Lee Turlington

Mr. Turlington began working with Canada Goose in October 2015 as an independent consultant. He formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer in March 2016. Before joining GOOS, Lee spent seven years as independent consultant with TURLINGTON, Inc. As he advised companies International Marketing Partners Ltd., Mission Athlete Care, Ape & Partners S.P.A/Parajumpers, Quiksilver Inc., Ironclad Performance Wear Corporation, Haglofs, and LK International AG/KJUS. He spent time as the vice president of Patagonia Inc. from 2008-2013. Lee Turlington served as a Global Director and General Manager for Nike Inc. from March 1999 to April 2007. From March 1994 to February 1999, Lee served as Senior Vice president at Fila Sport Pa., and Fila Apparel. From June 1977 to April 1992. Lee served as Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Global Product at The North Face.





Year- 2017 Salary ($) Bonus ($) Stock Awards ($) Non-Equity Incentive Plan ($) Other Compensation ($) Total ($) Dai Reiss $1,009,772 - - 1,452,900 40,158 2,502,830 Lee Turlington 250,545 265,726 683,960 - 118,939 1,319,170





CFO Retirement

This year, current chief financial officer John Black announced his retirement from the company on the quarter three conference call. For the nearly five years that John was with Canada Goose he played a major role in the growth of the company. However, the announcement included the predecessor of John Black, Jonathan Sinclair. Sinclair is expected to start sometime mid-year. He is currently the chief financial officer and executive vice president at Jimmy Choo. Jonathan has shown that he an accomplished business leader as well as a “seasoned” financial officer.

Operations

The company has stressed that managing purchases, monitoring inventory and preserving quality are the primary for the GOOS to succeed. Company wide sales have grown at a 36% CAGR following the past three years of operations. A breakdown of sales percentages and numbers is seen below. Going forward into 2018, looking at GOOS’s operational success is important to the thesis of the analysis.

Statement of Operations Data: Three months ended September 30, 2017 Three months ended September 30, 2016 Six months ended September 30, 2017 Six months ended September 30, 2016 Revenue 172,330 127,935 200,535 143,630 Gross profit 87,093 59,334 100,335 63,993 Gross margin 50.5 % 46.4 % 50.0 % 44.6 % Operating income 48,234 27,672 33,476 12,792 Net income 37,127 20,018 25,038 5,982 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ 0.23 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 0.23 $ 0.06

Management has recently implemented a long-term growth strategy. An aspect of this strategy is what management has called the “expansion” of the company’s product offerings into various new categories. Although GOOS products are currently being sold in 37 counties worldwide, management continues to look forward at markets that are currently not housing the company’s products. This push to grow can be seen through the ecommerce efforts that management has implemented. Customers can purchase products online in France, the United States, the United Kingdom.

Canada Goose’s growth plan consists of four key components: market development, global growth, enhancing product offering, and pushing for higher margins. The results of the growth plan thus far can be seen below:

Financials

Income Statement:

Canada Goose Holdings income statements is solid. From sales down to EBITDA the company has seen significant growth.

Income Statement 2015 2016 2017 Revenue[7] 191.90M 221.68 (15%) 307.59(38%) D&A 2.98 4.5 (55%) 6.49 (42%) Gross Income 75.55 107.51 (42%) 156.52 (45%) SG&A[8] 51.99 80.39 (56%) 101.44 (26) Net Income 12.67 20.18 (66%) 16.48 (-20%) EBITDA 26.53 31.63 (19%) 61.57 (96%)

Balance Sheet:

The balance sheet shows growth year over year is assets and liabilities, despite a decrease of more than 28% in accounts receivable from 2016 to 2017.

Balance Sheet 2015 2016 2017 Accounts Receivable 11.14M 13.51M 9.69M Inventories[9] 55.09 92.39 94.07 Current Assets[10] 74.13 119.62 122.38 Total Assets 216.99 272.92 286.3 Accounts Payable 9.2 18.0 18.9 Current Liabilities 23.0 38.5 48.3 Total Liabilities 126.5 162.1 176.4

Working Capital

Working Capital[11] 2017 2016 Current Assets 163,233 154.732 Current Liabilities 64,269 49,981 Working Capital 98,954 104,751

The company’s working capital is impacted by seasonal trends that GOOS continues to experience after each quarter.

Inventory

Inventories for the year totaled at $94.07M, this is figure has seen steady growth over the past several years dating back to 2014. Inventory for the past three years has seen an increase of nearly 40 million dollars. However, it is key to understanding the company’s inventory before making judgements on the company’s inability to sell products. The day sales method captures retailer’s sales divided by average inventory to see the turnover rate in which the company can turnover inventory. The method consists of dividing total sales by the annual inventory figure. Canada Goose had 307.59M in sales last year, their cost of goods sold was 151.07M. The inventory turnover calculation consists of dividing sales of 307.59M, by COGS of 151.07M, resulting in a figure of 2. Now, by dividing this figure by days of business, 365, we find that GOOS turns over twice a year, and is on hand 182 days per year.

Comparing this to Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, an industry peer, GOOS’s inventory COLM sales of 2.37B, divided by a cost of goods sold totaled at 1.32B, we get a figure of 1.79. Burberry Group PLC, Christian Dior SE, and Fossil Group Inc, seem to have similar asset turnover rates which vary from .6 to the highest being 1.3 of Follis Group. Canada Goose Holdings has a healthy asset turnover which is in line with the industry. However, as the company continues to sell out in stores and online, the turnover rate must increase to fulfill the constant demand for the apparel.

CEO Dani Reiss had this to say about the company’s inventory, “Inventory is something that always a very important task that we manage really well. And I think it’s something that we always have managed well. I think that one of the strongest part of our business model is that we have a lot of classic -- core classic styles that are always that they never go out of style. And so even to the extent that we may have carryover, whatever that is that we have a very, very minimal amount of discontinued inventory and that’s been true for many, many years. And we continue to work for that and monitor that.”

Inventory- Cash from Operations

“Working capital requirements typically increase throughout our first and second fiscal quarters as inventory builds to support our peak shipping and selling period from August to November.” The company’s 2017 third quarter results were announced on February 8th that the cash from operations for the quarter totaled 81.8M. Forward looking estimates have cash from operations growing by nearly 60M for 142.6M for the same quarter next year, suggesting that the company is expecting a higher volume of inflows for the 2018/2019 season.

“Yes, we’re very confident and we’re going to be able to deliver against all of our demand for next year and future years. Building manufacturing capacity is a core competency of ours. We have -- we have been long-term financial plans and we also have long-term manufacturing plans that go along with that. And I think you’ve seen us open facilities and build capacity as we need to. We’ve hired 700 people in the last year. Most of the manufacturing side of the business and we’re going to continue to do that.” Management has taken steps to ensure that next year’s demand will be meet with proper preparation and inventory count for the company’s height selling period.

Risk

Supply Chain and Capacity Constraints- Season after season the company finds itself selling out of merchandise at nearly every store as well as online. A risk that could potentially affect the company down the road is that the supply chain will not be able to meet the demand of consumers. However, CEO Dani Reiss makes an interesting claim on the topic, "I think that we think about this differently that many companies. That's how I feel about it. I mean we are not afraid to be sold out. We are not afraid of -- we don't think that it's important that we have all of our styles in stock all the time and have never out of stock program." Although the company does not mind selling out of merchandise, that has not stopped them from hiring several hundred seamstresses in efforts to keep up with the constant demand for GOOS apparel.

“Yes, we’re very confident and we’re going to be able to deliver against all of our demand for next year and future years. Building manufacturing capacity is a core competency of ours. We have -- we have been long-term financial plans and we also have long-term manufacturing plans that go along with that. And I think you’ve seen us open facilities and build capacity as we need to. We’ve hired 700 people in the last year. Most of the manufacturing side of the business and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Risk Management- Management has taken steps to ensure that next year’s demand will be meet with proper preparation and inventory count for the company’s height selling period.

Summary

Canada Goose is a prime example of successful operations providing exciting opportunities for growth in the future. As the luxury retailer expands to several new markets, it is expected that the brand will continue to flourish based off the constant demand for products the company has been meet with in places like China. Canada Goose has a bright future ahead.

[1] All data derived from Bloomberg

[2] Wholesale channel saw gross margin expansion of approximately 320 basis points from 47.8% to 51%. This was driven by a lower material cost and a greater proportion of revenue attributed to higher margin in winter products.

[4] Direct to Consumer or D2C revenue move from 72 million to 131.6 million including the strong performance from our four new stores which opened during the quarter as well as continued strength from our existing e-commerce sites and stores.

[4] 28% CAGR over four-year period

[5] 57% CAGR over four-year period

[6] 36% CAGR over four-year period

[7] Direct-to-consumer revenue, which includes e-commerce sales and retail store sales, increased to $115.2 million from $33.0 million in fiscal 2016. Wholesale revenues increased to $288.5 million from $257.8 million in fiscal 2016.

[8] SG&A: SG&A has grown from 100.1 million in 2016 to $165.0 million this past year of 2017. 2017 SG&A was 40.9% compared to revenue, this is 6% growth from fiscal 2016. 2017 SG&A had $32.1 million of net non-recurring expenses. These expenses were related to the public offering back in 2016.

[9] Inventories experienced 70% growth over the past three years as the company has decreased raw materials while simultaneously increasing finished goods.

[10] Current assets sharp increase can be accounted by an overall gain in receivables and inventory.

[11] The $5.8 million decrease in the working capital was primarily due to a $7.7 million decrease in accounts receivables and a $19.8 million increase in accounts payable. Accrued liabilities were offset by a $6.0 million increase in inventory, a $3.5 million increase in other assets and a $11.4 million reduction in income taxes payable.

