AgJunction Inc (AJXGF) CEO David Vaughn on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AgJunction Inc (OTCPK:AJXGF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

David Vaughn - President, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Manning - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Daniel Kim - Paradigm Capital Inc.

Jon Fisher - Dougherty & Company

Thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss AgJunction's Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year Ended December 31, 2017.

Joining us today are AgJunction Inc.’s President and CEO, Dave Vaughn; and CFO, Mike Manning. Following their remarks, we’ll open the call for questions.

All the annual materials, including the Press Release announcing the company's results were issued and filed yesterday and are available on SEDAR database or on the company's website at agjunction.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Dave Vaughn, AgJunction's President and CEO.

David Vaughn

Thank you, Adam. Good morning everyone and welcome. We closed 2017 on a really strong fourth quarter, recording our third consecutive quarter, double-digit revenue growth this year. This was driven by continued strong OEM demand and contract software development initiatives in both the U.S. and the Europe as farmers continue to adopt precision agriculture solutions that drive yield and improve profits. With continued low grain price, we see this trend to continuing.

I can provide some additional comments by region. In the region known as EMEA, we experienced a substantial increase in demand in the second half of the year from two or our larger EU based customers. We saw additional demand from one of our newest customers in the CIS region who recently successfully completed their assessment and integration of our product. In the Americas we stepped up to significant demand increase from our VAR sector as our partner’s won deals that drove the increase at the end of last year.

You may recall from our last call I spoke of a Beta Test Program being conducted by our APAC customers on exciting new product design for farming practices of that region. We are now working to expand this targeted product scope at the request of our Beta customer, to satisfy not only the rice planter market, but the smaller horse power tractor footprints widely used in these farming regions. These expected tests will continue through the spring planting season followed by a customer driven release schedule.

We also held a Dealer meeting in December to prepare for our newest solution release, which we debuted in January of this year at the Saskatoon Canada Trade Show. Our event was the highest attended dealer meeting on record for our company and was driven by the momentum generated from our hands-free farm campaign during the second half of 2017 and our newest Alpaca platform solution REBEL, which entered the market in a space and price point not addressed before. I will have more to say about this exciting opportunity as we move into spring and discuss first quarter results later this year.

What I can say more about is our focus on the hands-free farm message. The industry needs technology to address the challenge of increasing population and decreasing farmlands. Yields need to go up and costs need to come down to meet these market pressures. Due to the cost of steering technology, the adoption of this technology has been limited to farmers who has sufficient – significant acreage to get a reasonable payback on this technology. This has left the small farmer with additional pressure to either grow or die, something that they’ve heard all of their lives.

AgJunction has the ability to change this and help level the playing field by bringing cost effective precession Ag Solutions to these farmers. We estimate that there is approximately 10 million farms worldwide that can benefit from our technology, but with current auto steering solutions in the market it could be years for most of these farms to get a payback. We plan to change this, in turn open this mass untapped market.

In January we launched our hands free farm campaign to bring auto-steering to all farmers on all farms, regardless of the size or type of equipment. For the USDA farmers can save up to $15 an acre with auto-steering, independent with the side of farm. This means all farmers have the potential to make their money back within a single year based on the price point and the size of their farm.

With our proven track record of delivering this technology at the increasingly competitive price points, we believe we are extremely well positioned to serve the market unlike any other company.

In January we took the first step with the launch of REBEL. At $59.95 a farmer with as few as 400 acres has a potential to get a payback in a single season. In addition to the price point, we have made purchasing REBEL much easier and more transparent to the buyer compared to any competitive product on the market. In fact, HandsFreeFarm.com was created specifically for the small farmer to learn about REBIL, the benefits of auto-steering and how to purchase REBEL. This is a first of several products that will focus on this market segment during 2018. I look forward to discussing further announcements in the coming quarters.

We believe that we can make our technology available to all farmers and that we are in a great position to serve this largely untapped global market. Of course, AgJunction also remains focused on being a leader in the technology of steering Ag machines across all our brands and working with the manufactures of the machines to their partners and driving innovation and differentiation into their products.

On March 13, 2018 AgJunction announced a large purchase order from one our customers which will be delivered over a 12 month period beginning July 2018 through June 2019. It is AgJunction’s policy to never discuss or disclose confidential information shared between AgJunction and its partners. What I can say about the order is that it came from an existing customer; it is a product that exists and requires no additional development. It was accepted under standard terms and conditions and it is non-cancelable and non-reschedulable.

I will now turn the call over to Mike to discuss our financial results in more detail, and we will then open the call up for more questions. Mike.

Mike Manning

Alright, thank you Dave and good morning everyone. Many of my remarks today will focus on the fourth quarter and trends on a year-over-year basis. Annual figures can be found in our earnings Press Release and in the Public Filings.

Jumping to our results, total sales for the fourth quarter increased 20% to $9.9 million, compared to $8.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This was driven by strong OEM business growth in the EMEA region and increased VAR demand in the Americas region. Further breaking sales down by geographic region, sales in EMEA, Europe, Middle East, Africa increased 32% to $3.9 million due to increased demand in Germany, particularly through our lead partner in this region.

Sales in the Americas increased 18% to $5.5 million compared to the year-ago quarter, and continued to be driven by increased demand in the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Canada. APAC, Asia Pacific deceased to $0.4 million from $0.6 million due to weaker markets in Australia, although we are seeing slightly higher demand in Japan. However this market for us is evolving and moving in the direction of the OEM and we remain committed to our prospects in this expansive region.

Gross margin in Q4 increased 380 basis points to 38.9%, compared to 35.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to favorable mix of higher margin products. Total operating expenses increased to $6.8 million compared to $5.7 million one year ago. This was due to higher R&D costs associated with new corporate initiatives; our ERP implementation concluded in the fourth quarter of 2017, which also added incremental operating expenses to the past several quarters that would not continue into 2018.

As a percentage of sales, operating expenses declined to 69.2% compared to 69.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016, showing our ability to leverage our SG&A base into higher revenue generation.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $2.7 million or $0.02 per share compared to a loss of $2.9 million or $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was basically flat at a loss of $2.5 million compared to a loss of $2.4 million in the year ago quarter as our improvement in gross profit was offset by the growth focused operating expenses that I just discussed.

Addressing the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $13.9 million compared to $12.9 million at the end of 2016. As expected, we built up inventory in anticipation of the seasonally higher Q1, 2018 sales period. As such, we consumed some cash in the fourth quarter. While we normally expect to rebuild our cash after we get through the first quarter of each year, due to the large bulk purchase we have received with deliveries starting in July, we will use some of our cash to build up inventory needed to meet that additional volume. Finally, we continue to carry no debt and have access to our full $3 million line of credit.

Now, a few comments about our outlook for 2018. I want to start again with mentioning the announcements that we made last week concerning the bulk purchase order for our Steering Solutions product. The deal results in an aggregate or purchase price of approximately $55 million, deliveries and payments under the purchase order will occur between July 1 and June 30 2019.

Beyond that order we continue to approach the year with guarded optimism. On one hand this is due to big machine sales, which are forecast to remain down, along with low commodity prices. On the other hand we believe we have positioned our company for long term sustainable growth by implementing new unique products like REBEL and sales tactics that our strong balance sheet affords. Additionally, positioning in our company so that customers can pick and choose only those capabilities that they need to take their solution to market is key to the adoption of precession, agriculture in both existing and emerging regions.

With that, I would now like to turn the call back over to the operator for the Q&A. Adam.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Daniel Kim from Paradigm Capital. Daniel your lines open.

Daniel Kim

Good morning. Thank you. My first question Dave would obviously center on this contract that you announced last week. Can you discuss at least with regards to the size of this contract, what the delta might be of business with this existing customer previous to what this new contract is?

Mike Manning

This is Mike. Daniel, no we cannot – we will not be able to reveal that information.

Daniel Kim

Presumably this is with the VAR customer in the U.S.?

Mike Manning

Again, we don’t want to give away who the customer is with our agreements with them, we are not allowed that.

Daniel Kim

Okay, can you talk about deliveries. We have sort of a one-year time frame. Would it be relatively linier on a quarterly basis beginning in the summer?

Mike Manning

Yes, it would be pretty much level – the deliveries each quarter.

Daniel Kim

Okay, maybe I can ask my question another way. If we look at where your current revenue run-rate is, obviously this is a very large contract relative to your current revenue run rate. How accretive would this be to your current revenue run rate? I mean you are clearly not going to be adding your $40 million run rate plus $55 million. There is going to be a bunch of overlap. So any view on how we should think about that?

Mike Manning

Yeah, since we don’t give guidance, we can’t really give any specific number or range, but it’s definitely increasing our volume from historical numbers.

Daniel Kim

Existing product, does that contemplate the product that was just announced that is shipping in March, the new lower cost REBEL within this contract?

Mike Manning

No, it would not be the REBEL product in this contract.

Daniel Kim

Okay, so last question I would have is given the size of this contract, can you at least disclose if this might have a negative impact on your gross profit margins?

Mike Manning

The agreement was taken at our normal contract terms pricing margins. So would not have a big impact on the margins that we are getting right now.

Daniel Kim

Okay, moving on to the quarter then, if we look at what is happening, you’ve had some pretty good year-on-year growth now, pretty consistently given Q1 and Q2 now are seasonally stronger. Could we anticipate continued double digit year-on-year growth? Would that be in-line with our expectations?

Mike Manning

We are continuing to see strength from our customers, some of the major ones that have continued to be up and above the expectations that they’ve had earlier. So that’s been a positive for us. The last, I think four or five quarters now that’s been the case.

Daniel Kim

Okay. With regards to your operating costs, we saw that uptick a bit with R&D. Would that be a good normalized run rate then for the balance of 2018 as you continue to make investments?

Mike Manning

Yes, we probably have a few more resources in the R&D and marketing side. They didn’t not see a full quarter out, but we would also be dropping off some of the investment that we get in implementing the new ERP system. So that’s probably a good run rate if you average that out.

Daniel Kim

Okay, great. And your new product, the lower cost through REBEL, would that be within normal corporate gross margin range as well or would you get lower gross margins in that product?

Mike Manning

No, it’s just the same.

Daniel Kim

Okay. With regards to your strategy from transitioning from aftermarket to OEM, does this – I wonder if you could discuss how that strategy is playing out, and number two, if this contract that was announced plays into that dynamic at all?

David Vaughn

No, the contract doesn’t play into that in particular. The focus on the OEMs and VARs has really been our focus ever since we merged and it was 100% of our focus prior on the Novariant side.

We believe that our customers going forward like to take the solutions that complement expenses that they’ve already spent. If you focus on an after-market product you are basically delivering a full solution. You don’t get to share valves, you don’t get the share displays, you don’t get the share, other things that are on the tractor that was already build in the factories.

As the people building machines start adopting it, they don’t want to pay twice for those things. So your product has to be something that they can pick and choose. That’s been part of our strategy for now several years at least and that’s going very well. All of our customers have the ability to pick and choose and depending on what they have invested in, we provide the parts they haven’t invested in.

Daniel Kim

Okay, one last question. I mean obviously for the last several quarters, maybe years the commentary from management and the outlook from U.S. farming companies has been relatively flat to declining with cautionary outlook. That is in real contrast obviously to the contract announced.

Can you talk about what is going on in terms of the dynamic? Is your company seeing greater opportunity in terms of growth or seeing some good three quarters now of year-on-year growth. It seems like things are starting to turnaround despite the fact that the macro environment is week. Perhaps you can just discuss things that you are seeing in the market?

David Vaughn

Yeah, I think the industry is going through a transition and most of the analysts follow the market based on the big players and the big machines, and the big machines are forecasted of this year to continue slightly down. But if you look into the numbers and what’s happening in the worldwide market, the numbers for smaller machines is escalating and it’s gotten new players in the market place. I mean if you look back at the automobile industry, you can see a similar trend that took place. There was the three guys who pretty much owned everything and then all of a sudden a couple of smaller players showed up and really changed the whole landscape of automobiles.

And so now there is at least the big five, it’s now six people who own a major part and that’s happening in agriculture also. A large portion of the market was controlled by big machine companies and the last couple of years have been showing the success of a smaller machines like Kubota's and Mahindra’s and people like that and the technology that we provide is expensive and very complicated and has pretty much been sold to this, and we call it the Golden Triangle the very tip of the farms, big farms, over 1,000 acre type things. And there is just a tremendous number of farms that are below that, that haven’t been able to justify their ROI on the technology and we are focusing heavily on that direction.

And so we are seeing a good uptick and I think if you add on that the pressure of pricing of grains, you don’t have to do too much automation when corn is at $5, but corn is at $3.50 and that’s about the breakpoint of the cost structure for the average farm. People who have been able to spend money on technology they can build a bushel of corn for $4 or – I’m sorry $3 or even below that, and they are making money at $3.50. If you haven’t spent money on the technology you are paying $4 a bushel of corn and losing money.

So the pressure on that price that we are now going into what, our fourth year or fifth year of prices in that range. And we have to believe that the prices aren’t going to come back, that they are going to stay in this range which says eventually farmers have to say okay, I need to get access to the technology, and we believe that if we focus on that and bring the ROIs in line with people with smaller farms, that’s going to open up a pretty vast market. So we are pretty excited about the future and where we are pushing the company.

Daniel Kim

Okay, very good. Thanks very much.

David Vaughn

Thanks Daniel.

And the next question comes from Jon Fisher of Dougherty & Company. Jon your line is open.

Jon Fisher

Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking the questions. Congratulations on the successful quarter. I did want to explore the contract win that you announced last week. Congratulations! I was wondering if the win was – if you took that business from a competitor, or if that was a brand new piece of business to the market. And also was just kind of curious on what the competitive dynamic was in the RFP process in order for you to win that piece of business.

David Vaughn

So Jon, you know the challenge, we have been a smaller pubic company is that we often have events that require disclosures that most companies wouldn’t disclose, first. Second is that talking about it or narrowing it down starts to disclose our – the strategy our partners have, and that puts us in a difficult position in answering that.

This was an existing customer, so most of our customers are tied to us, once you start integrating the product it’s not like a dealer product or in the after-market product that you can just bolt on or bolt off. These products tend to be embedded into the customer solutions and makes us pretty sticky. So you wouldn’t necessarily look at this as let me go out and shop five different customers to see if I could switch my product offering.

Its different when you start focusing on – even the VAR business is that way. I mean the VARs have substantial investments in parts of the solution and when they buy parts of our solution embedded in there it’s not a simple decision to just say I’m going to switch this year or next year, so…

Jon Fisher

Okay I appreciate that color. And then given the size of the win, I was curious, is the potential for you to win like size business from other customers in the market and I guess kind of another way to the look at the size of this deal, are there more opportunities with this current customer that you won this piece of business with? Are there more opportunities to win large pieces of business with this current customer similar to last week’s announcement?

David Vaughn

Probably the simplest answer is yes.

Jon Fisher

To both or the second question.

David Vaughn

To both.

Jon Fisher

To both. And from a capability standpoint, I guess in winning large pieces of business like this, other opportunities in the marketplace with other customer, I mean how quickly could you take on other large types of business wins? Is it realistic to expect something, a couple of the – during a year or would things be more spread out or it would be one a year or one every other year kind of things. How should we think about that potential?

David Vaughn

They don’t come around very often of that size in our industry, and this was a product that we make and we got suppliers that are online that make the components for us. So it depended on what the situation was. If it was something similar to that, we’d have some ability to increase volume. If it was completely new, then that may change the dynamics of that and may take a little bit longer to get ramped up until we can get to a higher volume. So it would just depend on the overall dynamics of any such agreement.

Jon Fisher

Okay, all right and I did want to switch topics and I mean I know there is probably limited amount that you can say. But I did want to get some perspective or insight or I guess update might be the more appropriate term, the patent lawsuit with Raven Industries, could you kind of give an update on time-line status of kind of where things are at and how long we should expect things to be pointing out or that to be an overhang or however you want to describe it.

David Vaughn

Yeah, Jon so this is Dave, it’s extremely difficult to comment on active negotiations. So our position is as we really don’t discuss status of cases like this.

Jon Fisher

Okay, I can appreciate that. You used the term negotiations, so I guess I’ll try this question too. Is there more likely to be a settlement or is the probability higher that this goes to trial and through the whole legal process?

David Vaughn

Again, we don’t really comment on. Usually I cases like this, the best situation is you get a settlement and not go all the way through the legal process since both sides are, a lot of grief if that could be done. But again, we can’t really comment on where we are at and where we think we are at and give you any solid information there.

Jon Fisher

Okay, sure. No, I can appreciate that. I just thought I would give it a try. So all right, well thank you for answering my question and best on luck this season. Thank you.

David Vaughn

Thanks Jon.

David Vaughn

Thanks Adam. Thanks everyone for spending the time with us this morning. As I mentioned, we are really excited about 2018 and I look forward to talking to you again when we report our first quarter in May. Thanks again for joining us.

