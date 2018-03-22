Gran Tierra Energy: Buying The Turnaround

Gran Tierra Energy's (GTE) share price is rising amid a stronger economic backdrop. The company's share price is consolidating at its 2009 financial crisis lows, while its fundamental operations are improving. The combination of higher energy prices, a strategic acquisition, and a strengthening balance sheet are all adding long-term shareholder value. I am buying stock in the name with a tight stop-loss point should investor sentiment reverse lower going forward.

Price Action

A downturn in the price of oil led GTE's share price lower, but stronger fundamental results are aiding investor confidence. Below is a long-term chart of GTE. After declining significantly during 2014 and 2015, the company's share price bottomed in 2016. Although its share price hasn't reversed higher yet, it is forming a bottoming pattern as its fundamental operations improve considerably.

GTE has traded sideways near its financial crisis lows for the last two years, but improving investor sentiment is leading its share price to be bid higher. The stock looks like an attractive long-term holding due to the broader macroeconomic environment, as well as its continued operational efficiency. I have a stop-loss point at $2.5 should GTE's share price reverse lower. If my fundamental thesis is proven wrong and investor sentiment sours, I will exit quickly.

Fundamental Narrative

GTE has shown solid operating performance in recent quarters, while adding strategic acquisitions and shoring up its balance sheet. The company continued to show top quartile performance in 2017 relative to its oil-weighted peers on a working interest sales basis which increased 47% from 2016, according to management. These increases have exceeded the pace of the rise in oil prices.

The company's operational performance has also been beneficial to shareholders. Over the last year, GTE's portfolio delivered growth of 18% reserves, 20% in reserves per share, 27% in total NPV to $2.5 billion, and 30% in NAV per share.

Moreover, its assets are forecasted to reach production of approximately 50,000 BOE per day by 2020, according to management. GTE also plans to drill 30 to 35 exploration wells over the next three years, which are expected to be funded by fund flows. This exploration campaign is designed to test the vast majority of its Putumayo Basin holdings, and oil play fairways of A-Limestone.

Shown below are GTE's share price, revenue, and the price of Brent Crude oil. As management stated, the company's top-line revenue began to turn higher towards the start of 2016, and although it has correlated with the bottom in the price of oil, their revenue has risen at a quicker pace. Continued efficient execution amid rising oil prices should boost its share price higher as investor sentiment returns.

A large part of GTE's successful transformation is due to its strategic acquisition of PetroLatina in mid-2016. The company paid $525 million for PetroLatina whose major asset was in the Middle Magdalena Valley in the Acordionero oil field, according to management.

There were originally some external doubts about the amount paid for PetroLatina, but the results have been strong thus far. The oil downturn allowed GTE to acquire a top tier asset that normally wouldn’t be available at the right price.

Over the 18 months the company has owned and operated PetroLatina's assets, GTE has more than tripled Acordionero production to roughly 16,500 BOE per day by drilling and bringing on 11 oil wells, two water injectors and one water source well, and has increased its total Middle Mag production to approximately 17,200 BOE per day., according to management.

GTE has also added close to 27 million BOE of 2P reserves while the 2P NPV discounted 10% has grown to 1.6 billion or tripled the value of the original acquisition cost, signaling significant synergies to date.

Acordionero and the other Middle Mag assets have been a cash flow engine as well, generating oil and gas sales of $172 million and operating net back of $127 million since acquisition, more than covering its $105 billion of capital investment in the Middle Mag during this time.

GTE has also used this resurgence in operating results to fortify its balance sheet. The company used investor confidence in its Colombia focused long-term strategy to raise $300 million and 6.25% senior notes with a seven year term. After paying down its revolving credit facility and placing the excess cash on its balance sheet, GTE now has pro forma cash of $153 million and net debt of $272 million, representing low leverage of roughly one times debt to annualized Q4 2017 cash flow, according to management.

Additionally, its $300 million credit facility is undrawn and available, providing the company with substantial liquidity. A strong liquidity position allows GTE to potentially accelerate current revolver projects such as Acordionero or future exploration discoveries in the Putamayo and Middle Mag Basins, adding value to shareholders.

Conclusion

GTE's share price is rising amid a strong economic backdrop. The company's share price is consolidating at its 2009 financial crisis lows, while its fundamental operations are improving. The combination of higher energy prices, a strategic acquisition, and a strengthening balance sheet are all adding long-term shareholder value. I am buying stock in the name with a tight stop-loss point should investor sentiment reverse going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.