Recent Purchase: General Mills

The Blue Buffalo deal will likely slow dividend growth in the near-term, but I think it improves the long-term growth prospects of this mature, consumer staples name.

I’ve been following General Mills (GIS) fairly closely for about a year now. It’s been a relative underperformer in the consumer staples space, pushing its yield higher than many of its peers, and its valuation lower. Much of this underperformance has been justified with several of GIS’s major segments (namely cereal and yogurt) posting negative growth; however, I think that GIS management has done a good job with a premiumization M&A strategy, hoping to ride the health food trend’s momentum towards growth with natural and organic options for both humans and their pets. Debt and dilution is becoming an issue now and I think the company's ability to make further M&A moves in the near-term is now limited. But, at the end of the day, I think that GIS has some top quality assets/brands and while their dividend growth will likely be hampered moving forward as they strengthen the balance sheet, I think ~15x earnings is a fair price to pay for this company which is now yielding ~4.35%.

Company Overview

General Mills dates back ~150 years. In the 1860’s, the predecessor to the current company began as a flour mill in the Midwest and evolved over time into the packaged food powerhouse that we know today. GIS made history by thriving in the Great Depression, with profits soaring and dividends flowing due to visionary management at the time that developed one of the first research and development departments in the food industry (which resulted in corn puff cereal, rather than flakes, which was revolutionary at the time; we’re talking about Kix and Cheerios, products that are still on store shelves today). The company also took advantage of innovative marketing technologies (radio and then television) over the decades, allowing it to develop brands into household names and take strong market share positions. Ever since, the company has focused on household penetration, using the cash flows that it didn’t return to shareholders to make numerous bolt-on acquisitions to its brand portfolio.

Over the years, General Mills has amassed a very impressive brand portfolio of well known household names, as well as newer up and comers in the health foods space. In the baking market, GIS owns names like Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Gold Medal, and Immaculate Baking in the organic side of the space. When it comes to cereals, GIS operates an essential duopoly with Kellogg (NYSE:K). We’re talking about well known brands such as Cheerios, Wheaties, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Reeses Puffs, Trix, and my personal favorite, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. GIS owns Haagen-Dazs. GIS owns Yoplait. GIS owns Progresso. The list goes on and on.

In 2014, GIS made a big move into the organic/natural space with its $821m purchase of Annie’s. In hindsight, this move appears to represent a turning point for the company, a signal that management has acknowledged the changing trends in the food industry. Annie’s might not have had the overall household penetration that GIS typically targets in a brand, but it was well known among those passionate about health foods and the brand has since grown into a leading health goods brand across a variety of categories. I think the success of Annie’s for GIS goes to show the power of the company’s marketing/manufacturing/distribution network.

This is why I think GIS’s recent blockbuster move in the pet food arena with Blue Buffalo (BUFF) will also be a big success. Even though I think GIS paid a hefty price with its ~$8b purchase of Blue Buffalo, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them outperform analyst estimates as far as synergies and forward-looking growth goes. I think that GIS has done a great job of not tarnishing/cheapening the Annie’s brand and I suspect that the same thing can happen with Blue Buffalo even as GIS moves its products out of specialty pet stores and into super markets and grocery stores, retail outlets where they will be more commonly available to health-conscious consumers.

Valuation

GIS has been on my radar for a while now, but ever since the Blue Buffalo news crossed onto my newsfeed, I’ve been even more interested in owning shares. With brands like Annie’s and Blue Buffalo growing steadily year in and year out, it makes stagnant growth from less attractive segments (yogurt and cereal) more easy to overlook. Legacy cash flows from struggling brands within these segments remain strong, but with a long-term time horizon, I need to see more out of a consumer staples company that has a strong yet shrinking legacy cash flow position.

Even though recent deals have made me more bullish on GIS’s long-term growth prospects (relative to many of its peers in the consumer staples space; obviously I’m not comparing a company like GIS to a biotech or a disruptive technology name), I still wasn’t willing to pay a premium on shares.

According to F.A.S.T. Graphs, GIS’s long-term (dating back to 1998) normal P/E ratio is 18.7x. However, when you look at the long-term chart, this “normal” ratio is skewed higher by a few irrational peaks well above the 20x threshold. General Mills has been a mature company for decades now so this backwards-looking valuation applies to operating expectations somewhat similar to the ones I have now, looking forward. Because of these expectations, which focus on more cash flows and shareholder returns rather than sales/market share growth, I felt most comfortable targeting a buy price towards the lower end of GIS’s 20-year valuation range.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In '08 and '09, during the great recession, GIS traded down to the ~13x level. From 2009-2012, the stock hovered in the 15x area before low rates and the T.I.N.A. economy forced income-oriented investors into the consumer staples space, causing GIS to trade in the 18x-24x range from 2013 to early 2017.

Over the past year or so the stock has struggled, trading at lower multiples due to growth concerns. The damage that the Blue Buffalo deal did to the balance sheet in the short-term caused another leg down in the shares a month or so ago, and then the disappointing guidance that management gave in the company’s recent FYQ3 report served as the straw that broke the 15x P/E ratio’s back, pushing the stock down below that threshold for the first time since early 2011.

Buying names on disappointing guidance can be troubling because sometimes management is simply being cautious and the low guide later leads to a beat (which leads to a share price bump and typically, solid returns). These isolated incidences make for wonderful buying opportunities; however, sometimes classic clichés, like “when they’re smoke, there’s fire,” and “there is never just one cockroach” prove to be true and one negative guide turns into several which results in extended underperformance (or worse).

Only time will tell which of the two types of negative guides this one will be. However, the company’s 4.35% dividend pays me enough to happily sit around and wait. What’s more, I only bought a 0.60% weighted position, which is essentially half of a full position within my portfolio. If the stock falls to $40, I’ll add another 1/3 position or so (and another 1/3 or so, to go slightly overweight should the stock fall to $35 without any new information regarding fundamental weakness). I think I got a really good deal here at $45, but I can’t be sure and I’d rather be safe than sorry by averaging in slowly.

The Dividend

Mention of that juicy 4.35% yield makes for a perfect transition to my favorite aspect of this investment piece: the dividend.

General Mills isn’t a dividend aristocrat like many of the other well known consumer staples; however, the company does have an impressive 14-year annual dividend increase streak. What’s even more impressive is the fact that this company (and its predecessor firm) has paid an annual dividend, without interruption, for 119 years now. Think about that: GIS has been rewarding shareholders with cash on an annual basis since the 1800’s. General Mills current management understands this dividend legacy and I believe that they will do everything within their power to uphold it.

I am a bit concerned about dividend growth in the near-term as the company digests Blue Buffalo. Usually a dividend freeze is a sell signal for me, but in GIS’s case I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt for a couple of years. With that said, GIS isn’t getting off scot-free in the dividend growth arena; my concerns regarding dividend growth in the near-term were factored into my evaluation process.

In the conference call regarding the Blue Buffalo purchase, GIS CFO Don Mulligan touched upon several important factors related to GIS’s long-term dividend growth prospects. Mr. Mulligan touched upon his belief that the deal will be accretive in fiscal 2020. GIS’s pro forma net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to be 4.2x and it will take some time to deleverage the balance sheet. The company is prioritizing a “strong investment grade credit rating” and hopes to deliver 3.5x ratio by fiscal 2020.

Mulligan hinted at the fact that shareholder returns will be lower until this deleveraging process is complete. Here’s what he had to say specifically regarding the dividend:

“We plan to maintain our current quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share. It will be spending our share repurchase program, while we prioritize achieving our leverage target. We expect to recommence the share repurchases after de-levering to more normalized levels. And we expect that our strength in portfolio will further support long-term growth in our dividend and share repurchase program overtime.”

I can’t blame management for wanting to maintain their credit rating and strengthen their balance sheet. Like Mulligan said, I think this is a solid, long-term mindset to take and as a shareholder who also has a long-term time horizon in mind for this holding, I respect it. GIS has historically been a conservative, defensive holding, which played a role in its attractiveness to me. This conservative movement is reflected in the current payout ratio. GIS recently reported FY18 guidance of ~$3.08 (which was notably lower than the $3.17 expectations), but still implies a forward payout ratio of 63.6%. While I’d love to see my holdings maintain payout ratios below 50%, I think 63.6% leaves plenty of wiggle room should the company hit an unexpectedly rough patch in terms of sales/earnings.

In other words, while this yield is historically high, it appears to be safe to me.

Analyst Opinions

When looking for third party opinions on stocks, I like to look at Morningstar’s estimates. M*’s current fair value estimate is $61.00, signifying ~35% upside. I don’t believe that this estimate reflects GIS’s most recent quarter and I wouldn’t be surprised to see M* bring that estimate down due to General Mill’s updated guidance; however, with such a wide margin of safety, I still see M*’s estimate coming in well above GIS’s current share price. It’s exceedingly rare that a company I follow ever since below Morningstar’s “consider buying” price. These are oftentimes laughably low, back up the truck type share prices. Well, Morningstar’s “consider buying” price for GIS is $48.80.

S&P Capital IQ is another firm that I like to check, though I generally view them as being less conservative than M*. Well, in this case, their fair value is much lower than M*’s, at $48.63. S&P Cap. IQ’s 12-moth target is currently $51, based upon a pro forma EV/EBITDA of 12.5x post Blue Buffalo acquisition. Either way, the fair value calculation and the 12-month target here both represent double digit upside from my $45.11 purchase price during Wednesday’s sell-off.

And finally, I always like to swing by Yahoo Finance to take a look at the Street’s broader opinion on a name before making a purchase. Yahoo Finance tracks 18 Wall Street analysts who cover General Mills. Right now, the average price target of these 18 men and women is $55.39, which represents ~23% upside from today’s $45 price tag. What’s more, the estimates range from a low of $46 to a high of $69. I’m sure that some of these analysts will come out with downgrades on the stock, but do I think that a 2.8% miss on EPS guide will result in estimates coming down ~23%?

Simply put: no, I don’t.

I don’t think that investors should ever base buy or sell decisions on third party opinions like these; however, I also think it’s important to check my own opinion against trusted professionals as a part of my overall due diligence process.

Conclusion

So, at the end of the day, I feel pretty comfortable with my purchase of General Mills at $45.11. The stock is trading at valuation levels that it hasn’t seen in years. For the stock to trade at great recession lows of ~13x earnings, we’re talking about a price of $40/share, or ~11% downside from here. If the stock were to drop another 11% the shares would yield 4.9%. I’d be a happy buyer there for sure. Will GIS produce outsized growth moving forward? Unlikely. However, I think it’s unfair to say that its growth won’t at least be on par with many in the consumer staples space and trading for 14.75x forward earnings, GIS is much cheaper than many of its overpriced peers. I’m more than happy to collect the company’s 4.35% yield in the meantime while I wait and see what happens. All I hope to get out of an investment like this is 7% or so a year with regards to total return and GIS’s dividend gets me more than halfway there all by itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.