Building Supply Retailer With Great Total Return And Good Dividend Growth

Home Depot cash flow is good and will allow for the dividend to be increased and share buybacks while still having cash left over for business expansion.

Home Depot three-year forward CAGR of 12% is good and will give you growth as the United States population and economy grows.

Home Depot has increased its dividend for 10 of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 2.3% which is above average.

Home Depot total return overperformed the Dow average for my 50.0 month test period by 80.72%, which is great for this building supply retailer.

Home Depot (HD), is a home improvement retailer for the housing sector and is a buy for the dividend growth and total return growth investor. The management of HD is excellent and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to increase the dividend, buy back shares, and add to their existing store count. Home Depot is 9.2% of The Good Business Portfolio, which is my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I normally trim a position when it gets to 8% of the portfolio, but I'm pushing HD to 10% since the fundamentals look great.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Home Depot has a great chart going up and to the right in a strong and steady growth over the past five years. The present downturn in the market creates a buying opportunity to buy Home Depot 17% below the company target price, and past total return is fantastic.

Fundamentals of Home Depot will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Home Depot passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Home Depot does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with ten of the last ten years of increasing dividends and a 2.3% yield. Home Depot is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is low at 43%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by adding new store locations. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. HD easily passes this guideline. HD is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $209 Billion. Home Depot 2018 projected cash flow of $12.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 12% meets my guideline requirement. This future growth for Home Depot can continue its uptrend benefiting from the growth of the United States housing sector. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. HD passes this guideline since the total return is 132.47%, more than the Dow's total return of 51.75%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $28,800 today. This makes Home Depot a great investment for the total return investor looking back. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings. HD's present tax rate is 36% which should decrease to the low 20's this year. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. HD's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $209, passing the guideline. HD's price is presently 17% below the target. HD is under the target price at present and has a high P/E of 22, making HD a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants an above average increasing dividend and total return that beats the DOW. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the above average yield makes HD a good business to own for the income growth investor long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes HD interesting is the potential long-term growth as the increases in the housing market continues.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Home Depot over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 50.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 50.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 132.47% makes Home Depot a great investment for the total return investor and also has a steady increasing income. HD has an above average dividend yield of 2.3% and has had increases for ten of the past ten years making HD a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was just increased in February 2018 to $1.03/Qtr. from $0.89/Qtr. or a 15% increase.

DOW's 50.0 month total return baseline is 51.75%

Company Name 50.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Home Depot +132.47% +80.72% 2.3%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on February 20, 2018, Home Depot reported earnings that beat expected by $0.08 at $1.69 and compared to last year at $1.44. Total revenue was higher at $23.9 Billion more than a year ago by 7.6% year over year and beat expected revenue by $240 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line and top line beating expected values and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in mid-May 2018 and is expected to be $2.08 compared to last year at $1.67, a good gain.

Business Overview

Home Depot is a large building material retailer in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

The Home Depot, incorporated on June 29, 1978, is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores averaged approximately 104,000 square feet of enclosed space, with over 24,000 additional square feet of outside garden area, as of January 29, 2017. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers, and professional customers. The Company had approximately 2,278 stores located throughout the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the United States Virgin Islands and Guam, Canada, and Mexico, as of January 29, 2017."

Overall Home Depot is a good business with 12% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand and a good housing market. The good earnings and revenue growth provides HD the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered, earnings of Home Depot business earnings will increase going forward.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21, they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From February 20, 2018, earnings call Craig Menear (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said

Fiscal 2017 was another record year for our business, and we achieved the highest sales in net earnings in company history. Fiscal 2017 sales grew $6.3 billion to $100.9 billion and an increase of 6.7% from fiscal 2016, while diluted earnings per share grew 13% to $7.29. Sales for the fourth quarter were $23.9 billion up 7.5% from last year. Comp sales were also up 7.5% from last year, and our U.S. stores had a positive comp of 7.2%. Diluted earnings per share were $1.52 in the fourth quarter. We continue to see broad-based growth across the stores and our geographies. All three of our U.S. divisions posted positive comps in the fourth quarter, but we did see more variability in regional performance than we have in several quarters due to weather. Internationally, both Mexico and Canada posted another quarter of positive comps in local currency. While sales did benefit from hurricane recovery efforts, we also had hurricane-related expenses. Our merchants, store teams, supplier partners and supply chain teams did an outstanding job delivering value and service to our customers throughout the quarter both in stores and in and online. We were pleased with the growth of sales to our DIY customers who also gave us a likelihood to shop again score of 86% up almost 150 basis points from last year. Our interconnected business made great strides in 2017 as the team continued to enhance our digital assets to enable a more seamless experience for our customers no matter how they choose to shop with us."

The quote above shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Home Depot business and shareholder return with growth in future earnings and dividends.

I think home price increases and greater demand in the housing sector will provide an increasing consumer demand for HD's products. Also, the recent income reduction plan puts more money in both consumers pockets and the cash flow of Home Depot, giving HD strong growth in revenue, earnings, and dividends while also justifying the company's slightly above average P/E valuation of 22.

The graphic below shows the 2018 guidance for Home Depot.

Source: Home Depot Web Site

Takeaways

Home Depot is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for ten of the last ten years. HD is 9.2% of The Good Business Portfolio. The position will be held and allowed to grow some more, maybe to 10% of the portfolio before it is trimmed. If you want stable and growing dividend income plus good total return potential, Home Depot may be the right investment for you.

